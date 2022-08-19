Jim Tobin, the Happy Valley product who was Bellevue Golf Club’s head pro for 31 years, has found a “final calling” in the golf world he would never have imagined while at the Melrose private club.
“I have never felt so gratified with what I am doing with my life in golf than what I do now at Patriot Golf Course and at Franklin Park,” says Tobin, 72, husband of seven-time Massachusetts Women’s Amateur champion Anne Marie (Locke) Tobin.
After unexpectedly leaving Bellevue the end of the 2010 season, Lynnfield resident Tobin was in golf limbo for a year, serving as a part-time instructor for Beverly native Barrie Bruce at Billerica and for Mike Foster at Larry Gannon, formerly Happy Valley, where Tobin grew up.
Then Tobin, a protégé of the legendary Bill Flynn and former president of the New England PGA, got involved in 2012 with the Patriot Golf Course at Hanscom Airfield and began working with the military and disabled veterans, “using golf as a refuge for them,” as Tobin explained it.
Soon thereafter the Massachusetts Golf Association (Now MassGolf) and the city of Boston enlisted him to ramp up their First Tee program in an effort to improve efforts for getting inner city youth exposed to golf at Franklin Park, also known as the William Devine golf course.
The First Tee program runs Mondays through Thursdays in the summer, last year and this involving more than a thousand youngsters. The program runs in the spring and fall, once the kids are back in school, on Sundays.
Tobin has more than 200 active soldiers and veterans, especially those in intensive rehabilitation programs, enjoying golf at Patriot Golf Course from May through October on the practice tee and nine-hole layout on Fridays, in conjunction with the PGA’s HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) program.
“I realized spending 31 years in the private golf club environment made me almost immune, completely out of touch, with the real world,” said Tobin, whose father, Frank, served as the first legal counsel to the NEPGA starting in the 1970s.
“Then when I left Bellevue, I thought back to what Bill Flynn had told me many times about our profession. He said private club work is nice and fulfilling, but that the ultimate satisfaction for a PGA professional comes from the chances to give back, particularly when you have a chance to work with kids and to help people less fortunate or people you might not expect to be into golf. That’s in part why Bill was so big on providing free junior clinics and golf on Mondays at his golf courses.”
Those courses included Mount Hood, George wright and Franklin Park when he worked with MassGolf and the First Tee, as well as the courses he owned, Lakeview, Far Corner and Wyndham.
“I am finding out all about that with my work at Patriot Golf Course and Franklin Park in Boston,” Tobin added. “I get rewarded every day I’m in contact with either group of students. I love the teaching aspect, but also the mere simplicity of putting a club in a student’s hands and seeing them swing that club and hit the ball. Their smiles are priceless.”
Tobin has enjoyed a life in golf, initiated by his dad, a Lynn policeman-turned-attorney who loved playing at “The Valley” and Thomson. He transferred that love of the game to his son, who in turn has shared it with his wife and their daughter Abbie, the couple having met while in Flynn’s junior program at Thomson.
“Golf’s been great to me for 60 years,” Tobin says. ”But I have never felt such joy in the game until now; about giving back, in this case to soldiers and military veterans, some of whom have lost limbs in service to our country, and to young boys and girls who live in Boston and spend most of their lives on the pavement, but now get a chance to try something completely different on grass and love it.”
■■■
Time to sign up as a player or sponsor for the 52nd Mike Frangos Memorial Commodore Open at Myopia Hunt Club, set for September 19, with all proceeds benefiting the Northeast Arc. Contact Kacy Jauron at the Arc at kjauron@ne-arc.org or call 855-696-3272.
■■■
The town of Swampscott has a strong, yet bittersweet connection with the Massachusetts Junior championship. Resident Aidan Emmerich recently lost the title match to , 3 John Broderick and 2, at Northern Spy Golf Club. That brought back memories for retired Tedesco head professional Bob Green, who was a Swampscott resident when he lost the 1965 final to Dick Bliss, 6 and 5, at Dedham, coincidentally Broderick’s home course.
“I was 2 up after but didn’t do much after that,” Green recalled of his match a mere 57 years ago. “Dick was the best player around that year. He was 6-3, 225. I was 5-9, 120 pounds. I remember on the fourth hole of our match, a par five, I hit drive, 3-wood, pitching wedge to the green. Dick hit driver 5-iron and made a 150footer for eagle. He went on to play at the University of Houston, the ranking college powerhouse at the time. He ended up coaching the Hopkinton High golf team for 40 years.”
It would have been nice to win that match, Green added, since another Swampscotter, Ted Carangelo, had won the Massachusetts Amateur the month prior. Another Swampscotter, Jack Nies, won the 1947 Mass. Junior.
■■■
Belated congratulations to the following winners of major club events:
At Myopia, Grace Stevenson won the ladies club championship, men’s winner not yet determined
At Essex, Evan Buddenhagen repeated as men’s club champ, while Alby Waugh triumphed on the ladies side..
At Tedesco, Greg Mahan pulled off an extraordinary feat, winning the 83rd Bob Green Invitation Fourball for the second time in three years with partner Peter Abbruzzese, and third time in four years after winning in 2019 with Matt McCreedy. Paul Yasi and Scott McCathern won the Round-A-Day.
At Turner Hill, Invitation Member-Guest flight winners were Paul Montecalvo-John Prudente, Alan Gibeley-Todd Sunderland, Jim O’Neil-Mike Opre, Paul Roberts-Jason Reed, Steve DiRubio-Mike Hurton, Steve Gorham-Mike Mucher and Tom Krochuk-Dough Couillard.
■■■
Bill Russell, who died recently at 88, never played golf around here, best to my knowledge, but he was invited to play Kernwood with me and K.C. Jones, another Celtic legend, thanks to Kernwood’s largesse, when K.C. coached the team to two NBA titles in the 1980s. He was in the area on both occasions but had to decline due to conflicts. That would have been a treat, teeing it up with the greatest winner in the history of American professional sports.
Russ loved golf, used it as one of his primary “outlets” and played tons of golf in his home Seattle during a 10-year absence from the public eye before giving the NBA family a final chance to honor him in recent years, especially when they named the NBA Finals MVP trophy for him in 2009.
Gary Larrabee, a former sportswriter at The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years. Contact him at gary@garylarrabee.com.