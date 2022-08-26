This is a true tale of two recent invitation fourball champions — Greg Mahan of Tedesco and Craig Seward of Essex. A very different tale of two worthy winners.
Invitation fourball championships are ridiculously difficult to win. There are a zillion factors involved in the two-player team format that requires five or six match victories to capture the top prize.
Whatever those factors, Greg Mahan has figured out the formula to success. A Tedesco member since 1995, he just won an unprecedented third Tedesco Invitational Fourball in four years — a remarkable achievement in this neck of the woods — and with two different partners.
On the other side of the tale stands Seward, who just won his first Essex Invitational Fourball with college classmate Lee Ross of Tanglewood CC in North Carolina. The pair have been trying to win this prestigious event for years and finally hit the jackpot.
How remarkable is what Mahan has achieved? Try this factoid on for size.
Based on my research, his accomplishment is second-best in the history of Invitational Fourball play among the region’s big-time Fourball competitions at Myopia, Essex, Salem and Tedesco. I found no other host player who has won three such competitions in a four-year span dating back as many as 90 years.
Only one player has a performance record superior to Mahan, 51. That would be Salem CC’s Al Bufalino, who won three successive Invitational Fourballs with Andover’s George Bernardin in 1953-54-55.
To get one notion that might be shared by my oldest readers out of the way, Greg is no relation to the legendary Mahans, Tom Sr. and Tom Jr., who were the head professionals at United Shoe CC/Beverly Golf and Tennis for several decades.
Greg’s golfing genes came from his dad, another Tom, his mom, Carol, and grandfather, George Vogel.
As solid a player as Mahan is, currently a scratch, he has enjoyed no particular good fortune as a fourball or two-ball partner over the years at Tedesco or anywhere else, with a couple exceptions.
“I made it to the Tedesco fourball final about 15 years ago with John Holden,” Mahan recalled. “We lost to an outside team that helped fill the (64-team) field, Joe DeVito and Billy Lynch. I think they threw seven birdies at us, finished us off early. John’s now a member here at Tedesco.”
Mahan had no inclination he would start a championship streak in 2019 with Matt McCreedy (also now a TCC member).
“We just had a week where we were consistent from start to finish in each of our five matches,” he explained. “We were in most every hole together. Very unusual, but a secret to success for any team that survives all those matches.”
With Matt starting the process to join in 2020, Mahan turned to a new partner, Peter Abbruzzesse of Kernwood. The magical teamwork was there from the start.
“That was a typical fourball grind from Day 1 to the finish in 2020,” Mahan remembered, “but we survived every match. And that wasn’t easy because we played some higher handicap teams who played very well. We seemed to be down early in most of the matches but battled back and pulled out most of them near the end.”
Not bad. Two for two with two different partners. Winning back-to-back is a rarity in this grueling format. Note that there have never been back-to-back champs at Essex. To win back-to-back with different partners? Extraordinary.
Three in a row for Mahan in 2021? Nope. “Peter and I lost in the second round,” Mahan said. “We played similarly poorly, got just what we deserved.”
But 2022, they were right back on form; strong, unbeatable form. They won five straight matches that went to the 17th hole before winning the final, 4 and 3, over Joe Furey and Marc Pearlstein.
Seward and Ross, a pair of 62-year-olds, had gone to the semifinal round thrice before falling, but had never reached the title round until this year against another pair of 60-somethings from Myopia, Ted Ober and Carry Rich, Essex champs in 2001 and 2011. Old-timers reigned, with the Lake Forest College chums winning out, 3 and 2. They were three up after seven and led all the way.
“We always have a good time, win or lose,” said Seward, a great-great-great grandson of William Seward, Secretary of State for Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson. “This time, finally, we complemented each other beautifully all weekend,” especially in their 22-hole semifinal win over “youngsters” David Pope of Essex and Michael Walsh of Kernwood.
“They had us three down the front side while they were blowing their drives way past ours on every hole,” Seward said. “But we kept positive and Lee hit the shot of the day on the 22nd hole, a 3-wood to 25 feet that he two-putted for the winning par.
“After all these years it was an unbelievable experience that we got to the final, real as it was, then we had just enough to hang on against a veteran, champion team like Cary and Ted in the final,” said Seward, a Newbury resident.
Seward played his first two fourballs as a non-member, in ’88 with soon-to-be Essex member and then-roomie Tom Hoopes, then the next year with Ross after Seward received the ’89 invitation in the mail while Hoopes was unavailable. All these years later, perseverance paid off.
Such are the mysteries of fourball play on the North Shore.
■■■
I was always a fan of Tom Weiskopf, who died earlier this week at 79. I met him in the fall of 1968 on the Scarlet Course at Ohio State while I was serving as the first student manager in OSU golf team history and Weiskopf was practicing on an afternoon off from his assignment with the Army Reserves. He was friendly and welcoming to a homesick Bostonian, and serious about his game.
■■■
Big weekend upcoming for Rob Oppenheim, Round 2 of three tournaments in the Korn Ferry playoffs to determine the top 25 recipients of PGA Tour cards for 2022-23. Rob finished T-50 last week in Boise. He needs a top 10 this week at the Scarlet Course at Ohio State before the grand finale next week in Newburgh, Ind.
Gary Larrabee, a former sportswriter at The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years. Contact him at gary@garylarrabee.com.