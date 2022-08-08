Hooking, slicing and four-putting my way around the North Shore golf scene, starting with the unique fashion in which Ryan Connelly won his first club championship recently at Salem Country Club with a blistering domination of the par-5’s in his quarterfinal round triumph.
Connelly’s club title was well earned and not unexpected, since he was a match play semifinalist two years ago and runner-up to six-time champ Kevin Daly in stroke play last summer. But what was unexpected was his amazing play on Salem’s four par-5’s while dispatching St. John’s Prep golf captain Ian Rourke in the quarterfinals, 2 and 1.
In researching Salem’s plethora of major championships spanning nearly a century involving state, regional and USGA competitions, I did not find one player that matched Connelly’s domination of the par-5’s vs. Rourke in six under par figures.
Not Babe Zaharias when she won the 1954 U.S. Women’s Open. Not Julius Boros when he captured the Massachusetts Open in 1951. Not Paul Harney when he earned top honors at the 1970 Mass. Open. Not Jack Nicklaus, defender Hale Irwin, winner Bruce Fleisher or anyone else during the 2001 U.S. Senior Open, nor Kenny Perry or Kirk Triplett when they finished 1-2 at the 2017 U.S. Senior Open with 16-under and 14-under scores.
Keeping in mind that Nos. 8 and 11 played as par-4’s for the U.S. Senior Opens, no contestants played the four holes referred to here in four under par on any given round, which would be equivalent to Connelly’s achievement.
Connelly, a relative newbie to Salem CC competition, defeated club president Kevin MacIntyre in the title match, 4 and 3. In doing so, he prevented MacIntrye from becoming the first sitting president to win the coveted crown in the club’s 127-year history.
But the talk of the club has been the way Connelly dominated the five-pars against Rourke.
“I kind of surprised myself when I played that well against Ian,” Connelly admitted.
Understandably, considering he’d shot 81 to finish 12th among the 16 qualifiers for match play. He’d played only six rounds all season (5 of them at his home club) before the club championship got under way.
Rourke played so well that Connelly realizes in retrospect that he needed to shoot 69 with that great scoring on the par 5’s against Ian, son of five-time club champ Kevin Rourke, to advance to the semis.
Connelly, 35, a sales account executive for an investment firm, eagled the fifth and eighth holes and birdied Nos. 11 and 15.
“That round and that score against Ian is not indicative of how I normally play,” Connelly noted. “I just got in a groove and things happened; I kept hitting good shots and making putts.”
The Fairfield University graduate, a Weymouth native who developed his golf game as a youth at the acclaimed Harmon Club and at Granite Links, played the par 5’s thusly:
No. 5, 506 yards – Driver, 3-iron to 20 feet, made the putt for eagle
No. 8, 517 yards – Driver, 4-iron to four feet, made the putt for eagle
No. 11, 494 yards – Driver, 3-iron to 30 feet, two putts for birdie
No. 15, 531 yards – Driver, 3-iron to 20 feet, two putts for birdie
“It was a fun round, probably won’t ever happen again,” Connelly, who’s GHIN is right around scratch, said. “The course played fast and firm, which we like. But I was fortunate to beat Ian. He is a fine player.”
A couple of fellow scratch players at Salem commented that Connelly plays amazingly well for one who spends more time at the Salem CC pool with his wife and three children than he does on their famous course.
¢¢¢
Fantastic — and bittersweet — showing by Kernwood’s Aidan Emmerich at last week’s Massachusetts Junior Championship at Northern Spy GC in Townsend. He lapped the field in winning medalist honors with a record seven-under 133; rallied from three down, then won the 18th and 19th holes to win two different matches in “Comeback Kid” fashion, but squandered a three-up lead after six holes in the title match and never won another hole in falling to Dedham’s John Broderick, the 2020 New England Amateur champ, 3 and 2.
The vagaries of golf; such a mesmerizing game at every competitive level. The experience will make Emmerich a better golfer as he departs for his freshman year at Michigan State shortly.
¢¢¢
Belated congratulations to the various flight winners of the annual Kernwood Member-Member, the biggest event of the season at the Salem club: Jon Yorks and Jordan Yorks, Peter Abbruzzese-Brian Oppenheim, Michael Bullock-Scott Olson, Marc Pearlstein-Mark Olson, David Mack-Marc Bello, Joel Livingston, Johnny Gold, Ted Tiger-Keith Rae, Richard Caesar-Dan Skolski.
¢¢¢
It’s been a sad year for our local golf family. We’ve made note of the passing of icons Paul Barkhouse, Jack Nies and Kip Tyler. Add to that list Fred Moseley, a Myopia member since birth, or close to it. Moseley was a low key individual who enjoyed great success in the financial world and was a prolific (though quiet) supporter of the game.
I remember him best for three things: 1) the only Augusta National member from the North Shore (Peter Lynch played Augusta National plenty, but was not a member); 2) the chap who partnered former President Gerald Ford when he played Myopia while in the area speaking at his son’s graduation from Gordon Conwell Seminary; and 3) the angel with fellow Myopia member Ed Shotwell whose funding made my book The Green and Gold Coast possible in 2001.
¢¢¢
A shameless plug to kid brother Mark Larrabee, who has announced his retirement at the end of the season after a 38-year career as a PGA club professional, the last 17 at Eastman Golf Links in Grantham, N.H. He started his PGA career at Concord (N.H.) Country Club, then moved to Derryfield in Manchester before getting his first head pro job at Goffstown. That was followed by a long stint at Oxford GC/Pine Ridge near Worcester before returning to the Granite State at Eastman.
“It’s been a gratifying career, meeting and working for so many appreciative bosses and members,” said Larrabee, 66. “Time to slow down a bit and beat up on my sons and brothers on the golf course.”
¢¢¢
After last year’s cancellation because of the pandemic, we finally get to salute one of our favorite North Shore amateurs, Paul Kelley, Sr., 91, who will be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame on September 22 at the Boston Quincy Marriott. It’s a luncheon affair. Tickets are available on the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame website.
Sean McDonough, the best Boston-bred sports announcer ever, will also be among those inducted.
¢¢¢
Great to hear that Beverly native Ron Kirby, who turns 90 later this year, had a grand time attending The Open Championship at St. Andrews with his grandson. He also continued tweaking his acclaimed Old Head Links in Kinsale, Ireland, unquestionably his greatest achievement as a renowned golf course architect.
¢¢¢
Gary Larrabee, a sportswriter at The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than a half-century.