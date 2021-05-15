Reading The Greens
Gary Larrabee
Kirk Hanefeld’s recent decision to step down as Director of Instruction at Salem Country Club after a five-year tenure and devote all his energy to competition in 2021 is already reaping dividends.
The former South Hamilton resident gained noteworthy distinction last week at the 53rd PGA National Professional Championship (qualified club pros of all ages) at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. In shooting 72-73-145 the first two rounds, Kirk became the only member of the 12-player New England PGA Section contingent to make the 36-hole cut and also became the oldest player in the 312-entry field to make not only the 36-hole cut, but the 54-hole cut as well (72-73-73-218).
And this in his first major tournament since last October, when his chronic back condition forced him to withdraw after 27 holes of the PGA National Professional Senior (ages 50 and over) Championship in South Carolina, though he was in good shape to make the 36-hole cut. The back simply would not allow him to continue.
“If somebody told me before this week started that I would play all four rounds (plus two practice rounds) and make both cuts,” Hanefeld, who turns 65 on May 24, said, “I would consider that a pretty good week. I understood that finishing top 20 (and qualifying for this month’s PGA Championship May 20-23 at Kiawah Island) or winning was unrealistic, but I was determined to give it my best shot as long as my back held up and thankfully it did for the most part.”
The only disappointing part of the tournament, Hanefeld pointed out, was the double bogey and triple bogey holes he had in his final round 78 when he had a chance to finish top 40. He would have finished top 40 with a bogey and par on those two bugaboo holes. No matter, the Claremont, N.H. native still appreciated his accomplishment in a national tournament where the average age of the players was 42, according to PGA official John Dever.
“As a tournament golfer, you’re never satisfied unless you win, but as you get older you accept that shortcoming more and more. At least in my case, in a few weeks it will be a little easier to shoot my age,” Hanefeld said with a grin.
In the biggest of all pictures, Hanefeld, whose time at Salem spanned 20 years overall and included a stint as the club’s first Director of Golf, was just delighted to be able to compete all week with varying degrees of success.
“I had no idea last October what my tournament future entailed,” Hanefeld confessed. “I rested for an extended period and the back didn’t get better. I then got the name of Tiger’s doctor down here through Mike San Filippo (1999 NEPGA champion at Kernwood). He gave me five nerve block shots at the end of January. They helped some but not a great deal, but enough that I could get ready for this tournament and have the back hold up alright.
“Bottom line, as I’ve said before, is that my back issues and my aging make me a short hitter against all these young club pros who can drive it 30, 40 yards by me. Some holes I’m hitting four, five clubs more into these greens. Just the way it is. Thankfully I can keep my ball in play and have consistently good iron and short game play, and a respectable putter too.”
Hanefeld, who lives in Port St. Lucie with wife Kathleen, will make three or four trips to New England this season for competition purposes. He will be up in a few weeks to play the Massachusetts Open at Oak Hill and the U.S. Senior Open qualifier at Thorny Lea. He will do the same return in July and August, his season capped with the NEPGA Section championship at Worcester and Marlborough August 30-September 1.
“We’re keeping our base in Florida this summer but hope to have a Massachusetts base for next summer,” Hanefeld revealed.
For decades I considered Jim Browning’s effort at the 1970 Massachusetts Open at Salem Country Club the standard by which all future senior-age golfers’ showings in these parts would be measured. Browning, at 56, became the oldest first place finisher in Mass. Open history on that occasion, tying with Paul Harney with record-high scores of five-over 221, influenced by rainy and windy conditions for the 36-hole second day.
Harney won the 18-hole playoff three days later, registering a competitive course record 65 to Browning’s 76. But Hanefeld’s sustained performance in recent years at both the NEPGA and PGA National levels surpass even Browning’s historic effort 51 years ago.
How long Hanefeld can keep up these impressive finishes, seemingly maintaining an edge on Father Time, is the question of the day. He keeps amazing his North Shore fandom.
###
After making the cut and a nice check teaming with Grayson Murray at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks ago, Rob Oppenheim missed the cut last weekend at the PGA Tour’s Valspar Classic. The Salem-born and Andover-raised Oppenheim needs a strong finish soon to maintain hopes of retaining his Tour eligibility ... Long-time Worcester CC head pro and current NEPGA president Allan Belden has succeeded Hanefeld as Salem’s Director of Instruction, the position Webb Heintzelman has held for 15 years at Turner Hill ... Nice round by Kernwood’s Frank Dully Monday, a 3-under-par 69, good for fourth place low pro at the NDEPGA Pro-Am at Portsmouth, CC. Shawn Warren was low man with 66. Gloucester native Dan Gillkis shot 73, followed by former Myopia assistant Dan Venezio, head pro at Portland, with 74, followed by Todd Scarafoni of Bass Rocks at 76 and Turnber Hill’s Nate Hopley (77) and Heintzelman (78).
Great finish by Chris Francoeur in wrapping up his University of Rhode Island playing career before he moves on to one graduate year at Louisville. The former St. John’s Prep ace from Amesbury won the Upstate Spring Escape at Seven Oaks in Hamilton, N.Y., with a scintillating seven-under 65, shot 71 in helping his team win the Rolling Green Intercollegiate in Springfield, Pa. and returned 71-68-76 for 215, finishing T-3 individually at the Atlantic 10 Championship in Kissimmee Fla.
Fellow Prepster Steven DiLisio, of Swampscott and Salem CC, has concluded his graduate season at Duke, since the Blue Devils were not expected to be selected for NCAA Division 1 regional qualifying play.
Gary Larrabee was a sportswriter for The Salem News from 1971-95 and has written about golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years. Contact him at gary@garylarrabee.com.