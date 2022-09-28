This is a story about why golf is a great game — with great people — beyond the actual playing. It’s a behind-the-scenes story that occurs in one form or another at many of our courses, public and private, on the North Shore and wherever the game is played.
The story comes from Kernwood Country Club in Salem, a club with a Donald Ross gem of a course and a membership proud of its reputation for generosity and good deeds spanning a century.
Kevin Selvo has been associated with Kernwood for 41 years as a caddy, bag room attendant, valet parker and part-time grounds worker. Over the past 25 years, the nephew of legendary Salem CC mechanic Rich Selvo has worked weekends for course superintendent John Eggleston performing course set-up such as tee marker placement and changing the flagstick locations.
“I’ve always loved Kernwood, the different jobs they’ve allowed me to do and more recently the way John has kept me on the part-time grounds staff,” Selvo said.
When Kevin and wife Jennifer, a middle school teacher in Swampscott, welcomed their second son Alex in 2001, they were thrilled to have a younger brother for their first-born, Nick. But over time Alex’s doctors diagnosed him with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
At a point where Alex, who had previously expressed a happy-go-lucky attitude, developed aggressive behavior toward Kevin, Jennifer and his service providers by the time he reached the age of 14, his parents were at a loss. Then Kevin, an operations manager in the marketing department for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, thought of Kernwood, where at the time he was working weekend mornings for Eggleston doing course setup.
“We didn’t know where to turn to try and tone down Alex’s behavior issues,” he recalled. “It’s a horrible feeling when you’re scared of your own child whom you love dearly. His behavior was weighing on us terribly. I had one of those ‘eureka!’ moments and wondered if taking Alex around Kernwood with me in a golf cart might help.
“So I asked John if I could drive Alex on a golf cart around the course at 6 a.m. in hopes that it might help his agitation. I didn’t know how this would affect Alex because of his unpredictable behavior. Most important, John allowed me to do it with Alex, wished us the best, and looked forward to hearing how it went.”
After a few dry runs, as Kevin related, “riding in the golf cart with his dad on this beautiful property called Kernwood did, in fact, have a calming effect on Alex. He loved everything about it. We called it ‘golf cart therapy.’”
This routine lasted for a couple years to the point where the Selvos felt their son had stabilized emotionally.
“It gave all of us at Kernwood a good feeling to learn about that from Kevin,” Eggelston said. “And it got better after that for Alex. The club has been delighted to play a very small role in his development.”
“I then asked John if I could just work in the evenings moving the tee markers and bring Alex along with me,” Kevin Selvo added. “John gave the OK, so I would move the tee markers and Alex would empty the trash on Friday and Saturday nights. We’ve been doing this for seven years now. The last three years Alex has been learning life skills by taking over the duties himself, with me acting as his job coach.
“Bottom line is that Alex has stabilized and we enjoy working at Kernwood, the two of us, like a team. The last couple years Alex has started asking me in April when we start our job at Kernwood. and it all started with his golf cart therapy.”
Suffice to say that word has gotten around Kernwood of the profound impact a simple act of compassion from Eggleston has had on a young man with autism.
“Everyone at Kernwood we’ve run into the last few years has expressed their support for Alex,” said Selvo. “Jennifer and I can’t thank everyone enough, from John and his staff to Frank Dully and his pro shop staff and especially to the membership for their empathy and understanding of a difficult situation. They have all contributed to the success of an intellectually disabled adult.
“I should single out members Scott Sagan and Jerry Garfield, who have gone out of their way to ask about Alex and engage with him whenever we see them on the course. All the members, in fact, have been kind and generous; an amazing blessing to our family.”
Congrats to the team from Stoughton-based Tempus Unlimited for winning the 53rd Mike Frangos Memorial Commodore Open at Myopia with a score of 50. They were part of a 136-player field that helped push the monies raised for the Northeast Arc to more than $5.3 million since the inaugural event at Far Corner. .. Tedesco’s George Zolotas was the top local finisher at the Massachusetts Mid-Amateur at Marlborough Country Club. He shot 212, one under par, the last of seven players to finish in red numbers. George Wright’s Sean Fitzpatrick won the event with a 205 (71-66-69). Frank Vana, who still plays out of Marlborough while living in Boxford and practicing at Ferncroft, shot 217. The rest of the locals missed the cut at 149: Tedesco’s Hunter Stone at 150, Beverly’s Chris Piumelli at 153 and Turner Hill’s Mike Roulic at 158 ... Irene Haley of Ferncroft finished fourth in the Tournament division at the Massachusetts Women’s Mid-Amateur.
The New England PGA’s final major event of the year takes place October 3 at Salem CC with the Avidia Cup Stroke Play Series final, an 18-hole event featuring the Section’s top players, including locals Kirk Hanefeld, David Dionne, Dan Gillis, Greg Kelly, Dan Venezio, Frank Dully, Todd Cook, Jake Kramer and Todd Scarafoni. Players start teeing off at 9 a.m.
Kentuckian Kenny Perry, the 2017 U.S. Senior Open winner at Salem, has retired from competitive golf at the age of 62 with 14 PGA Tour wins, $32 million in career earnings, four Champions Tour major wins, four President Cup appearances, two Ryder Cup appearances, and a fifth place spot on the PGFA Tour money list when he was 49. He does not play golf any more, even for fun.
Gary Larrabee, a former Salem News sportswriter from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than a half-century.