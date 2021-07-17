Reading The Greens: General chairman Ollie Cook remembers unforgettable 2001 U.S. Senior Open at Salem CC

Twenty years, a full generation ago.
That’s how long it’s been since Salem Country Club hosted the biggest — and, in this writer's opinion, most important sporting event — in North Shore history: the 2001 United States Senior Open golf championship.
It was the 22nd such event, featuring four of the game’s most legendary players — Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Tom Watson — playing before record galleries and a worldwide television audience.
“We were so honored, especially club president Dan Sullivan and me, to host that championship,” Ollie Cook, Salem CC’s general chairman for the Senior Open, as well as for the U.S. Senior Amateur in 1977 and the 1984 U.S. Women’s Open, recalled.
“The United States Golf Association gave us a wonderful opportunity in 2001, and I’m proud to say that everyone involved came through with flying colors: the club’s membership, the City of Peabody, the North Shore, the club’s staff, especially course superintendent Kip Tyler and his team, our hundreds of volunteers, and of course, the region’s fans who sold out the Open a year in advance, something that had never been done before.”
Mother Nature was a friend and foe to the Senior Open, Cook noted.
“We had a horrible winter before the Open,” he related. “Most of the courses in Greater Boston got brutal winter kill on their turf, including us. When Hale Irwin came by for Media Day in late May, he was afraid the course wouldn’t be ready for Championship Week the end of June. We kept the course closed throughout the spring right up until the Senior Open, and Kip Tyler and his staff did a fantastic job bringing the fairways and greens back to USGA standards, thanks to good weather in June.”
Yet poor weather returned for the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday.
“The competition was phenomenal all week to go along with terrific weather,” Cook said. “Every day there was a logjam at the top of the leaderboard. And when Jack Nicklaus (69) and Massachusetts native Allen Doyle (68) shot low Saturday to be in contention, we had the makings of a great finish for Sunday.”
But shortly after crowd favorite Nicklaus finished his round Saturday with a birdie on the home hole, the skies opened up. Salem Country Club was bombarded with torrential downpours, thunder and lightning for 45 minutes. Several players had to return to the course early Sunday to complete their third round.
With forecasts indicating the same nasty conditions could happen late Sunday afternoon, the USGA moved up final-round starting times. As a result, the field beat a similar storm by only a few minutes. Champion Bruce Fleisher’s post-match interview with the media had to be held in a confining tournament trailer.
Remarkably, no personal injuries were reported either day as 20,000 spectators fled the scene as the deluge hit.
“Any golf tournament is at the mercy of the weather,” Cook noted. “I remember in 1977 we had rain every day during the Senior Amateur and everyone got pretty soaked during the final match on Saturday. But we finished on schedule, just like in 2001.”
From a personal standpoint, Cook’s Championship Week got off to an auspicious start late Monday afternoon.
“I got a call from our tournament director, Sean Sovacool, that Jack (Nicklaus) had just landed at Beverly Airport, and he and his pilot needed a lift to their accommodations at the local Marriott,” Cook recalled. “So Sean asked me to get over there for the pickup. I was at the club, so I grabbed a courtesy car (all Cadillacs) and got to the airport quickly. Jack couldn't have been nicer, even after a little wait time. Maybe it helped that I was a fellow Buckeye, as I told him, from Steubenville (Ohio).
“Faster than I could realize, Jack was on the club’s No. 10 tee, No. 1 for the Open, and he proceeded to play nine holes into the evening with a sizable gallery. I got to walk inside the ropes his last 4-5 holes, and that was a kick. I got him back to the Marriott and I had my first new friend of the week.”
Cook also recalled encountering Player in the clubhouse doing finger pushups during a practice round. “Gary bumped into one of our members in charge of the clubhouse/locker room and pointed at the member’s belly and quipped, ‘You’ve got to lose that.’
“The member said, ‘I guess I don’t eat the right things.’ And Gary responded, ‘The two worst foods are potato chips and bacon. I never forgot that.”
Just a few of the Chairman’s memories from an historic week 20 years ago.
A footnote to the 2001 Senior Open, provided at the recent 2021 U.S. Senior Open in Omaha: The three players under par after two rounds was the fewest players under par at the midway point since Isao Aoki was the only player under par after two rounds at Salem in 2001.
Congrats to winners of the Essex CC Ladies Invitation Fourball, led by championship flight winners Annie Barton-Amy Peters. Other flight winners were Cathy Sessions-Barb Hecimovich, Jenny Ceppi-Diane Carter, Danielle Pingree-Lynn Wailes, Lisa Proctor-Deidre Wray, Joyce Agganis-Pat Ryback, Molly Prinn-Gretchen Forsyth, Stella Nahatis-Milee Kim, Anne Farrington-Donna Storer and Leslie Sennott-Darlene Heikkinen.
The Francis Ouimet banquet returns October 14 after a one-year absence, with an outstanding special honoree in Jim Nantz, the voice of CBS Sports, including its top notch golf coverage. The event is set for Encore Boston Harbor. Go to the Ouimet Fund website to sponsor or purchase tickets.
That’s the same day as the MassGolf Hall of Fame luncheon honoring six new inductees, including Ipswich native Dick Haskell, former executive director of MassGolf when it was the Massachusetts Golf Association.
Don’t forget the 52nd Mike Frangos Memorial Commodore Open is set for Monday, September 20 at its traditional venue, Myopia Hunt Club. Go to the Northeast Arc website for sponsor and playing opportunities.
Congrats to one of our all-time North Shore-based Red Sox favorites, Mike Andrews, also former director of the Jimmy Fund, for shooting his age (77) at Salem CC recently ... Ditto to Kirk Hanefeld, Salem CC’s former director of golf, and later instruction, on shooting his age (65) in competition for the first time while finishing second at the Connecticut Senior Open. His 65-70-135 was two shots back of winner Charlie Blanchard of Wannamoisett ... Old friend and former long-time Salem CC member Tom Bond shared with me one of his cherished mementos: the 1971 PGA Championship program, signed on the cover for wife Bernice by Gary Player. Page 20 jumped out at me, where the officials of the PGA Tournament Players Division (the name of the tour before Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer led the revolt that separated the group from the PGA and renamed the organization the PGA Tour) were pictured. The last photo was of Beverly’s own Dom Mirandi, the late, 30-year Tour’s official scorer who was ably assisted all those years by beloved wife Helen ... Good to see Rob Oppenheim, Salem-born, Andover-bred, made the cut at last week’s PGA Tour event, The John Deere Classic. But as has been his wont, he stumbled on the weekend and finished way down the money list.
Gary Larrabee, author of Reading The Greens, is a former Salem News sportswriter (1971-95) who has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for over a half-century.
