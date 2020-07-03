Reading The Greens golf column: Tarrs keep tight hold on Wenham CC

Passersby – initially in horse and buggy – have been whizzing past Wenham Country Club since 1899. It’s always been an appealing, yet quirky, 18-hole golf course (par 65) in which the first three holes have been visible to the Route 1A traffic, whether it was horse-driven or BMW-powered.
The 75-acre property, which backs up to the B&M commuter rail line between Newburyport and Boston, has been part of the Tarr family ever since Henry Tarr moved from Rockport to Wenham in 1840 and married Hulah Kimball, whose father Paul owned most of the land upon which the course sits today.
“It’s been a Tarr family property ownership arrangement ever since the founders (like Rev. Morris Turk, Arthur Trowt and Albert Vittum) organized Wenham Golf Club on Tarr’s Pasture and started chasing the little white ball here in 1899,” said Norm Tarr, the current general manager on behalf of the Tarr family trust and co-owner. “And we intend to keep the arrangement that way for a long, long time.”
That's great news in light of what's happened to three other family-owned public courses in the area in recent years: neighboring Lakeview, now a high-end real estate development; Middleton GC, sold to the town for the creation of new town facilities and recreation land; and Candlewood in Ipswich, closed/abandoned for a second season with the land’s future unknown.
“The family goal (parents Russ and Barbara, now in their 80s, passed the management torch on to Norm 10 years ago) is to keep Wenham Country Club an ongoing entity as it has been for all these years as a family-ownership business model,” said Norm, who retired from his engineering career to take over for his folks.
“I see myself as the next generation caretaker of a valuable property and a neat golf course that’s always fun to play. I’m trying to keep the operation intact, profitable and a good attraction for local golfers.”
As a popular semi-private course open to the public, Wenham boasts 250 members. The course is maintained by course superintendent Alex Daly, with Ryan McDonald its head golf professional.
Pressed on what conditions would have to be present for the Tarr Family LLC to even discuss the feasibility of selling the course to developers, Norm replied, “It would kill me to sell to anyone. It would have to be the next generation, but I don’t see that happening either."
Never say never, of course, but the fact remains Wenham Golf Club/Country Club has been a low key success story spanning 122 years. It's been the home course to state champions Barrie Bruce and Tim Holland, to former PGA Tour winner Dick Hart and a long line of low handicap women who dominated WGAM Spring Cup team competition (including prestigious First Cup titles in 1970, ’71 and ’75) led by Flo Hart, Eileen Gibbons, Louise Bick, Pat Hidden and Elaine Greenhalge.
###
Kernwood’s Frank Dully and Steve Bramlett shared title-winning honors at the NEPGA Pro-Assistant championship at the Bay Club by shooting a seven-under 64 better-ball, matching the score of host pros Greg Yeomans and John Paesani. They also won the Pro-Pro Match Play title in 2014.
###
Quite an accomplishment by former St,. John’s Prep standout Chris Francoeur, shooting 72 in the Monday pro-dominated PGA Tour qualifier for last week’s Travelers tournament in Connecticut (won by Dustin Johnson). It took a 67 to get into the 5-for-2 playoff for the lone two slots for the main event.
Paired with pros Matt Naumec and Andrew Dorn, the University of Rhode Island senior thought the course “played very fair off the tee, but the greens were tough; sloped and quick. The whole round I was thinking I was going to have to shoot at least eight under par because of the scores in the pre-qualifier (where Francoeur shot 3-under 69 at Ellington Ridge CC to move into the final qualifier), so I was surprised that five under was low.
“Looking back on it, I definitely had a legit shot at making it. I hit all 18 greens in regulation; however, I had 38 putts, so the putter let me down when it had been a strength for me lately," Francoeur added. "Three 3-putts and I missed two 3-footers, that ended up being the difference. That being said, it showed me how close I really am to playing at a higher level. At the same time I still have a lot of work to do.”
###
Reading The Greens author Gary Larrabee is a former Salem News sportswriter who has been covering the North Shore golf scene and beyond for the last 50 years.
||||