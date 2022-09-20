The last time we checked in with Peabody native and Happy Valley product Brian Hamilton, he was retiring in 2019 after a 21-year tenure as the head golf professional at prestigious Eastward Ho! Country Club in Chatham. Before that, he had been in charge at Concord (N.H.) CC for 20 years.
“Call it a temporary retirement,” Hamilton, 70, a former golf standout for coach George Hennessey at Peabody High, said with a chuckle. “I’d been thinking about getting into the rules end of tournament operations ever since I attended a USGA/PGA rules workshop back in 2014. Fortunately, I’ve fit into the rules side of things pretty well with the New England PGA and the PGA of America.”
Has he ever. Hamilton, after “getting my feet wet” in 2021 on both the Section and National PGA level, has enjoyed a dramatically ramped up schedule in 2022, an obvious indirect endorsement on his early work on their rules staffs.
“I got inspired by people like Jim O’Mara, Larry Startzel (former NEPGA winner at Ferncroft) and Gary Young (now Chief Rules Director for the PGA Tour, former head pro at Pleasant Valley),” Hamilton said. “It took me 3-4 years of studying the rules to pass the written test with a 92 after scoring 69 the first time I took it — and it was worth it.”
Hamilton, who continues to reside in Chatham with his wife Laurie, worked for National PGA events in 2021, the National Club Pro in Florida, the PGA WORKS Collegiate championship at the Stadium course in Ponte Vedra, Fla., and the PGA Boys and PGA Girls championships in Kentucky.
“They were all great experiences for learning the ropes, getting a feel for what it’s like to officiate a PGA national championship,” said Hamilton.
PGA of America officials liked what they saw. As a result Hamilton, with little background work, got to work his first major last May when he was assigned to the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, where Justin Thomas defeated Wil Zalatoris in a playoff.
“I got to work the 18th and 16th holes, alternating with Robin Curtis from the New Jersey section for all four days. She really knows her stuff," he said. "It was also a chance to have a mini-reunion with Gary Young at the dinner for rules officials a few days before the opening round.”
After working the recent NEPGA championship on his former home course, Eastward Ho!, and New Seabury, Hamilton will work the National Club Pro in New Mexico in October, followed by the Jones Cup in November at Las Vegas and the PGA University Championship, involving players from colleges where they offer students a curriculum resulting in PGA certification.
Hamilton earned a unique form of credibility by working those events; one that earned the Suffolk University journalism major six PGA of America assignments this year and two with the NEPGA.
“I love the rules of golf, simple as that,” said Hamilton. “I appreciate the rules. They may be dry and boring to many, but to those of us at the rules official level, they are not boring.”
He has particularly enjoyed officiating at the PGA Boys and Girls Junior nationals. “I really like watching these young people develop as players in a situation where I can help them learn – and understand – the rules,” he noted.
Hamilton worked this summer’s PGA Junior championships by sheer luck. “They lost an official at the last minute and called me on Sunday afternoon as I was heading for the beach at home with Laurie,” he explained. “I got a call asking me if I could work that week’s PGA Juniors outside Chicago at Cog Hill. I was lucky enough to get a seat on a plane from Logan to Chicago that night and be able to work the events.”
Laurie, his wife of 35 years, did not go on that journey but will be making the trip to New Mexico in October. They’ll fly to Denver, drive to New Mexico and check out a special part of America they have never seen.
“Whenever Laurie wants to come with me, I’m delighted,” said Brian. “But I don’t blame her that she picks her spots. My work weeks are pretty filled up at the tournament site.”
His first PGA Championship in Tulsa was memorable.
“I had no rulings of dramatic effect,” Hamilton related, “but I did have to help John Daly, Justin Rose and Adam Scott each with a simple ruling. They were professional and respectful. Then I had a situation with Brooks Koepka where he hoped for relief when his ball landed in a pitch mark, but it was not allowed. He was fine with it, unintimidating. It’s helpful when you don’t have to give a player bad news. And I didn’t all week.”
He's hoping his work the next couple years will earn him an assignment at the next Ryder Cup in America, at Bethpage Black in 2025. “That’s my goal,” he declared.
Do not bet against him.
More congratulations to Ferncroft’s Frank Vana, who won the rain-shortened Massachusetts Senior Amateur at Framingham CC, his second overall, with a one-round score of two-under-par 70. That’s his 24th MassGolf title, including seven Ouimet Memorial victories, 10 Mass. Mid-Amateur titles, and two Massachusetts Amateurs.
The only career amateurs from Massachusetts who compare with his achievements are Francis Ouimet and Ted Bishop.
Far Corner’s Mike McKenna was the next best local finisher at 77.
Tough go for our locals at the 102nd New England PGA championship at Eastward Ho! and New Seabury. Myopia assistant Greg Kelly topped our group by finishing tied for 8th at 223, a terrific feat considering he shot 80 in his opening round then rallied with 70 and 73. Todd Scarafonin of Bass Rocks was T-10 at 224 and will join Kelly at next spring’s National Club Pro in New Mexico thanks to their top 10 placement.
Bass Rocks’ Jake Kramer, the first-day leader at 68, struggled thereafter and finished at 228, while Beverly’s David Dionne shot 231, Ipswich’s Nathan Myers 233, Salem’s Kirk Hanefeld and Golf Country’s Joe Rocha 234 each, Hillview’s Chris Carter 235, and Gloucester native Dan Gillis 241.
Beverly’s Sarah Dailey shot 168 and placed seventh at the Massachusetts Women’s Mid-Amateur at Indian Ridge. Sagamore’s Connie Hayton was the best local in the Tournament Division, tying for fifth...We mourn the passing of Bill Foley, Harold Demeule, Russ Taskey and Laurie Benton.
Reading The Greens author Gary Larrabee, a former Salem News sportswriter from 1971-95, has written about golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than a quarter-century.