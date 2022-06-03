As Frank Dully began his sixth year as the No. 1 assistant golf professional at Kernwood Country Club in 1997, the Connecticut native and former Holy Cross golf captain realized he was at a crossroads in his career.
“I had found my life partner/future wife the prior winter,” Dully recalled, “and Jennifer and I were taking stock of where we were headed. One of the biggest decisions involved my career. I determined after my sixth season at Kernwood I would be moving on. I loved Kernwood but felt I needed to change jobs to further my career, ideally in the Met Section of the PGA (Metropolitan New York). I’d worked at Baltusrol in New Jersey for a couple years before moving on to Kernwood to work for head pro Tom Willson. I felt that was the best move, returning to that area to kickstart my next chapter.
“But as the season wound down towards the end of the year, before we left the North Shore, Kernwood and Tom parted company,” he added. “Upon the recommendation of New England PGA executive director Eddie Carbone and Winchester head pro Jim Lane (head of the organization’s Club Relations Committee), Kernwood interviewed me for the job and, thankfully, they hired me on a one-year contract.”
And here he is a quarter-century later, now working on a new six-year contract. It’s an obvious expression of the club’s delight in Dully’s tenure at the revered Salem club enveloped by the Danvers River.
The standard contract extension is typically for three years. The Kernwood membership has made a statement that they wish Dully to remain in its employ for many more years.
“We’ve got the best in the business in Frank, and I’m told that by many people at a variety of courses around the country,” said Steve Solomon, president of Kernwood. “Frank’s the consummate professional in every regard. Under his stewardship Kernwood has consistently increased our number of rounds annually, improved members’ scores, and introduced many new members to the game. He’s a true ambassador for Kernwood and the game.”
“Kernwood is fortunate Frank came to Kernwood from Baltusrol initially,” said Frank Cole, the club’s Greens chairman. “We’re thrilled he’ll be with us for many years to come. He’s selfless, always there for the members, always wanting members and their guests to have the ultimate experience. Hiring Frank is one of the best decisions the club ever made.”
The feeling is mutual for Dully himself.
“I’m proud to have been able to run the golf operations for 25 years at the best club on the North Shore,” he declared. “I’ve been able to work for a phenomenal membership on a great championship course with a beautiful facility. It’s been special for me to be able to attach my name to Kernwood, representing what Kernwood stands for.”
Dully, 55, is recognized as an exceptional teacher, player and merchandiser; the three key elements of a successful PGA professional. But among his accomplishments as Kernwood’s head professional, he takes greatest satisfaction in having provided its membership with an extraordinarily long-term permanent professional golf staff.
Steve Bramlett has been part of the professional staff 18 years, Craig Pittman is in his 21st year, and Keith Bursey is in his 17th year. All are top-notch instructors, merchandisers and people persons.
“It’s been gratifying to see them grow as professionals; to see how we have developed as a team to give the club’s members and their guests a first-class golf program,” said Dully.
He pinches himself on occasion when he teaches fourth generation students within the Kernwood family. “I have to pause for a moment ,” Dully said, “to realize I’ve been here so long that I’ve been on the practice tee in some cases with a young person, his father, grandfather and great grandfather. Those moments remind me what a family oriented club we have. It’s a major reason I’ve been here all these years.
“I could not be working with a better superintendent (John Eggleston) or with better understanding Boards and golf committees. They understand my job and appreciate what we do every day.”
Dully has maintained a place among the top players in the New England PGA Section even as he has attained “senior” status. But nothing can top when he was generally considered the finest player in the Section between 2004-08. During that span, he enjoyed three dynamic championship performances.
He was the lopsided winner of the 2006 NEPGA championship at Turner Hill, firing rounds of 69-70-66 for a 205 total, a stunning 11 under par for a modern day-record 12-stroke victory over runnersup David Bennett of Stowe and Mark Costaregni of The International.
The following year he served as host pro for the Massachusetts Open and was paired all three days with five-time winner and favorite Geoff Sisk of Marshfield. The pair staged a thrilling three-day duel, highlighted by their both scoring scintillating, competitive course-record-tying six-under-par 64s on Day 2. That set the stage for a dramatic final day battle in front of a substantial gallery. Full-time competitor Sisk held off Dully to win a record-tying sixth Mass. Open, 200 to 2004.
The next year Dully continued his fine play, capturing the NEPGA Head Professional championship at The Golf Club of Cape Cod in East Falmouth by five strokes, shooting a five-under par 139, the only player to score under par, as he had done at Turner Hill two years earlier.
Not to be overlooked is his 1998 victory over fellow North Shore standout Webb Heintzelman, 2 up, at the NEPGA Match Play championship at Prouts Neck in Scarborough, Maine.
It’s added up as well to his having played in eighth PGA National Professional (Club Pro) championships and two PGA Tour events, including a Deutsche Bank Classic at TPC Boston.
“I’ve got two playing goals left,” Dully revealed. “I’d like to win an NEPGA Senior championship and play in a Champions Tour major.
“But most important I wish to keep up and even improve upon the high level of service we deliver to our members and guests. We are in the people business; treating everyone who comes to Kernwood the best we can; taking nothing and no one for granted, staying true to our word, sharing our love of golf and passion for the game with everyone.”