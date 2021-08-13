Reading The Greens
Gary Larrabee
He narrowly made the 32-player match play field at the recent Massachusetts Amateur at Brae Burn Country Club, then lost his first round match. But that showing was hardly why officials, competitors and spectators were all abuzz about Tedesco’s George Zolotas and his appearance at the 113th championship.
They were marveling at what the 35-year-old Peabodyite pulled off during his opening round of stroke play qualifying, when he posted a scintillating seven-under-par score for his first 10 holes.
This was no casual round with a few chums at a local muni; this was the state championship for amateurs. Serious stuff.
I wonder if Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson or Bryson Dechambeau ever stood seven under par after 10 holes in a major competition, amateur or professional.
“I was a little surprised, sure, to have that kind of score after only 10 holes,” Zolotas, a former professional who regained his amateur status when he was 26, said. “I’d only played a few rounds this year coming in, but one was a round at Brae Burn a month earlier in a Met League match between Tedesco and Brae Burn. That proved to be a big help to me.
“I thought the course set up well for me; a lot of birdies available. I saw that first hand during the Met League match. One of our opponents from Brae Burn smoked us, shot six under on his own ball. I knew you could shoot a lot number.”
And that he did. The 2013 New Hampshire Open winner started on No. 10 tee and caught lightning in a bottle right from the outset. Here’s the rundown of George’s amazing start:
No. 10 – Par 5, 5-iron second shot to 30 feet, 2 putts ---Birdie
No. 11 – Routine par
No. 12 – Par 3, 15-foot putt – Birdie
No. 13 – Par 5, 6-iron second shot to 20 feet, makes 20-foot curling putt – Eagle
No. 14 – Par 5, 9-iron approach to 5 feet --- Birdie
No. 15 – Par 4 , driveable hole, pitch shot after pin-high drive to 12 feet – Birdie
No. 16 – Par 4, makes good up-and-down for par
No. 17 – Par 3, two-putt from 70 feet for par
No. 18 – Par 4, two-putt from 40 feet for par
No. 1 -- Par 4, makes 7-foot putt --- Birdie
“I felt really comfortable those first 10 holes,” Zolotas, a member of three state title teams at St. John’s Prep, said. “My approach was to make as many birdies as possible. I’ve had some hot stretches in competitive rounds. I shot 64 at Q-school one year. When I won the New Hampshire Open, I had a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie stretch the final nine to win the tournament. So I was able to keep my cool that day at Brae Burn.”
And as he stood seven under after 10 holes, what was his approach the rest of the way?
“I realized I still had a lot of holes left,” Zolotas said. “Maybe I can keep it going, maybe not. I did know the next eight holes would be tougher than my first 10.”
He started out smoothly with two pars, but then made what he termed a bad bogey from the center of the fairway on No. 4. Still, he bounced back with a birdie on the par-five fifth with a 3-wood second to the front of the green and a solid two-putt.
He followed with his only real stumble the entire round, three successive bogeys on Nos. 6 when his approach spun off the green and he could not get up and down, No. 7 when he hit his worst shot of the day, he said, his ball landing in a creek, and No. 8 with a three-putt. A good par on 18 closed out his round and a four-under 68.
He was among the leaders after Day 1 but he slipped the second day with 79, three-putting three of his last four holes and tying for the last qualifying slot with 147. Zolotas then survived a 10-for-7 playoff and reached match play, thanks to a 50-foot putt he canned on the second extra hole.
“It was a great experience all around,” George, a 6-foot, 200-pounder, said, ”since it was my first serious competition in some time.”
###
Belated congratulations to Kirk Hanefeld, who has been named an honorary member at Salem Country Club in tribute to his 20 years of service to the club. Fifteen of those came while serving as assistant professional to Billy Ziobro, as Ziobro’s successor as head golf professional and as the first Director of Golf at the venerable Peabody club. He also became the club’s first Director of Instruction, a post he served for five years before retiring from that position the end of 2020.
Allan Belden, current president of the New England PGA, succeeded Hanefeld in that job after coming here from Worcester Country Club, where he had been the long-time head pro.
Hanefeld, 65, inducted into the New England PGA Hall of Fame in 2013, continues to compete at a high level on the NEPGA circuit and in Senior professional events.
###
Rob Oppenheim is down to his final shot at making the FedEx Cup playoiffs for the first time. The Salem born, Andover-raised Oppenheim missed the cut at the recent Barracuda Championship at Lake Tahoe, and now has just this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro to qualify for the megabucks three-week playoffs that start in one week at the Northern Trust. He needs a top three finish to make the top 125-point getters and advance.
Oppenheim was in the final pairing on Sunday in 2020 before dropping to a tied for 15th place finish.
###
We mourn the passing of former Salem CC member Dr. Olin Samson. As an intern at Beverly Hospital in 1959, he saved my life when I was a meningitis patient there and on my deathbed as a 9-year-old.
###
Reading The Greens author Gary Larrabee is a former Salem News sportswriter (1971-95) who has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than a half-century.
