When Julie Smail took over as interim head coach of the Pingree School girls lacrosse team this spring, she knew she was seizing the reigns of a special group.
The Highlanders boasted talent and depth throughout the lineup and had very achievable aspirations of bringing home an Eastern Independent League title. To top things off, Smail would have the luxury of coaching two of her daughters on the squad.
“I thought about it for a while, but how could I miss the opportunity to coach my senior daughter and other daughter?”, Smail, a full-time doctor, asked herself prior to accepting the position.
The pairing proved to be a match made in heaven. Pingree clicked from the get-go, going undefeated in league play throughout the regular season to earn the EIL crown.
In the season-ending league tournament on Saturday, the Highlanders earned a bye before topping rival Newton Country Day, 17-5, in the semifinals. Later that afternoon, they’d put the final stamp on a fantastic campaign after defeating Winsor in the title clash, 10-5.
It was the perfect ending to an outstanding run, one that Smail and her team won’t soon forget.
Smail has coached lacrosse in some capacity for 30 years now, but could never quite carve out enough hours in the day to do it full time. A former player at both Pingree and Harvard, she served as an assistant coach for veteran leader Jocelyn Graham of the Highlanders in 2021 before taking over this spring for a two month-plus stretch.
“It’s been fantastic,” she said. “An amazing couple of months with these girls and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It’s been a lot of fun; great group of girls who work hard and love to be coached.”
In this past weekend’s semifinal against Newton Country Day, Mia Shuman led the way for Pingree with five goals and an assist. Waters Lloyd had a hat trick, Cameron Traveis had two goals and two helpers, Meghan Collins had two goals and an assist, and Smail’s eldest daughter, Isabel Smail, dished out three helpers to go with a goal.
Then in the championship, Traveis led the charge with four goals while Lloyd and Collins each had two. Smail, the team’s leading facilitator who boasts an area-best 60 assists, handed out three more in the win.
Those final two games were indicative of the season as a whole. The Highlanders played unselfish, team-first lacrosse en route to a 16-4 record. Like many other teams across the North Shore, Pingree battled numerous bouts of COVID and sustained injuries throughout the spring — but they powered through.
“This team is special because we have seven seniors and three captains who came into the season very determined to make it a supportive team with a good culture,” said Smail, whose three captains were goalie Elena McCloskey, defender Avery Robillard and attack Isabel Smail.
“They focused on making it a supportive environment, but still kept the intensity extremely high. They made sure everyone felt welcome and they’ve just done an amazing job building a good team environment, making sure people are comfortable taking risks and not being afraid to make mistakes.”
Offensively, the Highlanders boasted plenty of firepower. Traveis led the pack in the goal scoring department, rifling home a team-best 73 markers to go with 14 assists; she finished her career with 108 goals in just two full seasons and is currently “committed to the admissions process” at Cornell University.
“Cammy’s important in all areas of the field for us,” said Smail. “She has a lot of speed and is one of our best shooters. She really excels in all aspects of the game.”
Schuyler Lloyd, who does a lot of work on the draw circle alongside Travies, pumped in 60 goals and 35 assists. Shuman added 51 goals and 21 assists, Lloyd had 43 goals and 22 assists, and Smail added 12 goals to go with her high assist total.
Smail’s other daughter, sophomore Ashley Smail, also played a key role, as did classmate Lauren Collins and her sister, Meghan.
On the other end, McCloskey battled back from a broken hand to finish with 79 saves between the posts. Robillard lead a stout defense alongside talents like Gaby Nagahama and Ally Krogh.
While the starters certainly made their presence felt, it was truly a full team effort from top to bottom for the championship-driven group.
“Our non-starters were crucial to the success of this team,” said Smail. “They have creative and spirited celebrations for each goal and play a major role in keeping our team unified and upbeat.”
¢¢¢
The Cape Ann League title race is all wrapped up. Newburyport (14-1, 11-0 in league) will take home the Kinney Division crown while Manchester Essex (14-1, 10-1 in league) earns Baker Division honors.
It’s still been quite the season for Ipswich, however, as the Tigers sit at 7-4 in league play and gave the powerhouse Hornets everything they could handle last Friday. Ipswich came up short, 7-5, against Manchester Essex, suffering its first loss in the past seven games.
The Tigers’ defense has been incredibly stout of late; goalie Ashton Flather is now up to 146 saves on the season with teammates like Lexi Wright (32 caused turnovers) and Maddie Duffy (14 caused turnovers) shining in front of her.
Ipswich has a pair of intriguing bouts (vs. Peabody Tuesday and at Marblehead Friday) to wrap up the regular season.
¢¢¢
Also in the CAL, Hamilton-Wenham sits just behind the Tigers in the Baker Division at 8-6 overall and 6-5 in league play. The two rivals split their regular season series with Ipswich coming out on top in the most recent bout last week.
The story for the Generals continues to be the unbelievable scoring prowess of Haley Hamilton. The senior captain is now up to 97 goals on the year and 165 for her career heading into Monday night’s game at Swampscott.
¢¢¢
Big win for Peabody over Methuen over the weekend. The Tanners came out on top, 18-12, behind six goals from McKayla Fisher and four goals and an assist from Brooke Lomasney, who now has exactly 100 points in 15 games this spring.
The Tanners defense deserves a ton of credit, too, as they combined for 21 caused turnovers in the decisive victory. Peabody is now an impressive 13-3 as they head into the final week of the regular season.
¢¢¢
Here’s a quick look at where our local teams stand in their respective divisions of the most recent power rankings as announced by the state (note that all records are reflective of games played through Wednesday, May 18):
Top seed: Walpole (13-1)
Local teams in mix: Peabody (No. 24 at 11-3); Beverly (No. 34 at 9-6)
Top seed: Notre Dame Hingham (14-3)
Local teams in mix: Masconomet (No. 7 at 12-3); Danvers (No. 26 at 9-5); Marblehead (No. 31 at 6-10); Salem (No. 45 at 5-9).
Top seed: Newburyport (13-1)
Local teams in mix: Essex Tech (No. 13 at 13-2); Swampscott (No. 14 at 9-3); Bishop Fenwick (No. 20 at 7-9).
Top seed: Manchester Essex (12-1)
Local teams in mix: Ipswich (No. 5 at 8-5); Hamilton-Wenham (No. 6 at 8-6);
¢¢¢
Games to watch: Monday — Marblehead at Peabody (4); Reading at Beverly (4); Dover-Sherborn at Masconomet (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Swampscott (5:30); Tuesday — Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Peabody at Ipswich (4:30); Wednesday — Danvers at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Pentucket at Swampscott (4); Beverly at Winchester (4:15); Masconomet at Manchester Essex (7); Thursday — Dracut at Peabody (4); Notre Dame Hingham at Masconomet (4:30); Friday — Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (3:45); Ipswich at Marblehead (4); Beverly at Danvers (4:30).
Quick Sticks, a column on girls lacrosse, appears in The Salem News each Monday in the spring. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.