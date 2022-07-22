One has not finished college, the other has not even started college. Yet Christian and Aidan Emmerich and already the most talented pair of golfing brothers we have ever seen on the North Shore.
I wrote something like that (but maybe not quite as laudatory) about the Turner brothers of Bass Rocks and Gloucester a few years back, not long after they’d led St. John’s Prep to a Division 1 state championship. James Turner qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 2018 at Pebble Beach after sibling Mark had qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur at The Honors Course in Tennessee in 2016. James also won a New England Amateur in 2016 in historic fashion, shooting 67-65-132, eight under, the final day to win by five shots with a seven-under 273 for 72 holes. Mark will be in his final year at Dartmouth starting in September, while James graduated from the Hanover, N.H. institution last spring.
But now we come to the Emmerichs, who have done the Turners one better — or, should we say, two better.
Christian, heading into his senior year at Holy Cross, just qualified for his second U.S. Amateur, set for August 19-25 at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. He also played in the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst.
His latest achievement came at the New England Amateur that concluded Wednesday at Alpine CC in Cranston, R.I., where Christian fired a tournament record-low 62, 10 under par, in the third and final round to finish at 209, one shot behind winner Jared Nelson of Rutland, Vt.
Christian shot 32-30 with seven birdies, two eagles and one bogey. Amazing stuff.
Three weeks after his brother, Aidan, a freshman-to-be at Michigan State, qualified for his second U.S. Junior in as many years, this time succeeding at Rockaway Hunting Club on Long Island, Christian followed his kid brother’s modus operandi by coming from behind to make the grade for his second U.S. Amateur.
Christian followed a first round 76 with a second round 67 to earn the second and final qualifying slot, while Aidan punched his ticket for Bandon Dunes July 25-30 by playing four-under-par golf the last 13 holes. That came after a three-over start and him shooting one under for the round just to get in a 3-for-1 playoff for the final qualifying spot, which he won with a birdie on the first extra hole.
We’ve seen numerous talented golfing brothers in these parts spanning the last half century, among them Bob and Jim Gillis, Mike and Lou O’Keefe, Joe and George Nekoroski, Peter and Jim Oppenheim, Jim and Pat Scanlon, Jim and Phil Trussell, Jim and Tom Trainor, Anthony and Steven DiLisio, Irving and Dave Fermon, Ken and Ed Whalley, Don and Dave Brothers, Bruce and Brian Hamilton, Charlie and Don Johnson, Rick and Jim Rennick, and Steve and John Hogan.
Lou O’Keefe and Ed Whalley, Jr. became first-rate professional instructors, Brian Hamilton a top-ranked New England PGA head professional, most notably at Eastward Ho! for 20 years. The late, great Peter Oppenheim played in a U.S. Amateur at Inverness. Ken Whalley played in one at Meriuo as well as in three USGA Mid-Amateurs. Bob and Jim Gillis were decorated PGA professionals at Bass Rocks and Portland CC, respectively
But what Swampscott residents, Kernwood members and St. Mary’s of Lynn graduates Christian and Aidan Emmerich have achieved defy description around here. Maybe not such a big deal in 365-days-a-year-golfing lands like Florida, Texas, Arizona and California, but certainly in short-golfing-season Massachusetts.
Granted, Christian Emmerich, who plays from the Phil Mickelson (left) side, and Aidan, a right side bombardier, have the good fortune to play a few winter weeks in southern climes. Yet, what they have accomplished at such early stages of their elite competition-level careers is breathtaking.
They added to their marvelous 2022 by both reaching match play at the recent Massachusetts Amateur, both winning their first round match before battling each other in the Round of 16 (with Christian prevailing on the final hole before falling to eventual winner Conner Willett in the quarterfinals).
In recent weeks we have related Aidan’s recent development from the perspective of his teacher, Kernwood assistant professional Craig Pitman. Now hear from Christian’s teaching pro at Kernwood, Keith Bursey, and his coach at Holy Cross, Steve Napoli, the former Salem Country Club assistant professional who went on to head pro assignments at Wannamoisett, Carnegie Abbey and Liberty National before being inducted into the NEPGA Hall of Fame with fellow Salem CC pro staff alumnus Kirk Hanefeld.
“First off, Christian is a smart young man who uses his smarts to help make himself a better golfer,” said Napoli. “He just was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America Academic All-America team. He knows how to apply his intelligence in competition.
“He’s also that rare player who rises to the occasion at that critical moment in a match for us, or on the bigger stage like at a U.S. Amateur qualifier. Yes, he’s added length each of the last few years as he’s gotten stronger. At the same time, he’s improved his focus both in preparing for and during competition. That’s a big factor.”
Napoli says he’s happy to have given Christian “some tools and guidance that he’s put to good use,” but he gives the lion’s share of credit for Christian’s development as a player to his parents, Dave and Kim, and the Kernwood golf staff, especially Bursey and head pro Frank Dully.
“Christian has grown tremendously as a player since he played in his first U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst,” Bursey said. “In terms of his distance and ball flight to begin with; he wasn’t long enough at Pinehurst. He’s also worked on hitting the ball high when need be, on keeping the ball low when necessary, how to work the ball left to right and right to left. During the Covid restrictions he also worked on dialing in his wedges. And, equally important to all those aspects of the game, Christian’s putting has improved.
“Lastly, he’s learned the last couple years to be consistent, to keep his swing and emotions under control, how to stay focused and how to always believe in himself.”