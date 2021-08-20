Danvers native John Lawrence and Peabody native Pam Berube have come a long way since they formed Tournament Solutions in 2001. They were a two-person company just starting out as they tried to connect with major golf tournaments and the game’s biggest organizations to grow their company.
Today Tournament Solutions (TS), based in Manchester By-the-Sea, has become the premier golf tournament gifts and awards company in the United States. Recognized as such by Ahead, the leading manufacturer of lifestyle headwear and apparel in the country, Ahead has acquired Tournament Solutions to expand its overall market share in the golf merchandise sales arena.
“They’d always been considered our competition,” says Lawrence of Ahead. “But last year they expressed interest in purchasing us. They were familiar with our business. Ahead saw us as a company they could take to then next level by leveraging both their sourcing capabilities, infrastructure, and dominant position in the golf industry. They are a significantly larger company (sales, employees, etc.) than we are, but they admired how much we’ve been able to penetrate the various markets in golf through our relationships with the PGA and LPGA Tours, the PGA of America and the USGA. The deal became a win-win.”
It’s been a remarkable evolution for Tournament Solutions, which started in a 12-foot by 15-foot office space in the basement of the old Wadsworth School building in Danvers. John and Pam did not hire support staff for two years. It was just the two of them.
“Pam and I had worked together in another business in the late 1990s,” Lawrence explained. “This was after we met through a colleague when I worked at NYNEX. I noticed quickly that Pam possessed the skills I lacked in product line development, operations, catalog creation, website development and trade show responsibility. So when I decided to form Tournament Solutions (TS), I knew she was the ideal fit for me. We became 50/50 partners, with Pam carrying the load with her entrepreneurial background and willingness to do ‘whatever it takes. Twenty years later I know I could not have accomplished any of this without her.”
“John and I have worked well together from the start,” says Berube of her unique partnership with the former Danvers High star hockey player. “Two major factors have made Tournament Solutions a success as it relates to the two of us; we possess a very similar entrepreneurial work ethic, as well as philosophy relative to treating both our customers and employees with respect and gratitude.
“At this time we are very motivated to prove to AHEAD that they made an astute business investment in Tournament Solutions. Having Covid hit immediately (days) after the acquisition took place made for a challenging first year in 2020. But to date it has been a very productive 2021.”
What the pair has accomplished, as they sought to take on from scratch the big boys in the highly competitive golf awards and gifts industry, is extraordinary. “We added an employee and every six months to a year from 2003 to 2010 or so,” Lawrence said.
With more staff and continuous modest growth came the need for more space for personnel and warehouse space for its every-expanding product lines that today provide golf-geared gifts and awards to the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, the United States Golf Association and the LPGA.
In 2014 Pam and John, seeking more space, moved the company, purchasing a 7000-foot office space and warehouse arrangement in Newburyport. Following Ahead’s acquisition of TS, they sold their Newburyport building and now use Ahead’s warehouse in New Bedford and have relocated their headquarters to Manchester By-the-Sea, most currently for inventory for this year’s U.S. Open, Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and PGA Championship.
Anne Broholm, Ahead’s CEO and former CEO of Cutter and Buck, is helping take TS to the next level, in the process giving TS increased credibility. It’s a big step that we are now part of a public company with oversea marketing power,” Lawrence noted. “We’ve come a long way in 20 years. Now this is our opportunity to come much further with Ahead’s support.
The current year has seen TS return to their normal levels of profitability, especially after the hit the pandemic dealt to most every part of their business and its competitors. The company has had a big year with pro-am gifting, with country clubs and its major events, especially with large numbers of fans allowed to be a part the action.
“We have a good chance to maybe double our business over the next four, five years as a subsidiary of Ahead,” Lawrence pointed out. “We just, for example, signed a three-year contract with the IAGA, the parent/managing body of all state golf associations.”
Tournament Solutions, like Bryson DeChambeau’s towering drives, is flying high.
It did not go well for Rob Oppenheim in his bid to make the PGA Tour’s Fed-Ex Cup playoffs the last two weeks. Oppenheim made the cut last weekend at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro but finished T-62 and finished 161st in the Fed-Ex point standing, where the top 125 made the three-week playoffs starting Thursday at the Northern Trust. Now he takes part in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals over three tournaments with the 126th through 200th place finishers in the Fed-Ex Cup points list joining the top 75 players from the Korn Ferry Tour. The top 25 finishers after the three Korn Ferry events get PGA Tour cards, an avenue Rob has used twice to regain his PGA Tour card. That journey starts this week in Boise, then goes to Columbus, Ohio and Newburgh, Indiana.
We mourn the passing of John Gargalianos.
It did go well this week for Far Corner’s Mike McKenna, Gloucester native Dan Gillis and Bass Rocks’s Sean Gildea. McKenna, after qualifying for the U.S. Senior Amateur coming up the end of the month at CC of Detroit, qualified for the Massachusetts Senior Amateur Monday at Belmont CC, making the cut barely at 76. Salem’s Bob Bogart also advanced shooting 75. The main event is September 28-29 at Pocasset. Gildea qualified for the Mass. Mid-Amateur at New England CC, finishing T-2 with a one-under 70, one of only three players in the field to score under par. He moves on to the main event September 9-11 at Weston GC. Gillis, the pro at Nabnasset Lake in Westford, won the New England PGA head professional championship with a five-under 67 at Rochester CC in Gonic, N.H., edging Jeff Martin by one shot and earning $1200. Gillis carded six birdies and one bogey in his superb showing.
A little more on the fascinating story of Jenny Ceppi, who on the same Sunday recently won her second Salem CC women’s championship and her 13th Bass Rocks club title, which got the attention of a Channel 5 film crew. She has also won three club titles at Hudson National in New York state. and three at Sky Meadow in New Hampshire. Jenny, now 57, was born in the Dominican Republic, first settled in the U.S. with her family in New York City when she was 10. She did not know a word of English but was a fast learner. She did not take up golf until she was 30, and. it appears she was a fast learner there, too. “I never dreamed, when I started to play at Fresh Pond (Cambridge), that I would be winning club championships,” she says. “It’s all been quite exciting.”
Love played a role in Jenny’s taking up the game.
“My husband and I started playing golf when we were newly married just so we could do something together on the weekend,” she explained. “I started playing at Fresh Pond and I didn’t take any lessons that first year. I would just go out there and play. Second year I took a few lessons with Bob Curry, the pro at Fresh Pond and slowly improved. I have taken lessons from several pros over the years and they were all helpful. I have also benefited a great deal by playing with Donna Caponi-Byrnes (a summer Cape Ann resident), the LPGA Hall of Famer, just by watching her swing. She’s one of my biggest supporters and best friends.”
Reading The Greens author Gary Larrabee is a former Salem News sportswriter (1971-95) who has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than a half-century.
||||