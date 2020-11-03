BEVERLY — Asked if he felt a little nervous with a lead of only one goal Tuesday afternoon, Danvers High girls soccer coach Jimmy Hinchion pointed at recent history.
Frank Forti Field, dark and something of a frozen tundra on this day, has been a notoriously tough place to play for the visiting Falcons in recent years. You're never comfortable there against an always tough Beverly High squad until the final whistle blows, and when it did with this 1-0 win for Danvers there was some history made.
Danvers' first win on Forti Field since September of 2014 was also a milestone as the 350th victory of Hinchion's 22-year career.
"Our seniors have never won here. We let a 2-0 lead slip away here last year, so you never feel too good until you get at least a few goals," Hinchion said of the narrow margin.
"It's a really hard place to play, and this was a hard-fought win against the toughest team we've played so far."
Unbeaten Danvers (5-0) was held to its lowest goal total in over a calendar year, but junior Arianna Bezanson's 13th of the year early in the second quarter was enough. Senior Riley DiGilio sent Bezanson into the box and she placed a perfect high and unsavable shot on net for the finish.
"It was a beautiful goal; you can't take anything away from them on that one," said Beverly head coach Samantha Charest, her team now 4-2. "Knowing how much firepower Danvers has, holding them to one goal is pretty good. I just wish we could've put one away."
It was a dominant showing in terms of possession for Danvers, which had a 34-7 edge in shot attempts that was 21-3 in terms of those on frame. Up top, Bezanson and DiGilio displayed remarkable patience in working the ball around and making unrushed passes to create chances. Mia Jordan, Julia Vaillancourt and Avery Scharffenberg were outstanding at midfield in seeing to it the ball seldom crossed the 50-yard line.
"We played terrific today," Hinchion said. "We can possess the ball pretty well and we played pretty composed. We had a lot of time in the attacking zone."
As much as they played without the ball, Beverly defended exceptionally well. Seniors Sophia Hemsey and Nora Devitt did a great job getting in front of shots and cutting off clean looks at the cage and senior Lily Cook was a strong presence in the back end.
"We defended very, very well," said Charest. "We looked a lot better defensively than we did last week. I'd like to see our passing be a little more accurate. There's a little too much complacency where we let the ball come to us rather than moving to the ball."
Senior keeper Sydney Anderson made a season-high 20 saves for Beverly, with several impressive diving stops among them. She also came all the way out to the top of the box to stop a Reese Pszenny breakaway chance in the fourth quarter.
"Sydney's a great keep. You feel a little lucky if you can get one by her," Hinchion said.
Beverly's best chance to tie it came with five minutes to go when Kayeigh Crowell's run fed Ceirra Merritt for a one-time boot from the middle of the box. Danvers senior captain Livvi Anderson came out of no where to block the shot, though, and cleared it away to preserve keeper Holly DeAngelis' shutout.