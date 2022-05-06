The Johnson boys, Chip and Kevin, filled with North Shore blood as sons of Peabody native Ken Johnson and Salem native Anne Clancey, have enjoyed marvelous lives in golf.
I shared Chip’s latest career achievement, 25 years as head professional at Hatherly Country Club in Scituate and at the time secretary (now vice-president) of the New England PGA, last year in a September column in this space.
Now we catch up with Chip’s younger brother Kevin, the former Clemson All-America and USGA Public Links champion, as he works his second season as a member of the PGA Champions Tour rules staff. Chip and Kevin grew up with their family on the South Shore while their dad served 32 years as assistant superintendent and later superintendent of schools in Hanover.
“I never pictured myself going this route in golf as a tournament official,” says Kevin, who turned 55 on April 25, “but I’d hit a crossroads career-wise a few years ago. I was still trying to compete on the Champions Tour. Dealing with qualifiers, the travel, and it was just so hard to get in the field. Besides, our two daughters were heading off to college and I had to do something more substantial and steadier for reliable income. I’d come to the realization my competitive days were over. I needed a permanent job.”
Johnson, the only player to win the Massachusetts Junior (1984, Cohasset), Amateur (’88, Thorny Lea) and Open (’86, New Seabury), made inquiries about becoming a rules official.
“I’d always had great interest in the rules. In 2017 I started grinding on the rules, studying them every day, and got the chance to do some guest (volunteer) officiating,” he explained.
As a long-time Florida resident in the Palm Beach area as he sought success on the PGA Tours, Kevin had loads of credibility. He got his feet wet as an official working Florida Golf Association tournaments, then did some USGA qualifiers and South Florida PGA championships.
The turning point in his new career quest when he got the chance to work eight events on the Korn Ferry Tour through old friend and fellow New Englander Brian Claar, head of the Champions Tour rules staff, and Jim Duncan, lead rules official on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“I guess I didn’t mess up too bad,” Kevin cracked. “My timing proved important too, since these kinds of jobs don’t open up often on any of the tours.”
Johnson finally got the call he’d hoped for from Claar in March 2021.
“He called to gauge my interest in joining the Champions Tour rules staff,” Kevin recalled. “I said I was all in.”
Quite the compliment to Kevin’s all-around candidacy for said position, since he could very well have been asked to start on the Korn Ferry Tour as a tuneup on the experience side.
A former six-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Kevin was hired, worked the majority of Champions Tour events in 2021, including the three-event, season-ending Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, and now is working the 2022 Champions Tour.
“I know a lot of the guys out there since they’re in my age group,” he says, “and some of us played the PGA and Champions Tours the same time. I have their respect knowing my background. It helps to have experienced the player’s perspective.”
No less an authority than fellow Bay Stater Gary Young, the PGA Tour’s Vice President of Rules, Competitions and Administration/Chief Referee for the Tour’s nine-person rules staff, said of Kevin, “He’s going to be a terrific rules official on the Champions Tour, having the perspective of a PGA Tour caliber player, an asset to any rules committee.”
One experience with a rules official while a top-ranked college competitor for Clemson is a bittersweet memory, but a moment he can never forget. Kevin had shot a 69 in the second round of the 1989 NCAA championship in Edmond, Okla., but was disqualified for not signing his scorecard. In fact, he had entered the scoring tent after the round and put down his scorecard. A. media official took him away from the tent before he had signed it to do interviews.
When he returned to sign the card it was gone. Kevin was allowed to continue to compete in the team competition. His 72-hole score of 278, if the second round 69 had counted, would have won him the individual title with a 278 score. Phil Mickelson won the title with a 281 total. Clemson finished third as a team. If Kevin’s second round score had counted Clemson would have finished second.
Johnson was Clemson’s first three-time All-America and he was a member of the 1989 U.S. Walker Cup team.
“After pretty much being home for eight years, I’m ok being back on the road,” Johnson admits, “but it’s only three weeks at a time before we get a break. We need seven officials each tournament and we have a staff of nine, so it works out fine. And my wife Christa is wonderfully understanding about it.”
He got quite the indoctrination his very first day as a full-time member of the Champions rules staff in 2021 at the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida.
“My very first ruling involved Ernie Els. He was great about it,” Kevin said. “Later the same day I was assigned a hole where a player made a 13. I had to help him count up his strokes. It must have taken him a half hour to play the hole. Right after that happened I got a call asking that I make a ruling for Fran Quinn, a fellow Massachusetts native. I was a bit spent after that 13 issue, but off I went. Fran asked for relief from a nasty lie that he felt was caused by a washout. But I denied his request for relief. Friendships have no place in my job.”
He recalled a less amicable incident involving him during a Korn Ferry Tour event. “I got a call asking for a second opinion,” Kevin remembered, also quite vividly. “This young player was livid for being denied relief by the first rules official on the scene. He thought he had an embedded ball. This was in Omaha. The kid was screaming. I agreed with my colleague and he started screaming at me. He demanded a third opinion. He wanted my name. ‘I’m reporting you,’ he yelled at me. At the end of the round he got a hold of his senses, caught up with me, got on his knees and apologized.
“It’s all about being fair to the player and the field. I keep reviewing the Rules and Interpretations book, a thick volume, all the time. That’s our bible. I had to pass a test with at least a 92 score (out oif 100) on the rules to join the tour. I attended a three-day rules seminar put on by the USGA before the new season started.”
He loves his new career, but still loves being home, too, especially since mom Anne lives nearby. His dad Ken, former superintendent of schools for Hanover and a former Peabody High golf captain, died, at 66, in 2005.
“My father was an awesome influence,” Kevin said. “He was a scratch player at one time but never imposed himself while I developed. He let us, Chip and me, figure the game out. But he was always there with his support, especially if we had a question or wanted his opinion.
“Chip taught me everything growing up as a younger brother. I looked up to him. When he went to Limestone College I envied him. He’d be playing at Hilton Head and I’d be freezing playing up here on the South Shore. We were so proud when he won the NAIA championship (1984). He inspired me and I really got into golf as a teenager.”
Now Kevin is making rulings on the Champions Tour for all-time greats like Els, Mickelson and Bernhard Langer and loving every minute.
Reading The Greens, a column on North Shore Golf, appears weekly during the area golf season. Author Gary Larrabee, a former Salem News sportswriter, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.