Reading The Greens golf column: Fifteen years later, Dully's NEPGA win still amazes

What Kernwood Country Club head pro Frank Dully accomplished 15 years ago continues to rank among the greatest final rounds of golf in the 100-year history of the New England PGA championship.
Tied for the lead at five-under-par 139 with Old Sandwich’s Jay Wick entering the last 18 holes at Turner Hill in Ipswich, Dully fashioned a six-birdie, 12-par 66 in ideal playing conditions to finish at a record 11-under-par 205 total.
Remarkably, every player within striking distance of the leaders backed up big time, most notably Wick. Three other players shot in the 60s, but they were so far behind starting the day it didn’t matter. The end result was a whopping 12-stroke margin of victory for Dully, the second largest in NEPGA history. Only Ted Turner’s 281 total for 72 holes, good for a 13-shot victory margin at Wampanoag in Connecticut in 1930, tops it.
Dully outdistanced three runners-up at 217: Stowe’s David Bennett (69 last round), The International’s Mark Costaregni (75) and Wick (78).
“I’d played Turner Hill twice previously,” Dully, 38 at the time, recalled. “I loved it, even shot 65 to win a pro-am there. So no one was happier when the NEPGA announced they would be holding the Section championship there. Funny, though, that I did not feel I’d played all that well the first two days, even with a 139 total and sharing first place.”
Thus, not even Dully, the former Holy Cross golf captain and Connecticut native, anticipated what transpired over the closing 18.
“I’d enjoyed playing the first two rounds — quite relaxing actually — with good friend Gary Young (now a top rules, competition and administration official for the PGA Tour),” Dully said. “But I had no idea what the last round would bring, least of all not a low score that would turn the tournament in my favor in such a big way.”
When Dully started Round 3 with birdies on the first two holes while playing partner Wick stumbled badly, the rout was on.
“I had a unique mindset starting the last round in part because of my history in this most important of all championships for a PGA pro — the Section championship,” Dully confessed. “I’d finished second in this event a bunch of times. How could I not think about that as I prepared to tee off on the first hole with Jay?”
Dully had finished four times as the bridesmaid, with a third place in 1996 at Worcester, a tie for sixth in 1995 at Warwick and Quidnessett and another sixth place tie in 2003 at Abenaqui.
His four times finishing second included 1997 (tied for second at 215, three shots behind Webb Heintzelman at Portland and The Woodlands); 1998 (at 203, two shots behind Mike Baker at Ledgemont and Agawam); 1999 (tied for second, one shot behind Mike San Filippo at Winchester and Kernwood); and 2000 (tied for second, nine shots back of Kirk Hanefled at Thorny Lea). The only players with more runner-up finishes are three-time champions Hanefeld (5) and the late long-time head pro at Indian Ridge, Ross Coon (also with 5).
“I told myself after my good start the final day at Turner Hill, ‘I am not going to give away a single shot this time,’” said Dully, who birdied holes 1-2-7-9-11-13. “I guess I got into what they call a zone (and) made sure I stayed in it the whole round. I kept my foot to the pedal.”
Dully has often shared the belief that certain courses fit certain horses, as the saying goes. That has been the case between him and Turner Hill. TDana Fryhe design “has always suited me to a tee,” he said. “Generous fairways, firm fast greens, the kind of conditions that work for me.”
But to shoot a 54-hole score that would lap a solid field of players? And to turn a tie game after 36 holes into a 12-stroke laugher?
“I surely did not expect that result,” Dully said. “All you can do is shoot the best rounds you can and hope they put you on top.”
¢¢¢
Just finished reading a fascinating — and sad — “historical” novel called “The Murder of Marion Miley” by Beverly Bell (Limestone Press, 2020) about the killing of the top-ranked amateur player and her mother in Louisville in 1941. There’s a North Shore connection here in that Miley and her parents lived in Danvers between 1916-24 while Mr. Miley served as golf professional at Homestead Golf Club in the Putnamville section of Danvers, now the location of the Danvers reservoir.
It’s a chilling read, but a wonderful memorial to the best woman amateur in the country at the time.
Miley played her last tournament two weeks before her death at the U.S. Women’s Amateur at The Country Club in Brookline.
The book was a finalist for the 2020 USGA Herbert Warren Wind Literary Award won by “St. Andrews: The Road War Papers.”
¢¢¢
A tip of the Amana bucket cap to Salem Country Club and Joseph O’Boyle Memorial Scholarship Fund event co-chairs Steve Richards and Byron Mahoney after the club handed out $30,000 in scholarships, making the total awarded to Bishop Fenwick and Peabody High students for college more than $400,000 since Peabody Day began.
This year’s scholars are Olivia Barrete, Lilly Bromberger, Sophie Izzo and Amber Kiricoples of Peabody High, and Colby Browne, Cade Buckley, Aidan Dwyer and Hannah Johnson of Bishop Fenwick.
¢¢¢
Based on the latest census taken by golfspan.com, there are slightly under 15,500 golf courses in the United States, most of any country in the world by a huge margin. The U.S. boasts 2,500 municipal courses, such as Larry Gannon in Lynn, Olde Salem Greens in Salem, Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, and The Meadow in Peabody. MassGolf states there are 319 member clubs in the Bay State, 415 total.
¢¢¢
This year marks the 31st year of Massachusetts Golfer, the quarterly publication of MassGolf, formerly known as the Massachusetts Golf Association. Rick Dunfey has been the publisher throughout.
¢¢¢
The New England PGA conducted a ‘Player of the Decade’ fan vote bracket on its website, and three players with North Shore connections were nominated for the 16-player field. Dully lost in the first round, as did Portland head pro Dan Venezio, the former long-time No. 1 assistant at Myopia and a former Danvers resident. Hanefeld reached the semifinals, where he lost to recent two-time NEPGA Section champion Rich Berberian of Vesper. Hanefeld won three Section titles in four years at the start of this century, and only a playoff loss to Chip Johnson prevented him from winning four in a row. Berberian ‘lost’ the final to Boston Golf Club’s Boomer Erick.
¢¢¢
Reading The Greens, a column on North Shore golf, is penned by former Salem News sportswriter and long-time golf chronicler Gary Larrabee, who has written about the sport locally and beyond for more than 50 years.
||||