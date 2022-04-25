After spending more than 20 years as a European PGA-certified golf instructor on the continent and beyond, Manchester native Peter Bronson is back teaching the game on his beloved North Shore.
Bronson, 49, is the new director of The Golf Academy at Ferncroft Country Club, the acclaimed program designed to provide membership, equipment, clinics and lessons to make it easy and affordable for adults to embrace golf.
A product of more than two decades of instructing golfers of all ages in Spain, Poland, Norway and Iceland, Bronson is the perfect fit for this role at Ferncroft, one of the region’s top private country clubs.
“It was a great experience, those years teaching this grand game – and competing some – in Europe,” Bronson admits. “Though I’ve given lessons in German, Spanish and Polish, golf is the same game in any language and I’m thrilled to be back in an all-English-speaking environment where I grew up, especially to have this wonderful opportunity at Ferncroft.”
“Peter is the perfect fit for us,” says Phil Leiss, Ferncroft’s Director of Golf. “Between the Golf Academy and all the activity, mostly juniors, on the par-three course, Peter is the ideal professional to improve those programs and the participants involved. Between his teaching talent and his personality Peter should thrive in this role.”
Bronson, who succeeds Sean Keller as Golf Academy head, comes to Ferncroft following a fascinating golfing journey that began as captain of the Northfield Mt. Hermon golf team, then a member of the golf teams at Georgetown University and the University of Granada in Spain. He initially learned the game while caddying at Essex and working on the pro shop staff at Myopia.
He had always had a yearning to combine a visit to Europe with a desire to become a teaching pro within the European PGA, so that’s what he did in what became a 23-year odyssey. His first jobs across the pond was as teaching pro at Novo Sancti Petri Golf in Chiclana de la Frontera (1997-2003) and Costa Ballena Club de Golf in Rota (2004-2005), both in Spain.
He was head professional from 2006-2009 at Mazury Golf & Country Club in Poland and coached the Polish Junior national team from 2007-2010, then became teac hinbg professional at Firstr Warsaw Golf & Country Club from 2010 to 2012.
He served as executive director of the PGA of Spain in 2012 and 2013, then returned to Poland as head pro at Modry Las Golf Club, a Gary Player “Top 100 in Europe” design. In 2014-2016 he was contracted to oversee and consult on the building of a new course in Opolre, Poland – and even has the eighth hole named after him. It’s a long, narrow par-three. Peter concluded his European experience teaching elite junior teams for two years in Iceland at the Golfklubbur Mosfellsbaer, “one of the most beautiful places on earth if not for the weather,” Peter quipped.
“I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything,” Bronson declared. “I learned a lot about golf and people. I even got a chance to help design a course in Poland. I drove a bulldozer, did some shaping. The more I traveled all those years, I kept realizing there is no place like America, like the North Shore. This is the most beautiful, wonderful place to live.”
By the time he arrived back in the United States, he had the itch to get away from the game for a bit, so he purchased a camper van and visited 15 national parks.
He worked in 2021 for Beverly Golf & Tennis Club head pro David Dionne and the club’s Nike Junior Camp.
Now it’s all about the Golf Academy at Ferncroft for Bronson. “I’m looking forward to making the Golf Academy a rewarding experience for everyone who takes part,” Bronson said. “Another way I can keep loving the game.”
¢¢¢
Belated congratulations to Beverly native and golf teacher extraordinaire Jane Frost, based at Holly Ridge on Cape Cod, and Chip Johnson of Hatherly, son of North Shore natives Ken Johnson and Anne Clancy, after they once again were named among Massachusetts’s best golf instructors by Golf Digest in a recent issue.
¢¢¢
Some great renovation work has been done to improve the playing conditions at the Stavros family’s Cape Ann golf course in Essex by top-rated golf course builder Jerry Deemer of Country Golf. The work spanned a five-year period and featured subtlety sculpting the grounds, reshaping tee boxes and maximizing opportunities to offer more challenging levels of play while preserving the original character and design for the public nine-holer created by Eugene “Skip” Wogan in 1931, according to the course’s website.
There are now six waste bunkers in which players may ground their club, as well as the reshaping and leveling of several tees, a new pot bunker near No. 9 green, and imnproved drainage everywhere.
¢¢¢
I wonder what’s happening to the Candlewood golf course property since it closed two years ago following the passing of long-time owner/operator Dave Whipple....Belated congrats to Myopia for moving up 20 spots to No. 72 in Golf magazine’s latest rankings of the “Top 100 Courses in the World.” The Country Club, hosting its fourth U.S. Open in two months, ranked 40th... Bernhard Langer, who turns 65 August 27, did not make the cut at this year’s Masters, but he has been a wunderkind in Augusta and everywhere else during his storied career. He is the oldest to make the cut, at 63, in 2020. Before he turned 50, he had 42 wins and won two majors, both at the Masters. After he turned 50, he has 42 Champions Tour wins and 11 Senior majors. Phil Mickelson, in his short Champions Tour career, has won $1.5 million, which translates to winning $252,00 per start, $79,000 per round, $4431 per hole and $1178 per shot.
