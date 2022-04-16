Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.