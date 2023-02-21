BEVERLY — One day after playing its best game of the season, the Beverly High girls basketball team ran into a talented Reading team that rained down a dozen 3-pointers Tuesday afternoon.
The result was a 61-22 defeat in the finals of the Ben Goodhue Memorial Tournament at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse..
Eight different players hit a trifecta for the Rockets, while the Panthers had trouble scoring as no player scored more than five points. The hosts only led early in the opening quarter before Reading went on a 16-0 run.
Tourney MVP junior guard Brooke Pulpi scored 10 of those 16 points for Reading, hitting outside shots and driving to the hoop. She finished with a game high 23 points, but was not the only one doing damage as 10 different girls figured in the scoring. Sophomore guard Abby Strong had eight points, including a pair of treys.
"We knew coming in they shot well," said Beverly (6-13) head coach Seth Stantial. "We were worried about No. 25 (Pulpi) and she was terrific, but they don't just rely on her. They have others that can shoot the 3's, too."
By the end of the first eight minutes the Rockets had shot out to a 20-5 lead and added to it the rest of the way. Coach Kara Melillo rotated her players in an out, and both teams played everybody. By halftime the lead was 19, and at the end of three quarters Reading was rolling, 49-12 after holding the Panthers to just two points while putting up 20 more.
Beverly defeated Essex Tech while Reading had beaten North Reading in Monday's opening round games. The Hornets bounced back to win the consolation game over Essex Tech.
"This was an awesome tournament," said Stantial. "Four good teams and coaches battling it out. I really appreciate the effort so many people made for this to be successful.
"Unfortunately, a lot of our shots weren't falling in this one, and they'd answer with those long shots to pile up the points."
Senior captain Liv Griffin was immense on defense for the Panthers. Although she was the shortest girl on the floor, Griffin dove for loose balls, grabbed rebounds, and caused turnovers.
"She works so hard all the time," said Stantial. "I'm so proud of her, and she deserves every ounce of credit for what she does all the time. Liv never quits and fights for every loose ball."
The Panthers will play Danvers in the Gieras Games on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the final game of the regular season.
Reading 61, Beverly 22
Goodhue Memorial Tourney Championship
at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse
Beverly: Bilotti 0-0-0, Caley 1-0-2, Griffin 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Ollivierre 0-1-1, Mueller 1-0-2, Michaud 1-0-2, Erricola 1-0-3, Potter 0-2-2, Ruggieri 2-1-5, Kaszynski 1-0-2, Wickeri 0-0-0 Totals: 8-4-22.
Reading: Abreu 2-0-6, Trahan 1-0-3, Bass 0-2-2, DeRosa 1-0-2, Cirrone 1-1-4, Olivardia 0-0-0, Higgins 0-2-2, Malley 1-0-3, Strong 3-0-8, Robichaud 1-2-5, Pulpi 9-2-23, Hurley 0-0-0, O'Brien 1-0-3 Totals: 20-9-61.
Halftime: Reading, 29-10.
3-Pointers: Beverly: Caley, Erricola; Reading: Pulpi (3), Strong (2), Abreu (2), Trahan, Cirrone, Malley, Robichaud, O'Brien.