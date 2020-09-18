Reading The Greens golf column: Winskowicz, Faldo have found golf’s ‘comfort zone’ in shoes

Bob Winskowicz, Danvers-born and Georgetown-based, has been chasing the elusive golf industry 'golden egg' for three decades.
He broke into the business working for McGregor Golf (as its Eastern sales director) and Arnold Palmer Golf (national VP of sales and marketing), and more recently spent 13 years running his own company, Performance Indicator, involving golf ball technology. The Ipswich Country Club member also worked for nearly five years for a medical device company.
But now, powered by the endorsement and investment of Hall of Famer Sir Nick Faldo, by reputation hardly the easiest six-time major champion to please, Winskowicz believes he has found his true golden egg in the form of Sqairz – the distance golf shoe – as the company’s website declares.
“Sqairz are the best golf shoes I’ve ever worn,” Faldo says on the website. The fact he’s put his money where his mouth is is a valued endorsement indeed. Winskowicz would not divulge what Faldo’s investment is, but it's substantial.
“Nick came to us,” said Winskowicz, an 11 handicap. “He’s big on the mind-body-swing package, since they lead to balance, and that’s a major element of our Sqairz golf shoes. That and distance. He’d had unsatisfactory luck with his golf footwear, had been looking for the best possible fit and functionality for his golf shoes, and he found what he liked in Sqairz.”
The 73-second video on the product website where Faldo sits down with Winskowicz and declares his affection for Sqairz is quite convincing.
Winskowicz said he created his Windham, N.H. company because the golf industry has “gone away from making and marketing top quality golf shoes and minimized their value in the world of golf. So we’ve provided the game, through extensive research and development in the last few years, a square-toed shoe (thus the name Sqairz) that improves a player’s alignment, target line, balance, stability and, most important, distance. The toes now sit squarely, comfortably, at the front of the shoe and that helps the swing. Bottom line: in our testing in California of spikeless shoes vs. our shoes, Sqairz delivers eight more yards on tee shots.”
Sqairz may not be for everyone, but wearing them for 18 holes gave me a great feel on my feet and indeed improved my swing, balance and distance.
Faldo, the long-time lead analyst on the Golf Channel and CBS broadcasts of the PGA Tour, is convinced. That’s a mighty powerful message.
“A good swing starts with the feet,” Winskowicz said. “Our shoes help make that good swing happen.”
###
We mourn the passing of Fred Gardner, Alden Norman and Don Talbot.
###
Nice summer that budding St. John’s Prep ace golfer Aidan LeBlanc enjoyed on the tournament circuit. The rising sophomore projects as a No. 1 player for coach Joe Rocha sooner or later.
LeBlancn got lots of experience playing both AJGA and U.S. Challenge Cup events, including tying for fitfth place out of 128 players in a U.S. Challenge Cup competition, where he shot 139 for 36 holes. He tied for second at a Golfweek New England Challenge event (213 score for 54 holes), and earned a first place tie in the 14-15 age division (146 for 36 holes) at a World Series of Junior Golf U.S. Challenge Cup tourney. He also won a longest drive competition with a poke of 301 yards at the AJGA Bushnell tournament.
We first chronicled LeBlanc’s junior adventures in golf as a 7- and 8-year-old. He seems to be progressing impressively.
###
Speaking of St. John’s Prep standouts, ex-Eagle Nick Maccario put up a valiant defense of his Massachusetts Mid-Amateur title at Great Horse. He was second at 140, four under par, after 36 holes and five shots off the lead before stumbling to a 74 final round, when a 70 would have gotten him into a playoff. He finished third.
Still, it's been a fantastic summer for Maccario, who plays at Bradford CC – winner of the Hornblower Memorial, three seconds (including runner-up at the Massachusetts Amateur) and this recent third place showing.
###
Nice showing last weekend for Rob Oppenheim at the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open in Napa Valley country: a 12-under finish, tied for 36th, and a $29,000 check. He is not playing the U.S. Open this weekend ... Congrats to Grant Covington and Phil Pancio for winning the 100th Myopia Fourball ... Our two favorite Division 1 college golfers, ex-SJP stars Steven DiLisio at Duke and Chris Francoeur at Rhode Island, appear to be getting shut out from fall competition because of the Covid-19 pandemic. URI definitely has no fall athletics, while the Atlantic Coast Conference has declared no golf this fall.
###
Congrats to Peabody native Jim Palleschi as the eighth recipient of the Mike Frangos Memorial award at the 51st Mike Frangos Memorial Commodore Open, set for Monday at Myopia. Palleschi is a senior VP at HUB International, the title sponsor for the golf event since 2017. The one-day charity tourney has raised more than $3 million for the Danvers-based Northeast Arc. Palleschi is being recognized for his outstanding contributions to the tournament and its great cause.
###
Gary Larrabee, a former Salem News sportswriter from 1991-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for the last 50 years.