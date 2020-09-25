Reading The Greens golf column: Flynn's remarkable legacy lives on with daughter Joanne at Windham CC

Bill Flynn will always rank as Danvers’s greatest gift to golf on the North Shore and far beyond, He'll remain so until a Danversite wins the U.S. Open or becomes commissioner of the PGA Tour — both rather unlikely in the near and distant future.
Flynn's legacies to the game are countless:
• He inspired many golfers young and old with physical shortcomings because of all he was able to accomplish in the game after being born with a partially paralyzed right arm.
• He was the first head professional and general manager for the new Thomson Country Club in North Reading, a club he was associated with for 27 years.
• After creating Bill Flynn Golf Course Management and Development, he achieved ownership of and made dramatic improvements to Lakeview golf course in Wenham and Far Corner in West Boxford.
• He was relentless champion of junior golf. For decades, he offered at courses with which he was associated free clinics and equipment to beginners, chief among them the MGA Inner City Junior Golf Camp, which for years annually involved 500 youngsters and a substantial staff of NEPGA professionals.
• In conjunction with Mass Golf (then known as the Massachusetts Golf Association), he made possible the resurrection of City of Boston-owned public courses at Franklin Park and George Wright.
• He accomplished the rejuvenation of Mount Hood golf course in Melrose.
• He was a leader, with Paul Harney, of modernizing the organization of the New England PGA in the 1970s.
• He was a former NEPGA president and PGA of America national vice president.
• He is the NEPGA’s only two-time Professional of the Year (1976, 1982).
• He is the only lefthander to win the Massachusetts Open (1963) and NEPGA championship (1968).
• He was a tutor to countless young men who were inspired by him to follow in his career path and become club professionals, most notably Don Lyons and Jim Tobin, both of whom became presidents of the NEPGA.
• He provided counsel and instruction to young women who developed as players and members of the golf industry. They include Anne Marie Tobin, the only seven-time winner of the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur and former president of the Francis Ouimet Fund, and Maria Bonzagni, a long-time Acushnet executive and currently senior director for golf gloves at Footjoy, a division of Acushnet Golf.
But his greatest legacy, the one of which he was most proud before his death at age 74 in July, 2011, was his observing three of his four children operate his golf courses — Bob Flynn at Far Corner, Michael Flynn at Lakeview and Joanne Flynn at Windham CC in New Hampshire. Fourth child Janna Flynn owns and operates a horse stable, Lanes End Farm, in Danvers.
He was especially proud that he could design and build a third nine for Bob at Far Corner, the only course in the region with 27 holes, and design and build the full 18 at Windham, where Joanne has been the PGA professional/GM since its opening in 1995.
Joanne became, in fact, a bonafide chip off the old man’s block, the strongest next-generation image of her famous, accomplished dad.
“My father chased a dream for many years; that of building his own course. And he finally pulled it off here at Windham, a beautiful piece of southern New Hampshire countryside (154 acres) with dramatic elevation changes,” said Joanne, a Danvers native who has been recognized often by non-profit organizations in her region for her charitable endeavors on and off her public course. “The most important thing I learned from my father was giving back to the game and the community at large.”
Joanne Flynn has conducted between 35 and 40 charity-oriented golf events at Windham spanning many years, raising thousands upon thousands of dollars for organizations like the area’s Boys and Girls Clubs.
It’s turned into a fantastic success story and testament to Flynn’s long-sought desire to build his own 18 holes. Joanne has always been inspired by her dad’s remarkable career in golf, and continues to be inspired simply by looking at the large color photo of her that stands on the table behind the desk in her office at Windham.
“I like to think my father is never too far away,” Joanne said with a smile.
“Dad got some help from an experienced shaper of courses who I believe worked for David Graham, the great PGA Tour player,” she revealed. “Graham had first eyed this property and started developing it when the real estate crash in the late 1980s. Dad eventually bought the property from Pelham Bank for $4 million, made the golf course a reality (with a comfortable clubhouse), and here we are 25 years later.”
Bill and Joanne had looked at other possible course sites, one of which was located off Route 95 near the Newburyport state police barracks, and another in Amesbury. He had even looked at purchasing Willow Bend on Cape Cod before Paul Fireman, Mr. Reebok, stepped in.
“The timing was perfect for the Windham deal and Dad was thrilled to make it,” Joanne added. “He’d already been facing some serious health issues, so he was gratified to make Windham CC happen.”
And Joanne Flynn, dad’s darling daughter, makes Windham CC happen every day.
###
We mourn the passing of Andy Buckley and Fred Bishop.
###
Gary Larrabee, a sportswriter at The Salem News from 1971-1995, writes 'Reading The Greens' each week during the summer golf season. He has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for the last 50 years.
||||