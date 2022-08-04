Brian Jasiak faced a major challenge a year ago when he took over as head coach of the powerhouse St. John’s Prep golf team.
He was replacing a popular five-year coach who had been dismissed, one with outstanding credentials whose teams had twice come within razor-thin margins of winning the squad’s unmatched 15th Division 1 state championship.
Yet from the outset, the 33-year-old Jasiak proved to be the perfect man for the job. The Prep (’07) and Bentley (’11) graduate had earned the opportunity to lead the program after serving four years as a volunteer assistant varsity coach and four years as the junior varsity head coach.
All he did was guide his first varsity squad to that elusive 15th state title in his first year in charge, joining the school’s gold standard-caliber of championship-winning coaches: Larry O’Neill (8 titles), Paul Zaido (5) and Peter Dalton (1). and he did it after losing one of his top players in Aidan LeBlanc, who transferred to Beverly High.
“Sure, I felt some pressure starting out last September,” admitted Jasiak. “But I’d been in the program a while and was mentored at the outset by the best in Larry O’Neill. I owe my golf coaching career to him. I also knew I had the full support of my athletic director, Jameson Pelkey, as well as Mr. (Keith) Crowley, our principal, and Mr. (Ed) Hardiman, our headmaster.
“I knew the players we had coming back; I’d had most of them on the JV team. I’d learned how to approach the season from Larry. I was ready.”
Jasiak proved just how ready with the adept fashion in which he handled the team in times of victory (most of the time) and defeat (3 dual matches setbacks, plus a one-shot loss to St. John’s of Shrewsbury at the Cape Cod Invitational).
He knew exactly how to have the team ready for the state tournament last fall.
“Psychology plays such a huge part in a player’s game, especially at the high level,” Jasiak pointed out. “I always try and keep that in mind with each of our players, win or lose. Thankfully, I know the game fairly well from my time as a player.”
Jasiak has been playing “forever, or so it seems,” he jokes. “Golf has always been a part of my DNA, but I didn’t play at the Prep, I was too focused on playing baseball year-round.
“I played a lot of golf growing up at Haverhill Country Club with my grandparents, who were members. Then in 2013 I reached out to Coach O’Neill and he allowed me to become a volunteer assistant. I loved just helping out any way I could and watching the kids play so well day after day. I was 24 when I started.”
He marveled at the play in those early years from the likes of the Turner brothers, Mark and James, now playing for Dartmouth, and Chris Francoeur, playing his final college year currently at Louisville.
“I’ve picked up enough from the game that if I see something out of whack with one of the players, I can speak to them about it with confidence,” Jasiak said. “But I focus on the mental side of the game and preparing throughout the season to compete for the state championship. We’d like to win the Catholic Conference every year, of course, but winning states is the ultimate prize.”
Alex Landry stepped up as the team leader and top player for the Eagles last fall. He was one of six players who averaged under 40 for nine holes.
Jasiak lost six players to graduation, but has co-captains Ian Rourke and Terry Manning returning with what projects as a strong group of JV players from 2021.
“I can’t wait to see how well all these players have improved since last season,” said Jasiak. “That has always been a strength of the program. They also now know they are the defending state champs. Prep golfers have always taken great pride in that.”
■■■
‘Old man’ Kirk Hanefeld, the former Salem Country Club director of golf and later director of instruction, bounced back nicely Monday from his heartbreaking finish at last week’s NEPGA Senior championship at Woodstock, where a final-hole three-putt cost him a playoff berth with repeat winner Dale Abraham.
The 66-year-old Hanefeld, called “timeless” by NEPGA executive director Mike Higgins, fired a four-under 66 at Cohasset to win the fourth of five stroke play series events and cop the $1,500 top prize. One final event takes place August 23 at Indian Ridge to determine, along with the top finishers in the five chapter championships, the top 54 players who will advance to the Avidia Stroke Play championship round October 3 at Salem.
Former Myopia No. 1 asst Dan Venezio, the head pro at Portland, tied for fourth at Cohasset with a 69, while Bass Rocks’s Jake Kramer shot 72, Kernwood’s Frank Dully 73, Ipswich’s Nathan Myers and Gloucester native Dan Gillis of Nabnasset Lake shot 75, Beverly’s David Dionne 76, Salem’s Kevin Wood 77, top assistant Todd Cook 78.
Hanefeld is second in the points standing after the four events with 648, trailing only Vesper’s Rich Berberian (648). Venezio is 13th with 302, Gillis 16th with 250, Myopia’s Greg Kelly 17th with 241, and Dully is 28th with 174.
The one other big event on the NEPGA schedule is the 103rd section championship September 6-8 at Eastward Ho! and New Seabury on Cape Cod.
Gary Larrabee, a former sportswriter at The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years. Contact him at gary@garylarrabee.com.