Earlier this golf season, we traveled 40 years back to when Mike McNiff nearly pulled off a stunning upset at the Massachusetts Amateur at Tedesco.
Today I’d like to take you back 70 years to the 1952 Massachusetts Amateur at Winchester Country Club, where 23-year-old Tom Mahan, Jr., playing out of ‘The Shoe’ in Beverly, where his dad was the long-time head professional, fulfilled his promise as a rising standout by winning the prestigious top prize.
Those of you from my generation – and earlier – might remember Tom as his dad’s successor as head pro at The Shoe before moving on to Oyster Harbors Club on Cape Cod. He served that private club with distinction until he died of a heart attack in 1988 at the age of 58.
Tom Jr., had some wonderful moments competing as a professional, but nothing matched his victory at Winchester. He was a member of the University of Miami (Fla.) golf team at the time and a seasoned contestant at Winchester.
He became only the third North Shore champion after defeating the eye-patched Leo Grace, a member of the Boston College golf team, 5 and 4, in the title match. Tom joined Andrew Carnegie II of Essex (1904) and Bobby Knowles of Myopia (1949) as local winners. Since then six others have joined the select club: Charles Volpone of Ould Newbury (1956), Pat Granese of United Shoe (1960), Ted Carangelo of Tedesco (1965), Barrie Bruce of Colonial (1967), Nick McLaughlin of Far Corner (2015) and Steven DiLisio of Salem (2019).
As the son of Tom Sr., The Shoe’s head pro from 1932-64 and president of the New England PGA for 24 years, much was expected of Tom Jr., on the golf course. He delivered in a big way at Winchester, becoming the first Shoe competitor to win the MassAm.
Tom Jr.’s emergence as a top-notch amateur occurred during the club’s golden era which groomed many elite players, who in turn helped develop Tom’s game at The Shoe and beyond. Among the players who sharpened his game as he matured as a player during his teen years were Jack Nies, Jr., Ray Hansbury, Alvie Raymond, Doug Cram, Paul Kirby, Paul Kelley, Dick Duffy, Paul Hoak, Dom Mirandi and Steve Femino, among others.
Tom Sr,. the obvious prime catalyst behind his son’s evolution, often joked humbly, “I used to teach Tom a little – when I could catch him.”
His son was into baseball big time until something clicked when he was 15. “That’s about the age when I started really liking golf,” he once remarked.
Seasoned observers thought Tom Jr. could have had a chance to succeed on the PGA Tour with his smooth, classic swing. He turned pro one year after winning Winchester and happily split time serving as his father’s assistant and managing his father’s driving range behind the Caramel Kiss (Now Cherry Farm Creamery) ice cream stand on Conant Street in Danvers. When his dad retired in 1964, Tom became in charge of both The Shoe’s golf operation and the driving range.
But back to Winchester 1952. It was a hot week at the Donald Ross-designed beauty, but Tom was used to the heat and humidity from his time at Miami. He finished T-4 in 36-hole qualifying at 154, 10 shots behind medalit Ernie Dohertys, then beat Stan Nowak in 19 holes in the quarterfinals and Jack Harvey of the host club, 2 and 1, in the semis.
Facing Grace in the 36-hole final, Tom was three up after nine holes, one up after 18 when they broke for lunch. He won four of the first five holes after the break, but led by only two holes with nine to play. Tom then won Nos. 10 and 11 and birdied 14 to close out Grace (who would later win multiple club titles at both Winchester and Charles River).
Tom also had his moments playing professionally. He shared the first round lead at the PGA Tour’s 1959 St. Petersburg Open with Tony Lema and George Bayer and was two shots behind leader Bayer at the 36-hole mark, with Cary Middlecoff two behind him and Arnold Palmer four back. A pair of 76s took Tom out of contention.
He should have won the 1961 Massachusetts Open at nearby Tedesco except for a frightful final (54th) hole, where a bogey would have won for him but he made triple bogey instead.
He broke several North Shore course records and won a bunch of NBEPGA pro-ams, often partnering the aforementioned Nies.