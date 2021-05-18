Reading The Greens: Ipswich's Haskell bound for Mass. Golf Hall of Fame 

From a 10-year-old caddy at the long-gone Labor-In-Vain golf course in his hometown of Ipswich, Dick Haskell grew into one of the most important figures in Massachusetts golf.
As the 29-year executive director of the Massachusetts Golf Association (now known as MassGolf), the affable Haskell became one of the most influential state golf administrators in the United States.
Now, nearly 11 years after his death and 24 years after his retirement from MassGolf, Haskell is getting his due as one of six people elected to the Massachusetts Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Haskell, for whom the Richard D. Haskell MassGolf Men’s Player of the Year award (established in 1976) is named, is joined in the 2021 class by two-time U.S. Senior Open champion Allen Doyle; former U.S. Amateur champion Jesse Guilford; two-time Massachusetts Amateur and two-time New England Amateur champion Tara Joy-Connelly; Acushnet Golf Company founder Phil Young; and long-time New England Amateur executive director, 40-year tournament volunteer official and former USGA Joseph Dey Award winner Harry McCracken of Charles River Country Club.
Haskell becomes the third North Shore native tabbed for this special honor and the sixth inductee with a North Shore connection to be elected. The Curtis sisters, Margaret and Harriot of Essex County Club, are in the select club along with Bill Flynn of Danvers, Anne Marie Tobin of Lynnfield and Frank Vana Jr., of Ferncroft and Boxford.
Haskell, who was 84 when he died in July 2010, admitted to this writer 15 years ago that “At first I didn’t know anything about the game, but that I could make money – one dollar my first time out, as I recall – carrying someone’s golf bag. So I gave it a shot.”
Before the end of that summer, Haskell was gifted a modest set of clubs from a member. From that time on golf became an important part of his life forever.
After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II and graduating college in 1950, he worked for Time Inc., which led to an assignment with the publishing giant’s new media venture, Sports Illustrated. He was based in Boston for many years as sales manager for the New England region.
During this period he found time to play golf at Ould Newbury and Essex CC. “Dad was a good player,” son R.D. Haskell, a top. Amateur competitor in his days, offered. “I believe he lost club championship matches at three different clubs – Labor-in-Vain, Ould Newbury (to Charles Volpone) and Essex.”
He was working for a computer company when Bill Corcoran, executive director of the Massachusetts Golf Association, died in 1969 and Haskell was offered the job. The rest is history.
Haskell quickly evolved into a proactive, initiative-keen leader of Bay State golf. In the process. As prominent Charles River CC player Paul Murphy observed years later, “Dick turned a one-room office operation on Milk Street in Boston into one of the strongest state organizations in the country.”
The Massachusetts Golf Association grew in every regard – membership, volunteers, state championships and Junior golf offerings.
Haskell also, as a member of The Country Club, played a major role organizationally when the club hosted USGA championships and the 1999 Ryder Cup.
“He started working for the MGA in a two-room office on Milk Street in downtown Boston,” his son said. “But the organization grew and he moved the operation to the same building as housed the Ouimet Fund in Weston, then to larger space in Needham and eventually to Golf House in Norton. He was very proud of how the MGA grew during his time in charge.”
From this agent’s perspective, Haskell was a godsend for golf historians. He displayed an unbridled enthusiasm when asked for assistance regarding magazine and book projects. He played an invaluable role throughout my golf history endeavors. He loved every moment of it.
Haskell took particular joy when the MGA, as part of its centennial celebration in 2003, brought his beloved nine-hole Labor-in-Vain course back to life for a three-day weekend of casual play at the base of Castle Hill. Remarkably, the land upon which the course sat had been untouched since its closure in the 1940s.
“It was a golf resurrection I loved being a part of,” Haskell recalled.
He also took special pride in his role as executive editor of ‘A Commonwealth of Golfers’, a classy coffee table book published by the MGA to mark its 100-year anniversary.
As a North Shore original, he was integral in the development of, and took great delight in the creation of, my 2001 book ‘The Green and Gold Coast: The History of Golf on Boston’s North Shore, 1893-2001’.
Haskell and his fellow honorees will be inducted into the Massachusetts Golf Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony event on October 14.
Gary Larrabee, author of ‘Reading The Greens’, is a former Salem News sportswriter from 1971-95. He has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.
