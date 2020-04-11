Who would have believed a virus – this Covid-19 beast – would cause the first great golf apocalypse since World War II? This is much worse than that event, at least from the perspective that many of golf’s biggest names not in uniform at least played exhibitions in the early 1940s to raise funds in support of the American war effort. No exhibitions are allowed this time.
There is NO golf of any kind going on anywhere in 2020 at present. And there won’t be any golf in these parts until at least May 8, per Governor Baker’s edict, or possibly much later.
All courses, public and private, are closed, as are all golf practice facilities. The pro tours all over the world, not just in America, are shut down indefinitely. All golf competition, amateur and professional, are prohibited until future notice, including qualifying rounds.
Most immediately, our group of local standout collegians have suffered big time, especially Duke senior and reigning Massachusetts Amateur champion Steven DiLisio of Salem CC. His entire spring season has been wiped out; the final opportunity to display his talents before we anticipate his turning pro.
The pain remains but should not be as impactful long-term for the Turner brothers of Bass Rocks, James and Mark, at Dartmouth, Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur at URI and Christian Emmerich of Kernwood and Holy Cross. They are all underclassmen.
The only saving grace – keeping in mind there was no television in the early 1940s – in 2020 is that we have technology that allows us to watch golf of all kinds – thank you Youtube – from the past.
Returning to the present – and reality – our 2020 golf season from a playing standpoint has been delayed, but not yet destroyed. The weather has said golf for some time, like earlier this week, but the coronavirus has emphatically said NO.
The local tournament scene could become a victim, too. The first major invitation fourball tournament at Salem CC in mid-June is very much in jeopardy, as is Kernwood’s member-member biggie always held in early July. The others, the major ones at Tedesco, Essex and Myopia, set for August and Labor Day weekend, remain very much up in the air. Most club championships are held in July and August, so they may not be as threatened as the fourballs, but we’ll see.
At the state and regional level, the Massachusetts Fourball and Senior Fourball events set for early and late May, respectively, look like they will be postponed, rescheduled or canceled.
The biggest tournament victims locally could be the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur at Essex from August 11-14 and the 100th New England PGA championship set for Myopia and Tedesco August 17-19.
Nationally the U.S. Open has moved from mid-June to September 17-20 at Winged Foot and the men’s and women’s Senior Opens have been canceled. The men’s Senior Open was set for Newport CC June 25-28. Gonzo. The U.S. Amateur, set for Bandon Dunes August 10-16, is in limbo, ditto the New England Women’s Amateur at North Conway the end of June and the PGA Tour’s/Fed-ex Cup tourney, the Northern Trust Open, at TPC Boston in Norton, moved back a week to August 20-23.
The shocker, of course, has been the outright cancellation of the 149th Open Championship, set for Royal St. George’s in Kent, England July 16-19. The oldest major will be played next year instead, still at Royal St. George’s. That conveniently sets up the 150th Open for St. Andrews in 2022.
Golf on the North Shore, never mind Massachusetts or New England, is a multi-million dollar industry annually. Hundreds of employees, full- and part-time, have been affected. Golfers spend millions every year to play their favorite courses, to belong to their favorite club, support worthy charity tourneys and to eat and drink in the courses’ clubhouses. Major revenue is being lost, along with countless workers’ paychecks, every day the “No Golf” edict continues in the state.
We golfers just want to get out there and chase the small ball around our favorite course as soon as possible. But no golf will happen around here at least until authorities believe the coronavirus is petering out, then figure out a vaccine for this horrid killer.
A final note regards my earlier column on the “all world” recognition Myopia and Essex received earlier this year from Golf magazine. Myopia over the years has hosted several Massachusetts Amateurs, men and women, and NEPGA one-day events, as well as a New England Women’s Amateur. But this year’s centennial NEPGA championship – if played – will be the first major men’s championship involving professionals at Myopia since it hosted its fourth and final U.S. Open in 1908, won by Scotsman Fred McLeod with a 72-hole score of 322.
Does this mean Myopia might entertain overtures from the United States Golf Association about hosting a USGA title event in the future? It’s been 122 years since the last one.
“I would not rule anything out,” Myopia’s Captain of the Green, Tom Ellis said. “But we are not seeking any larger events, such as a USGA championship, at this time. We have not had any conversations with the USGA for some time, but future conversations are a possibility.”
I have been critical of Myopia’s seemingly disinterested approach to bringing a USGA championship back to Myopia after more than a century. But this recent development regards the NEPGA might plant a seed that could lead to a national championship, amateur in nature, being held at one of the world’s finest golf courses. That would be a treat. The Fox TV network would be delighted to televise it, too.
Congratulations to Kevin Wood, who begins his third decade as head professional at Salem Country Club, the second longest tenure in the club’s 125-year history. Only Bill Barclay served longer, from 1948 through 1980. Wood, 55, a Beverly High grad, arrived as an assistant in 1996 after working nine years in the Naples, Fla., area at Wyndemere and Worthington Country Clubs.
Lest we forget: A moment to remember those of our North Shore golf family who left us since our final column in 2019 – Bill “Moose” Clark, Dick LaPointe, Dean Harwood, Andy Borsari, Sally Williams Kirby, Tim Demakis, Mickey Wright, Dr. Philip Herrick, Coach Bill McCarthy, Harry McCracken, Paul McNiff, Paul F. Rogers, Rev. Gerard Dorgan, Tom Huber, Bernie Balser, Brother Arcadius Alkonis C.F.X., Pete Frates, Peter Hood, Sr., Jack Welch, Pete Farmer, Dan Sullivan, Albert Larrabee, Billy Hazel, Al DePiero, Marsha Coleman, John Flynn, Barbara Frawley, Denise Rockett, Sandy Porter.
Gary Larrabee, an author of 10 books on local and regional country club golf history, has been writing about the game since 1970.
