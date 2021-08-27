They grew up in neighboring towns, Ken Johnson in Peabody, Anne Clancey in Salem.
When Ken’s job in secondary education administration took Anne and their young family to the South Shore, Pembroke to be exact, they never left.
That young family grew up into one of the most talented brother golfing combinations – Kevin and Chip – in Massachusetts history. The gifted duo was inspired by their dad, the former Peabody High golf captain and the late superintendent of schools for the Town of Hanover and 35-year Hanover High golf coach.
This agent has through the years shared in these pages some of the Johnson boys’ greatest accomplishments in golf. After all, they’re filled with North Shore blood.
Now, to bring you up to date, Chip is marking his 25th year as the PGA head professional at Hatherly Country Club in North Scituate this season. Kevin, whom we shall revisit later, has joined the PGA Tour’s Champions circuit as a tournament rules official and continues to live with his family in the West Palm Beach, Fla., area.
But this report is about Chip, who is best known among our region’s fans for having played all 72 holes of the 1988 U.S. Open at The Country Club and for winning the 2002 New England PGA championship in a two-hole playoff at Concord CC with former Salem CC director of golf and director of instruction Kirk Hanefeld.
“Both among my favorite memories as a competitor,” says Chip, 58, five years older than Kevin. “But in regards to my career in golf, I am most proud of my years as a club professional, close to 35 total, with emphasis on these last 25 at Hatherly. This is a very special place – all about golf and family golf. No swimming pool, no tennis courts, just golf.”
Similar to his younger brother, Chip, born as Kenneth Robert Johnson, Jr., initially was primed for life as a professional tournament golfer. Guided in low key development fashion by his father, Chip showed promise when he lost only one match in four years playing for Silver Lake Regional High School.
“Dad gave me a thrill whenever he’d ask me to join his regular Saturday morning group at North Hill in Duxbury. I was only 10, 11 at the time, so it made quite an impression on me. He started taking me with him to the course when I was three, four — only to watch — and plopped me on a special jump seat he’d made for me on his pull cart. I gave up other sports and concentrated on golf when I was 12, 13. I caught the bug big time.”
Admittedly distracted by his golf obsession instead of college, Chip spent one semester at North Adams State and one semester at Bridgewater State, working those first two summers after high school on a variety of jobs at Pembroke Country Club for co-head pros (and former Ferncroft assistants Paul Ballard and Dick Caverly).
He also got a part-time job from Brockton-based premium golf shoe manufacturer FootJoy. A chance phone call from Division 3 Limestone College golf coach Randy Hines to FootJoy’s Ed Thomas got Chip heading for the Gaffney, S.C. school, where Chip won the NAIA individual championship, his first major victory as a competitor.
During that time he worked with former PGA Tour standout Bert Yancey, who was teaching at Hilton Head, over a course of three years “because Bert said he liked the way I played golf,” Chip revealed. “He helped me grow as a player a great deal.”
After graduation in 1985, Chip began his quest to become a Tour player.
“I was determined to play professionally and see where it took me,” Chip said.
He started in Fort Lauderdale, where he worked for one year for former NFL quarterback Earl Morrall, who owned a golf course. Then he tried playing the mini tours in the Sunshine State for the next four years with minimal success.
In between he played the South African Tour and tried PGA Tour “Q” School but to no avail.
“It all ended there once I developed serious back problems,” he said, at which point he returned to Massachusetts and got hired by Ballard at Pembroke, this time as his assistant pro, with Caberly having moved on to the business side of golf. After three years Ballard moved on to take the head pro job at nearby Franklin and Johnson was hired as Pembroke’s head pro.
Four years at Pembroke set him up to take the Hatherly job in 1997.
“I had interviews set up for Hatherly and Cohasset on a Monday,” Chip related. “The Hatherly interview came first. I never got to the Cohasset interview.”
He arrived just in time to be part of the club’s centennial celebration in 1999.
“I could not have imagined my years at Hatherly having gone any better than they have,” he said. “I won the National Club Pro Match Play the winter of 2001-2002, then the next summer won the NEPGA at Concord beating Kirk. Great memories for me; they sure helped my teaching business.”
As did his surviving two 36-hole qualifiers, at Wollaston and metropolitan New York, and playing all 72 holes at the 1988 U.S. Open at The Country Club. He finished T-40 at 290, six over par, sharing that score with Nick Price and Lee Trevino, among others. He was the headline local hero throughout the week.
“Quite the crazy, thrilling week after shooting 72 the first day, getting on the leaderboard the second day and getting paired Sunday with Hal Sutton, one of my idols,” Chip recalled. “Looking back it was wonderfully rewarding, doing my job as a club pro all those years and keeping my game together with a cranky back. I’m thrilled to have been a working pro all these years and still to have won some important events and played in a PGA Championship, a Senior PGA and two U.S. Senior Opens besides.
“Sure,” he added. “I’ve missed some big tournaments because of the back, but I’ve rolled with it, especially since way back when an MGH back surgeon said I would never be a good candidate for surgery. All these years I’ve done different therapies, exercises to keep me going.”
Much to the delight of wife Pam Kerrigan, the former LPGA Tour player and Hatherly staff professional, daughter Jillian, and of course the membership, which can only hope they can enjoy Chip’s all-around golf expertise for another 25 years.
“I’m blessed I was able to marry a golf professional,” Chip, secretary of the New England PGA and 2003 NEPGA Teacher of the Year, declared. “She understands my work and the business. That takes a lot of pressure off me. Besides, the membership has always embraced me and my family. They’ve made us feel not like employees, but like members of their club family.”
More anniversary milestones to recognize among our local PGA professionals. Kernwood Country Club recently honored Frank Dully as this year marks his 30th at the North Salem club; the first six as No. 1 assistant to Tom Willson, the last 24 years as his successor as head pro. KCC leaders, led by president Scott Kaplowitch and senior sage Jerry Garfield, disguised the club’s celebration of Dully’s tenure as the club’s “Summer Soiree.” Frank, wife Jennifer, son Sean and daughter Megan, were on hand to enjoy the plaudits.
The evening before, Rockport saluted Steve Clayton in their hilltop clubhouse noting his 31st year as head pro. The event was postponed from a year ago because of the pandemic; another fitting fete indeed. A bonus announcement at the Kernwood affair, held poolside, was Kaplowitch’s congratulating super superintendent John Eggleston on signing a five-year contract extension. The KCC membership never wishes to see Dully or Eggleston leave their employ.
Congrats to our locals who qualified for the Massachusetts Mid-Amateur at Indian Ridge: medalist Kevin Daly of Salem (3-under 69), Tedesco’s George Zolotas (71) and Salem’s Jim Staffieri (75); also to 103rd Essex Fourball winners Mike Brown and Myopia’s Chris Bovich, who beat Ryan Moores and Miles Wood in the final, 1 up ... Rob Oppenheim shot 10-under 274 and finished T-32 after the first of three events in the Korn Ferry playoffs in Boise. Two more events to go, with the top 25 money winners after the three weeks earning their PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. This week Rob and company play the Scarlet course at Ohio State in the Nationwide Open.
Reading The Greens author Gary Larrabee is a former Salem News sportswriter (1971-95) who has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than a half-century.
