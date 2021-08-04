Reading The Greens local golf column: Oppenheim has two chances to earn slot in FedEx playoffs

Reading The Greens
Gary Larrabee
As Rob Oppenheim continues his 20th year as a professional golfer and sixth as a a PGA Tour player, the moment of truth has once again arrived for the Salem-born, Andover-raised gentleman.
The 41-year-old has two tournaments to make up a lot of ground and qualify for the three-tourney FedEx Cup playoffs, which kick off at the Northern Trust Open at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., August 19-22.
Oppenheim, currently 162nd in the FedEx Cup point standing, needs to finish in the top 125 after the Barracuda Championship in Lake Tahoe this week, starting Thursday and the Wyndham Championship the following week in Greensboro, N.C., to make it to Jersey City.
“It’s been like this much of my career,” Oppenheim told The Salem News from his Orlando home after missing the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. He’d made cuts the prior two weeks on Tour but made only minimal money.
“It seems my reaching certain goals on Tour always comes down to the wire, usually just to retain my playing privileges. So nothing new there. But it would be great to make the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time. I realize, though, that I need one or two very big tournaments the next two weeks after the Olympics to make it happen.”
Oppenheim has 225 FedEx Cup points. The No. 125 player currently has 1734 points.
“I need a top 5 either of the next two weeks, maybe better, to get there, and they are two of my favorite courses where I’ve played some of my best golf,” he said. “I played well in Tahoe last year and played in the final group on Sunday at the Wyndham.”
It’s been a rough ride overall for Oppenheim during the 2020-21 PGA Tour campaign, extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I still feel I’m close to getting a big payday and having a really big week,” said Oppenheim, who has won $434,348 on Tour in 2021 and $3.1 million on Tour in his career. “I know last week in Minnesota wasn’t great, but I remain optimistic.
“Nothing is holding me back. I feel fine physically and mentally. I’ve got no excuses. And I believe my situation on Tour can change in a week, especially if the putts fall. That’s probably the big difference out there – the best putters usually finish at the top.”
And if he doesn’t fare well in Tahoe or Greensboro? “I’m not sure, but I got to believe I’ll still be playing, most immediately on the Korn Ferry Tour to regain my playing privileges,” the former Massachusetts Open and Amateur champ said. “I’ve pulled that off before.
“For the moment, I feel I’m playing as well as I ever have, but not getting the results I should.”
A big couple weeks would be a nice gift to his wife Lacey and kids James, 5, and Zoey, 8, Oppenheim’s biggest fans. “They’ve put up with this weird lifestyle, with me traveling so much, for a long time,” he admitted. “It would also reward my parents, Jim and Karen, for all then incredible support they’ve provided. Just looking forward to these next two weeks and hoping I can give it my best shot.”
¢¢¢
Kevin Daly has done it again. He’s now won a record six club championships at Salem Country Club, breaking his own record of five set last year when he defeated son Ryan on the 18th and final hole of their match play final.
This summer, the 52-year-old Daly won at stroke play, scoring 75-75-79-229, and holding off Ryan Connolly by three shots after the latter finished with a 74, his best round of the three.
That’s now 17 club titles total for the insurance business owner; Daly earlier won seven at Thomson and four at Beverly.
“I just survived last year against Ryan (his son) and again this year against Ryan (Connolly), who finished in front of me. I knew I was three shots up on Matt Nekoroski, my playing partner my final round, with two holes to go,” said Daly. “Ryan kind of snuck up and almost caught me. I played better the first two days, then missed a lot of greens and putts in that 79.”
Jenn Ceppi won the Salem CC ladies title over Diane Carter, on the same day she won her 13th club championship at Bass Rocks. That earned her local TV coverage, the best of which was on Channel 5.
In an interesting stat compiled by long-time Salem CC member and former president Ron Pascucci, the 14 players competing in the men’s division, covering 42 rounds, broke 80 only 14 times on the famed course layout. There was one 74, four 75s, two 76s, three 78s and four 79s.
¢¢¢
A few congratulations to share: To Evan Buddenhagen for winning the Essex County Club men’s championship at 17; to former state high jump champion John Winskkowicz, the former Danvers High star, for winning his seventh Wenham men’s title at age 72; to favorite Boston Red Sox second baseman from the 1967.Miracle team, Mike Andrews, for shooting his age (77) at Salem CC ; and to Kirk Hanefeld, former Salem CC director of golf and instruction, for shooting his age (65) in competition for the first time while finishing second at the Connecticut Senior Open. He scored 65-70-135, two shots off the winning pace; and to Aidan Emmerich of Kernwood and Alex Landry of St. John’s Prep for competing in the USGA Junior championship at CC of North Carolina, though both missed the cut for match play by shooting 158 for the 36 holes.
¢¢¢
Aidan’s brother, Christian Emmerich, was the best local scorer at the New England Amateur at Great River Golf Club in Milton, Conn., returning a 152 score for 36 holes and missing the cut to play the final round by a single stroke ... Hanefeld teamed with Rick Karbowski of Auburn Driving Range to finish second at the NEPGA Pro-Pro Stroke Play championship at The Haven with an 11-under 133 total, but eight shots back of runaway winners Rich Berberian of Vesper and Matt Arvantis of Southern New Hampshire University (64-61-125). Kernwood’s Frank Dully and Belmont’s Matt Zdon tied for fourth at 135 ... Steven DiLisio of Salem CC and Swampscott shot 71-69-67-69 for 275 and finished tied for 10th at the Pacific Coast Amateur at Chambers Bay. Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur shot 272.
¢¢¢
Reading The Greens author Gary Larrabee, a former Salem News sportswriter (1971-95), has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than a half-century.
