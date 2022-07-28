If you missed the start of one of the most exciting weekends of sailing competition anywhere in the world, you might need a Hall Pass.
Excusing the pun, Hall Pass was the star of the day on Thursday as competition opened at Marblehead Race Week, the regatta off North Shore waters that traces its history back to 1889.
In the Rhodes 19 class Thursday, Hall Pass sat atop the leaderboard after three races by finishing second twice and fourth. Winners of those initial Rhodes 19 bouts were McLovin (second in the overall standings), Out to Lunch (fourth) and Ripcord (fifth).
In the One Design division, which also had a pair of races Thursday, Javelin skippered by Bill Windall was dominant and won both.
Hosted by Boston Yacht Club this year and sponsored by Sailing World, this year's regatta will see races for four days across nine classes of sail boats. The J/70 competition is always one of the most interesting each year while Lasers and Etchells typically draw big crowds as well. The Town and Viper 640 classes will race for New England championships while Rhodes-19 also usually had a good looking fleet.
An overall class champion will be crowned on Sunday as well.
— Matt Williams