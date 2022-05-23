Just call him the Tom Brady of the New England PGA Tour.
Kirk Hanefeld may be turning 66 years on Tuesday, a time when virtually all of his peers have long given up competitive golf and spend lots of time in their rocking chairs reading John Updike. But Hanefeld, the former golf and instruction director at Salem Country Club, has no interest in a rocker or pleasure reading. He’s still focused on a quest to continue rewriting the New England PGA record book.
He became one of only four players in the century-long history of the NEPGA Section championship to win three titles in four years (2000, 2001, 2003), joining the elite group that includes Harold McSpaden, Lynn native Les Kennedy and Bob Crowley). That was before he enjoyed five successful years on the Champions Tour before a back condition forced him to end that phase of his illustrious career.
Now, Hanefeld continues to set standards never before established in NEPGA tournament history. Teaming up with Marlborough head pro Greg Farland, Hanefeld recently won a record fifth NEPGA Pro-Pro Match Play championship at LeBaron Hills in Lakeville, a title they also won in 2019. Hanefeld won this event three previous times with legendary (now retired) Tedesco head pro Bob Green (1999, 2000, 2001). The Hanefeld-Green combo was also runner-up in 2002 and 2003.
Going back to 1989, Hanefeld began a run of winning five NEPGA Pro-Pro- Stroke Play championships with Lee Danielian (1989, 1990, 1995, 2002, 2003). Green filled in for Danielian one year and they finished second. The last two years he and Rick Karbowski (one year Kirk’s senior) have finished second, one shot off the winning score.
“I’m in awe of Kirk,” says Farland. “He’s still playing at a high level most of us senior club pros can only dream about.”
“It’s all but incredible what Kirk keeps accomplishing while competing at his age ... and with a lousy back to boot,” says Green.
“Kirk’s game is timeless,” says Mike Higgins, executive director of the NEPGA. “He keeps impressing me year after year.”
Many of Hanefeld’s peers believe that without the back problem he might never have left the Champions Tour and could have won millions of dollars, plus his share of Champions tournaments.
“I love all competitive golf,” says Hanefeld, who has played just as well after turning 50, when he became a ‘senior’, as before. “I’ve always wanted to compete in golf and I’m fortunate I’ve been able to keep competitive, based on my standards, all these years despite some physical issues.”
The worst of the physical issues has been an unpredictable chronic back condition (muscular, he says) that forced him off the Champions Tour the end of the 2010 season. He accepts the fact that he’ll always have to deal with it and has, remarkably, managed it so that he can still compete at a high level.
“I’ve seen chiropractors, acupuncturists (and) massage therapists with modest results,” he adds. “I never want surgery, so I manage it the best I can. It’s structural, near the spine. and with golf a rotary motion dependent on mobility, I’m walking a fine line every time I play.
“I seemed to have the situation under control at LeBaron Hills and played pretty well,” he continued. “Doug and I have become a good team. We didn’t play the last two years, so we were delighted to ham-and-egg it as well as we did for those two days.”
And Hanefeld’s back held up beautifully. Coping well in the cold and wind, the oldest team in the 29-pair field shared co-medalist honors, at two-under 70, with former Essex assistant pro Bob Bruso and his partner. Hanefeld-Farland then won their three matches by margins of 5 and 2=3, 2 up, and in the title match against Shawn Warren, arguably the best player in the NEPGA Section, and Matt Arvanitis, Hanefeld and Farland rallied from an early 2-holke deficit to win, 3 and 2.
“Those two young guys are bombardiers compared to Greg and I,” Hanefeld admitted. “They hit it way past us on every tee shot. But we made a lot of birdies in that match (Kirk 5, Greg 2) and fought them off.”
Farland, by the way, is the son of former Salem High football coach Jack Farland (1969-72), an accomplished amateur golfer in his own right, who is settled comfortably in retirement in Florida.
Hanefeld’s competitive resume is stunning. He won the Senior PGA National Professional Championship (for club pros 50 and older) in 2007 at age 51, and again in 2011 at 55. Last year he became the oldest player to ever place in the top 10 at the NEPGA Section championship, which qualified him for the 2022 PGA National Professional Championship (for club pros of all ages), where he shot 149 and missed the cut, his final appearance among 21 total in that event.
Hanefeld underwent two medical procedures this past winter to address another issue: breathing while sleeping. One surgery corrected a problem with his deviated septum, straightening out cartilage in the nose, it helped him breathe easier. The other was the implantation a small device in the chest (brand name: Inspire) that, when activated with a remote mechanism, also allows him to breathe better while asleep.
“I simply want to keep playing golf at a competitive level,” Hanefeld said. “I practice only with chipping and putting and wedges to keep pressure off my back, and it seems to be working.”
Solid play from Myopia assistant pro Greg Kelly in two recent New England PGA events. Kelly shot 71, sharing first place with two others and losing a playoff for the title at the NEPGA Hudson Cup for the Section’s assistants. It’s the annual tournament honoring Manchester’s Susan Hudson, the first and only woman executive director of the NEPGA. Kelly also shot 73, good for sixth place at the NEPGA Stroke Play Series event No. 2 at Tedesco.