Salem Country Club commenced a $3.5 million restoration project this week, big news anytime the region’s showcase championship venue conducts such an undertaking. Based on what similar highly-rated United States Golf Association (USGA)-favored tournament sites have done in recent years, could this mean a seventh USGA championship will be coming to Salem?
Salem officials are mum on the matter, but several five-star clubs, like Salem, have performed restorations of varying degrees in the last decade, after which many have locked in a championship date with the country’s governing golf body. Might the Donald Ross-designed diamond in Peabody similarly be on the USGA’s radar?
It’s more than likely according to a source at the New Jersey-based USGA headquarters, but nothing is definite. The two parties are currently only in the informal discussion stage. Fact is, Salem has remained on the USGA’s preferred site list ever since the club hosted a smashingly successful U.S. Women’s Open in 1984, won in dramatic fashion by Hollis Stacy, her third such title. The 2001 and 2017 U.S. Senior Opens followed. Before the last USGA official departed Salem after champion Kenny Perry’s final-round duel with Kirk Triplett in ’17, it had already been stated by more than one high-ranking USGA type that they wanted to come back for another championship.
After the restoration project is completed, the club and the USGA are expected to get down to more serious discussions. But don’t hold your breath about what could be announced as a third U.S. Women’s Open or a third U.S. Senior Open coming the North Shore’s way. It is believed the first available opening for either event on the USGA schedule, though all sites through the 2020s may not yet be official, is 2030.
But Salem can wait. It’s in no rush. The membership was happy to wait 17 years between the ’84 Women’s Open and 2001 Senior Open, then another 16 years before the Senior Open returned in 2017.
In addition, no USGA championship is contested at Salem without a membership vote of approval first, before any contract is signed — standard procedure for most clubs of Salem’s stature and composition.
“The project will address a number of deferred maintenance issues,” says Salem president Charlie Fox, Jr., “and provide an opportunity to further fulfill Salem’s potential. We believe that this project will enable our Donald Ross course to continue to be one of the finest and most enjoyable every day 18s in America. That’s the justification for the project.
“Regarding our relationship with the USGA,” Fox continued, “Salem and the USGA continue to enjoy a strong working relationship and we cherish our USGA history. We talk with them annually anyway, but currently there is no future tournament planned.“
The restoration project under way is mostly cosmetic with the exception of the most ambitious portion, the restoration of the course’s 54 bunkers, which was last undertaken in the early 1990s, after which the USGA locked in Salem for its first Senior Open. That championship featured all-time greats Jack Nicklaus, who nearly won his third Senior Open that week, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Tom Watson.
Bunker restoration includes digging deep into each site to replace drainage before replacing with all new sand and often replacing all the surrounding sod, possibly even reshaping the site for one reason or another. This part of the project will involve the greatest cost within the project’s budget.
The project also will include reshaping and possibly rebuilding any number of tees, a minimal amount of changing contours of selected fairways, possibly even eliminating trees and rough in certain areas off the fairway due to light, tree and air-flow issues.
Salem, thanks to the sale over the years of surrounding club acreage to the Commonwealth and to the federal government for the construction of adjacent highways, has been in a comfortable position financially for years. That explains the club’s ability to activate significant expenditures on a regular basis to upgrade its golf course and clubhouse.
Most recently, the club reshaped and re-sized all 18 greens to the closest possible specifications to those created by Ross for the course’s opening in 1926. The project included new drainage for each green as well. The No. 7 and 8 greens previously were two of the course’s largest greens; after the project they became two of the smallest.
Prior to the 2017 U.S. Senior Open, the club expanded the driving range to have the widest teeing area at the east end so that the media tent could be erected at the west end.
The course has undergone general — and controlled — tree removal on a consistent basis, common with virtually all private courses in the country, but not to the extreme practiced by USGA favorite Oakmont, which involved removing every tree from the property. First-time guests to Salem often remark not just on the superb quality of the course but also on the beauty of the trees.
The club installed a new irrigation system at the turn of the century, has resurfaced cart paths and spent millions on modernizing and expanding its nearly 100-year-old clubhouse from roof to basement to terrace.
Salem CC’s Steven DiLisio, fresh from a five-year stint, including a graduate year playing for the Duke University golf team, missed the cut by five strokes at pre-qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour’s qualifying school last week at Highland GC in Lincoln, Nebraska. DiLisio shot 69-74-71 for 215, two-under par, when it required a 210 aggregate to make the 24 players-and-ties cut to advance to the first stage of the main qualifying process ... We mourn the passing of Cheryl Tremblay, Joe Barnes and John Kaneb.
Gary Larrabee, a sportswriter for The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for over 50 years.