The 2022 girls lacrosse season is underway; here's a team-by-team look of the 12 teams in our coverage area and what to expect as the spring rolls on.
BEVERLY
Last year's record: (5-11, Lost to Winchester in Div. 1 North preliminary round)
Coach: Courtney McKallagat (3rd season)
Captains: Caroline Ploszay, Sr., D; Angelina Mazzone, Sr., A; Nora Kersten, Sr., D; Kayleigh Crowell, Sr., M.
Other key players: Lauren Caley, Soph., M/A; Lily Shea, Soph., A.
Outlook: The Panthers boast both experience and skill and hope to content for an NEC title. With four senior captains that all saw significant time and had success a season ago, there's no reason to believe otherwise. Kersten is a rock on defense; Caley is "a great threat anywhere to score and has great control", said McKallagat, and fellow sophomore Shea is also a gifted scorer.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year's record: (10-4, Lost to Manchester Essex in Div. 2 North first round)
Coach: Joe Dellanno (1st season)
Captains: Karina Gyllenhaal, Sr., A; Eve Watson, Sr., D.
Other key players: Ava Molineaux, Soph., D; Olivia Watson, Fr., D; Samantha Sharpe, Jr., D; Hannah Bettencourt, Fr., M; Sam Montecalvo, Sr., A; Ella Morgan, Sr., M; Sadona Lawson, Sr., G; Courtney McKenzie, Fr., G.
Outlook: Dellano, an experienced coach who primarily teaches goalies, takes over a Fenwick team on an upward trajectory. Gyllenhaal returns after scoring a team-high 49 goals and 17 assists last season, while fellow captain Eve Watson will lead the defense.
DANVERS
Last year's record: (11-5, Lost to Reading in Div. 1 North quarterfinals)
Coach: Nico Prandi (9th season)
Captains: Sabrina Auciello, Sr., A; Eliana Anderson, Jr., M.
Other key players: Kaylee Rich, Jr., M; Megan McGinnity, Soph., GK
Outlook: After a stretch of seasons that saw the Falcons struggle against top teams in the NEC, they appear to be turning the corner. "We're optimistic," said Prandi. "Last year was kind of the first season that we got out of a several year slump and advanced a couple of rounds in the playoffs, so hopefully we pick up right where we left off. We have a lot of solid returners; a realistic goal is to try to win the NEC and go from there."
ESSEX TECH
Last year's record: (14-1, Lost to Manchester Essex in Div. 2 North quarterfinals)
Coach: Matt Gwilliam (6th season)
Captains: Libby Heath, Sr., A; Kailey Erickson, Sr., D; Maddie McDonald, Jr., M.
Other key players: Katie Comeau, Jr., A; Amanda McLeod, Sr., D; Ava Allaire, Jr., D; Sam Krawitz, Soph., G; Molly McLeod, Jr., M.
Outlook: The Hawks went undefeated in the CAC last season and will aim to do the same in 2022. A slew of returning starters will make that goal a bit easier. Comeau had the second-most points on the team as a sophomore; Amanda McLeod leads a speedy and stout defense that also includes Allaire, Erickson and Krawitz. Junior Molly McLeod is also a tremendous scoring threat, having registered hat tricks in two games early on this season.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year's record: (5-7, Lost to Tyngsborough in Div. 2 North first round)
Coach: Abby Schibli (5th season)
Captains: Haley Hamilton, Sr., M; Kara O'Shea, Sr., M; Riley Clarke, Sr., M Jackie Chapdelaine, Sr., D.
Other key players: Lucy Ayers, Soph., D; Dylan Whitman, Jr., A; Ava Vautour, Soph., G;
Outlook: The Generals made significant strides last spring and hope to capture a tournament berth this season. Hamilton, who earned All-American honors last year and is committed to play at Middlebury, is one of the top talents in the area. Fellow captains O'Shea and Clarke round out a talented midfield, while Ayers and Chapdelaine lead a tenacious defense in front of Vautour.
IPSWICH
Last year's record: (12-2, Lost to Newburyport in Div. 2 North semis)
Coach: Allison Tivnan (2nd season)
Captains: Maddie Duffy, Sr., M; Claire O'Flynn, Sr., D; Ashton Flather, Jr., G; Lexi Wright, Jr., D.
