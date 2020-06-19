Roger Lauzon’s passing on June 5 leaves a huge void in the North Shore golf family.
No one loved the game more than Roger. He showed it as golf coach at Masconomet Regional for 34 years and at Lynnfield High for 14 years. He displayed that love through his competitive playing spirit at Larry Gannon Municipal in Lynn, where he grew up, and at Beverly Golf and Tennis Club. He also shared that love in his devotion to golf administration as the MIAA Division 2 tournament director.
Roger admitted to me often during my years covering his powerhouse Masconomet golf teams that he was living a golfing dream, from the terrific young men he coached for the Chieftains, to his frequent golf games at Beverly G&TC and beyond, to his teaching job at Masco and to his fabulous family. He felt he had it all. It could not have happened to a nicer guy.
He leaves us, at 73, as the winningest coach in North Shore high school golf history and the longest serving golf coach, his career spanning 48 years and chock full of league titles and victories. Roger is the only coach to win more than 400 dual matches. Larry O’Neill of St. John’s Prep is second best with a 390-35 record (far and away the best winning percentage, featuring eight state titles and 25 Catholic Conference titles).
Speaking of O’Neill, no one among his peers admired Roger more than the Prep’s retired coach.
“Roger had strong teams year after year and seemed to always be in contention for a league or division title,” said O’Neill. “Then after doing It all those years at Masco and taking a break, he had another fine run at Lynnfield for many years. We also had a lot of fun matches over the years as competitors at Beverly.”
No one relishes their playing days for Lauzon more than the Guyer brothers, products of the marvelous Bart Brown-Chris Costa junior program at Middleton Golf Course.
“Roger was a super guy, committed to the game and his players all the time,” said Wayne, the oldest of the Wayne-Keith-Eric troika. “We were so fortunate to play for him. Roger always had a game plan for our matches; he always coached us up, always had us ready. He loved his players and remembered us all. We played with him quite a few times as the years passed, too; lots of. good laughs with his dry sense of humor.”
“Roger always had us prepared,” added Eric. “Between. Our experience competing against each other at Middleton and Roger’s coaching, we developed a killer instinct. He gave us a passion for competing. It showed in our records most every year – like 13-1-2 my senior year, 16-0 Wayne’s senior year. Roger knew how to blend players in the lineup that always seemed to pay off and he was a big stats man. But his No. 1 advice before every match stuck with us – ‘don’t three-putt.’”
“Roger left an impressionable (ball) mark in the fabric of who we – his players. – are today,” said Keith Guyer. “For this we are grateful. He taught many of us as students in his classroom. Coached us through ups and downs on and off the links.”
Ben MacGregor, a two-year captain for Lauzon, described Roger “as more a friend than a teacher or coach. He knew just how to encourage through the mental approach to the game; a good strategist too. I did not know Coach personally, but he always seemed happiest when he was with his golf team. And win or lose, he wanted us laughing as we rode back to Masco.”
The Guyer brothers were with Roger for the last time during “the final round” at Middleton on March 29, 2019, before the Brown family sold the property to the Town of Middleton. The Guyers grew as players there. Lauzon worked there for a spell in recent years.
Lauzon was part of the golden era in high school golf coaches on the North Shore that included O’Neill, George Hennessey, Bob Tierney, Bud Campbell, John Gillis, Bill Cullen, Brad Sheridan and Bob Jauron, among others.
###
We mourn the passing of Phiul Singleton, Greg Taylor and Ginny Symmes...Rob Oppenheim shot even-par 280 and placed T-44 last weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour Challenge at TPC Sawgrass...Bass Rocks’s Todd Scarafoni and Myopia’s Greg Kelley tied for seventh with level 72s at the New England PGA Stroke Play Series event at Newport National. Kernwood’s Frank Dully shot 74. Dully and Salem’s Kirk Hanefeld carded 72s at a second similar event held at Kirkbrae, sharing eighth. Ipswich’s Aaron Harper shot 73.
###
Brendan Mills is the 18th and final recipient of the George J. Hennessey Memorial Scholarship, honoring the aforementioned late, long-time Peabody High golf coach who died, at 69, in October 2006. He served 28 years as Peabody High golf coach. Several of his players became noted club professionals, such as Brian Hamilton, recently retired after 20 years as head pro at Eastward Ho!, and Peter Cronan, now in his 15th year as head pro at The Meadow in Peabody, where George worked before he died as a ranger and starter.
“A great coach, a great employee,” Cronan said of Hennessey, whose PHS record was 324-48-8. “He loved the game like so many of us. He was always positive, a great face to meet when you arrived at The Meadow to play golf. He had a great sense of humor he shared with everybody and he was a good player in his own right; a great ambassador for the game.”
###
Author and historian Gary Larrabee has covered the North Shore golf seen for more than 50 years.