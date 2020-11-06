Rare goal allowed doesn't faze Prep in soccer triumph over CM 

DANVERS — When you're a team that doesn't surrender many goals, how you react when such a situation crops up tells a lot about not only the squad's mindset but also its resiliency.
That very scenario played out on the turf at Glatz Field Friday night as the St. John's Prep soccer team — which had given up just one tally in its first seven games — watched as visiting Catholic Memorial popped in a rebound off a direct kick a minute-and-a-half into the third quarter.
"We haven't conceded a lot this season, so we've actually talked about how we'd react when we got scored on," said Eagles' senior Drew Keenan, who scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal a little over three minutes later in his team's 2-1 triumph. "So after they scored we just put our heads down, got back at it and got that goal back pretty quickly."
The Prep's fastest player, the 17-year-old Keenan, a wing midfielder, finished off a beauty of a play on the goal. It started in the middle of the field with fellow captain Evan Hannibal, who had possession and remained patient with the ball before finding Seamus O'Connor with a pass upfield. The crafty midfielder had time to operate and spotted Keenan on the opposite wing. Making his cut past his defender at the precise moment, Keenan took a cross from O'Connor and managed to easily put one into the Knights' cage.
"Drew's a gamer," long-time Prep head coach Dave Crowell said. "With his speed and Seamus on the other side, that's a big part of our game. On that play, Seamus knew he'd be there and hit him with a terrific pass."
"Seamus and I have played together on opposite sides for a long time," added Keenan, "and we look for each other on the other side of the box. It was a really good ball, right there for me after I got by my defender."
The victory improved St. John's Prep's record to 6-0-2 with two regular season games remaining (at BC High Monday, at Xaverian Wednesday) before the 6-team Catholic Conference playoffs begin.
After being thoroughly outplayed in the first half, Catholic Memorial came out and stunned the Eagles by knotting it up early following intermission. Matt Ratchford was awarded a direct kick that Prep keeper Eoghan Daly made a terrific leaping save on. But none of his teammates reacted to the rebound while several CM players did, and as a result Nick Regitano managed to knock the rebound home, making it 1-1.
"Eoghan made a spectacular save, and we stood around and watched four white (CM) shirts converge on the rebound," said Crowell, who noted both goals his team has allowed this fall have come off of direct kicks. "You make a save like that, and your teammates have to be able to bail you out."
Instead, the Eagles simply regrouped, got the ball moving the other way and cashed in when given the opportunity.
O'Connor had scored the Prep's first goal of the night, taking in a nice through ball from Ryder Vigsnes on the left side and placing a low, hard shot far corner that beat Knights goaltender Matt Floyd.
"We started working on that play in the summer," said O'Connor of the play's setup. "It's all repetitions."
Daly made four shots in the Prep net; the quartet of defenders in front of him — left to right, sophomore Alex Borkland and seniors Griffin Tache, Quinn Perkins and Charlie Danis — kept the Knight's chances to a bare minimum.
Daly's counterpart was far busier, with Floyd needing to make 21 saves just to keep the contest close. If not for his acrobatics in the CM cage, the final score would've been lopsided.
Vigsnes, a junior ("you can't knock him off the ball; if he gets position, forget it" said Crowell) had a strong game for St. John's, as did Owen Siewert, the team's engine in the middle of the field as far as controlling the game both offensively and defensively. Defensive midfielder Cam Whitney, a junior, also drew praise from his head coach.
"He's so important to what we do," said Crowell. "Cam does all of these little things and puts out all sorts of fires that many people don't notice. Plus, the transitions he creates are really vital."