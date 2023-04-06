BOSTON — Another night at TD Garden and another win that the Boston Bruins seemingly grabbed out of the jaws of defeat. Trailing and scoreless until the latter half of the third period, Boston rallied to win 2-1 in overtime for its 61st victory of the season.
Here are a few quick thoughts from the action:
1. Egg free zone: Easter may be around the corner, but there are no goose eggs on Causeway Street. The Bruins have only been shut out once all season (on home ice against Seattle a few months ago); though Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov (30 saves) held the Black-and-Gold off the board for most of the game, the B's found a way.
Charlie Coyle tied the game with 8:28 left when a nice feed from Brandon Carlo threw him open at the left circle. David Pastrnak then won it on overtime just after a Boston power play had expired.
2. Keep an eye on McAvoy: Boston's undisputed No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy left the game in the middle of the second period and did not return with what was termed an upper body injury. Though the Bruins have impressive defensive depth, losing the 25-year-old workhorse for any length of time with the Stanley Cup playoffs looming is a frightening thought. Head coach Jim Montgomery said postgame the injury was nothing serious, but still expect the B's to be cautious with the franchise cornerstone.
Thursday night, Dmitri Orlov played a downright Bourquian 26:36 to help eat up those minutes. Hampus Lindholm, a No. 1 blue liner in his own right, was also well over 20 minutes. Connor Clifton also gave Boston more than 20 minutes in a yeoman's effort.
3. What is up with Brad Marchand? It's now been a month since Marchand has scored a goal. That is, to put it lightly, a disturbing trend. Over the last 14 games with a score, the Bruins' elite winger does boast eight assists and he's averaging just about two shots per game in that stretch ... he hasn't had a big night shots wise since March 14. He appeared to have his giddy-up Thursday night, making several nice net drives and just missing an open cage in overtime ... but the results simply are not there.
Perhaps a rest before the playoffs is in order? He's one of the team's most important players and to go anywhere in the playoffs, they need him firing at full strength.
4. Power outage: Perhaps directly tied to Marchand's struggles is the Bruins' power play falling like a rock. It's now fruitless in 32 attempts over the last seven games. Sure, Boston is 6-1 in those games so its easy to ignore the lack of wattage with the man advantage. But this is too big a sample size to chalk up to the normal hots-and-colds of an NHL season. They've fallen to the middle of the pack for the season with this drought and it needs to be fixed, pronto.
Thursday was an 0-for-4 effort that included not scoring 4-on-3 in overtime. Boston almost lost that power play to a penalty call, but the officials convened and decided there was no infraction ... that allowed the power play to continue and Pastrnak won it just after it had expired.
5. This is the Sway: You've got to hand it to Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman (31 saves) and his defensive friends for smothering Toronto's top guns all night long. The Leafs lone goal was courtesy of Sam Lafferty ... so the home team held the likes of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and the rest off the board. Brandon Carlo made a particularly nice defense play when he dove in front of an open shot with 1:23 to keep it a 1-1 game.
6. Strong schedule: The Bruins have only lost 12 games in regulation all year ... and no team has actually beaten them twice in regulation along the way. Toronto very nearly became the first foe to do so here Thursday, but wilted late.
Looking at their marks against the five other teams that have clinched Eastern Conference playoff berths, Boston is really good. They're now 3-1 against Toronto, 3-1 against Tampa Bay, 2-1 against Carolina, 3-0 against the New York Rangers and 2-0 against New Jersey with the Devils visiting TD Garden Saturday.