Other key players: Kayden Flather, Jr., A; Halle Greenleaf, Soph., A; Estelle Gromko, Soph., M; Ella Stein, Soph., M; Julia Moseley, Sr., A; Skyler Moseley, Sr., A; Ava Horsman, Sr., D; Azza Lestage, Sr., G.
Outlook: Ipswich has been a top competitor in the CAL for the better part of the last decade, and it doesn't appear that will be changing. The list of talented players runs deep, including a quartet of experienced captains. Like most teams, they will also rely on a number of new varsity players as well.
MASCONOMET
Last year's record: (16-1, Lost to Chelmsford in Div. 1 North final)
Coach: Manny Lopes (1st season)
Captains: N/A
Other key players: Emmy Clark, Jr., M; Sarah Bernier, M/D; Jolie Dalton, Sr., A/M; Taylor Bovardi, Jr., M; Bella Juliano, Jr., M.
Outlook: Lopes replaces former coach Paige Rogers, who led the Chieftains to an unbeaten regular season a year ago and a berth in the sectional title game; the expectation is that this year's squad has enough talent to make a similar run. They boast a strong returning core and gifted underclassmen ready to make their mark. Masco already has two dominant wins under its belt to open the year.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year's record: (9-5, Lost to Boston Latin in Div. 1 North first round)
Coach: Annie Madden (12th season)
Captains: Sydney Langton, Jr., M; Gigi Lombardi, Sr., M; Hadley Wales, Sr., M.
Other key players: Katie Santeusanio, Jr., GK.
Outlook: With six freshmen on the varsity, Marblehead will endure a bit of rebuild this season. Still, they have three experienced and competitive captains ready to set the standard for the next generation of players and keep the winning tradition of Marblehead girls lacrosse alive. "We have great leadership from our returning players and captains who are ready to step in and show our new players what it means to be a part of Marblehead GLAX," said Pugh.
PEABODY
Last year's record: (10-5, Lost to North Andover in Div. 1 North first round)
Coach: Michelle Roach (1st season)
Captains: Emily McDonough, Sr.; McKayla Fisher, Sr.
Other key players: Lauren Leggett, Sr., G; Katie Amico, Fr., A; Ally Bettenourt, Fr., M/A; Brooke Lomasney, Fr., A/M.
Outlook: The Tanners have a new coach and a ton of new faces. With 11 freshman in the program, Roach hopes to integrate the underclassmen quickly and build strong chemistry. Brooke Lomasney, the younger sister of reigning Salem News Player of the Year Hailee Lomasney, is off to a stellar start. The Tanners boast speed in transition and execution in the circle.
PINGREE
Last year's record: 10-3
Coach: Julie Smail (1st season)
Captains: Elena McCloskey, Sr., G; Avery Robillard, Sr., D; Isabel Smail, Sr., A.
Other key players: Schuyler Lloyd, Jr., M; Cameron Traveis, Jr., M; Gaby Nagahama, Sr., D.
Outlook: Smail, a former player at both Pingree and Harvard, takes over as interim head coach for a team that's already off to a great start. A speedy midfield that includes Lloyd, Traveis and Meghan Collins is a strength, as is the attack of Isabel Smail, Mia Shuman and Lauren Collins. McCloskey will anchor the defense.
SALEM
Last year's record: (0-10)
Coach: Jillian Robinson (1st season)
Captains: Breanna Stead, Sr., M; Mei-Li Hannig, Sr., A; Molly Mercier, Jr., D.
Other key players: Grace Milano, Jr., M; Jestiny Torres, Jr., D.
Outlook: Robinson, who guided Swampscott to one of its best seasons in recent memory a year ago, takes over at her alma mater with hopes of turning the program around. The Witches are a dedicated group with a strong trio of captains and have already recorded their first win in three years with a convincing victory over Malden last week.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year's record: (14-4, Lost to Manchester Essex in Div. 2 North semis)
Coach: Al Eaton (1st season)
Captains: Broghan Laundry, Sr., M; Sasha Divall, Sr., G.
Other key players: Aubrey Bliss, Sr., D; Brooke Matela, Sr., D; Scarlett Ciciotti, Sr., M; Coco Clopton, Soph., M; Brooke Waters, Jr., M.
Outlook: The Big Blue opened the season with an impressive 20-1 win over Saugus, displaying teamwork with very few unassisted goals and seven different goal scorers. The hope for Eaton is that they can continue that trend as the season rolls on.