BEVERLY — When you're dealing with some of the best college baseball teams in the country, no outs can be taken for granted.
So when visiting Ithaca quickly got the first two outs of the eighth in Game 1 of the Division 3 NCAA Super Regional at Endicott's North Field, the Gulls weren't almost done. They were just getting started.
A succession of four hits sparked a four-run eighth inning rally that gave No. 4 ranked Endicott some breathing room and closer Max Tarlin got the final five outs as the Gulls held off the Bombers, 12-10, on Friday afternoon.
"We're very confident, even with two outs and no body on, that we can put a rally together," said Dylan Pacheco, who had two doubles and three RBI with a 2-run double breaking the win open in the eighth. "I wasn't thinking about there being two outs. I was just trying to sit back and find a gap."
Now 44-7, the Gulls are one win away from their first-ever College World Series appearance. They'll host the Bombers (31-15) for Game 2 at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the if-necessary winner-take-all Game 3 beginning 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
"The job's not finished," said Endicott senior outfielder Joey Millar. "Getting the first Super Regional win is great, we know we've made some history, but we're not done. We have to come tomorrow with the same approach."
It appeared Endicott was on its way to a rout with an 8-1 lead through 7 1/2 innings. Ithaca came alive with six of its 13 hits in that frame, scoring six times while knocking out starting pitcher Gabe Van Emon and doing damage against two relievers.
Louis Fabbo's 2-out, three run double was the main source of the damage and Colin Shashaty's RBI single made it 8-7 after seven complete.
"Ithaca got to us, to their credit," said Endicott head coach Bryan Haley. "They're an extremely impressive baseball team with a very challenging line-up. Thankfully, we found a way to separate again after they hit us with that six spot."
Even after the Gulls responded with four in the eighth to make it 12-7, Fabbo came through with two more RBI in the bottom half and Ithaca had three total to close the gap to 12-10. Tarlin got out of the eighth and tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to tie the school record for saves in a season with 10.
"Max is an ultimate competitor. He just wants the ball ... he'd want to throw all nine innings and then nine tomorrow if it was up to him," Haley said of Tarlin's tendency to earn saves of longer than three outs. "You always feel good giving him the ball and saying 'Go get 'em.'"
Batting first since Ithaca was technically the home team for Game 1, Endicott got a dream start when Millar led off with a double. Nic Notarangelo belted an in-the-park homer two batters later and it was 3-0 Endicott before Van Emon had even taken the mound.
"The message was to come out swinging and we did," said Haley, who was very complimentary of Ithaca starter Kyle Lambert. "He's an All-American type kid and getting that kind of start against him was big."
Notarangelo had four RBI in the first three innings and Endicott led 5-0. Lambert settled down in the middle innings, retiring nine Gulls in a row before Peabody native John Mulready singled in the sixth.
"The game got sped up on us early on," said Ithaca head coach David Valesente. "But we steadied and we competed."
Van Emon, Endicott's all-time leader in strikeouts, broke the school record by earning his 10th win of the year. He went 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and conceded only four hits in the first six with by keeping the Bombers off-balance with a devastating slider.
"A school record couldn't happen to a better guy than Gabe," Haley said. "He was a bullpen guy for us even last year, then he put his command together and never looked back. He became an ace, an All-American type kid just like Lambert. Gabe is such a hard worker and I'm really proud of him."
The Gulls finished with a 14-13 edge in hits and had five for extra bases as compared to Ithaca's four. Notarangelo, Mulready, Robbie Wladkowski (RBI), Pacheco (three RBI) and T.J. Liponis all had two hits for Endicott. Jake Nardone added two RBI and all nine starters recorded at least one hit.
"In that leadoff spot you want to set momentum," said Millar. "I couldn't be happier to start off the way we did with that double and then my teammates picked me up and we got going."
Fabbo had five RBI for the Bombers, who got two hits out of six of their nine regulars. The team's combined for 15 runs in the seventh and eighth innings, meaning no lead will be safe with a berth in the College World Series at stake on Saturday.
"It's going to be a battle all day long and we have to go out and take care of business," said Haley. "That's a really good team we're playing. We have confidence if we go out and do our thing, we have a good shot."