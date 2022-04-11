He had cherished deeply those times in his youth, but it took Doug MacGregor more than two decades further to grasp just how deeply he embraced the 14 years he spent working on the “youth brigade” for owner Bart Brown at Middleton Golf Course.
Now, after his beloved 18-hole executive course was sold by the late Brown’s family to the town of Middleton for $3.8 million and shut down in early 2019, MacGregor has penned an novel called “Growing up Golf.” It’s a delightful and heartwarming story loosely patterned after his years working and growing up at the public course.
You might call it Caddyshack, North Shore version. Might Hollywood come calling?
MacGregor points out he took considerable creative liberty and made embellishments for the sake of an entertaining story. Believe me: it’s definitely entertaining and difficult to put down.
“I grew up in the Brigadoon neighborhood, on Edgewood Road, adjacent to the course,” MacGregor, 47, said. “It was almost like a rite of passage as a kid to walk over to the course and get hired, (with your) first job being to work on the range picking up balls. As you showed what you could handle and as you added on years, you’d get more responsible jobs to do.
“We’d be able to work just about whenever we wanted,” MacGregor added. “There were all kinds of jobs to do, and the best part of working there was we’d get to play golf for free.”
By welcoming the neighborhood kids to work at Middleton, Brown never had to worry about vandalism. The kids policed themselves and served as an unofficial security force for protecting the 65-acre facility.
Moreover, the course became a breeding ground for an impressive array of junior players such as Wayne and Eric Guyer, Paul Montecalvo, Bob Segee, Joey and Paul DeFeo, Don and Charlie Johnson, Darren and Joey Sullivan and Chris McCarthy, among others.
“A lot of the book is about mentorship that took place from the older kids helping the younger kids,” MacGregor said. “I got wonderful mentoring from people like Eric Guyer and Darren Sullivan. They showed me the way; how to behave, how to be a good worker, how to deal with adults. They set a good example for us younger kids. I know the people who ran the place, like Mr. Brown before I arrived there, and Chris Costa; Steve Tricca and Bill George during my years there. I appreciated that built-in mentorship.”
MacGregor valued any time he might gain at Middleton to talk to the older kids about high school and college before he reached those vistas himself. “They were great to talk to,” MacGregor recalled. “Darren went to Cornell and is an executive with Dell. Eric, a field applications engineer for AVNET, graduated from Villanova. I didn’t have any big brothers, so they made a big impression on me.”
The 256-page paperback, featuring 40 characters (“I wonder how I kept them organized”), is full of laughs, with a few PG-rated teen love escapades included.
“Humor was a big reason I wanted to write this,” MacGregor, a Masconomet Regional graduate, noted. “We had a lot of laughs, but not at the expense of our work. The best memories were my teen years there, with the golfers and girls who worked with us. All innocent stuff, really. We were all learning what life had to offer.
“Thinking one day about all the good times we had — and some ridiculousness — I said to myself, ‘Someone should write a book about this place.’ I had a ton of material, so I did.”
Take it from this book-a-holic: it’s a must read, especially for those who have been connected to golf in one way or another, player or not, or a Middleton employee during its 53-year run.
“I started working on this when I was 25,” said MacGregor, a Holy Cross grad who runs his own consulting firm, Granite Point Consulting, from the New Hampshire home he shares with wife Shelley and sons Will, Tim, Nate and Sam. “I stopped when my first son was born and it sat on the shelf for about 18 years. I didn’t pick it up again until the pandemic allowed me to finally finish it with big help from my editor, Dave Pasquantonio. Reading Stephen King‘s book ‘On Writing,’ helped me get the first draft done. We went through nine revisions and one complete rewrite, but it was well worth it.”
MacGregor incorporated three themes into the book –- the golf course, the main character’s struggle to start a career, and a love interest.
“I loved the place and the people who ran it, with a few exceptions,” he admitted. “I’d be gone 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on most work days at Middleton. That made for a ton of memories, many of which, thankfully, I remember.
“The course was so beautiful, so green. The clubhouse was funky but attractive, with a weird 1960s design. The snack bar (and check-in desk originally) was upstairs, the pro shop downstairs. We were so lucky to work and grow up there summers; a different world that for hours at a time shielded us from the world beyond.”
This is MacGregor’s first novel, but not his first book. That was “The Youth Sports Coaching Guide,” based on the years he coached his sons’ youth sports teams.
“Growing Up Golf” can be purchased on Amazon or from MacGregor directly at dmacgregor@relyco.com
Reading The Greens, a column on North Shore Golf, appears weekly during the area golf season. Author Gary Larrabee, a former Salem News sportswriter, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.