A mere 40 years ago, Mike McNiff, then a Beverly Golf & Tennis Club member and aspiring real estate development executive, was an untested competitor at the Massachusetts Amateur championship at Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead/Swampscott.
He admits, all these years later, that he was probably at the peak of his playing potential. The same went for Jim Hallet, his second round opponent and pre-tourney favorite once the Amateur field of 150 was reduced to 32 for match play.
McNiff knew his way around The Amateur. He’d qualified three times prior for match play and lost every time in his first match. He pleased his large following at Tedesco those first two days when he shot 74-78-152 and finished T-21 in the on-site qualifier.
“Qualifying for match play again was a thrill in itself,” recalled McNiff, now 66 and a member at Salem CC while a broker for Coldwell Banker and owner of McNiff Builders. “Then when I won my first match to break my losing jinx (over the favored Terry O’Hara of Pleasant Valley, 3 and 2), I was extra excited.”
That set up his round-of-16 match against the aforementioned Mr. Hallet, a star golfer at the time at Bryant University, one of three co-medalists at Tedesco (77-69-146) and who a month later would advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club.
“I must confess I’d never heard of Jim before our match,” McNiff said. “But I found out right off how good he hit the ball on the first tee (despite an unorthodox strong grip) when he nailed his first drive 300 yards with a low hook down the fairway.”
Not that McNiff was intimidated. He did not hit his ball as far as Hallet, but he was experienced in the setting and was prepared to give Hallet all he could handle. Hallet had moved on to Round 2 by beating future NEPGA champion Chip Johnson from Pembroke, 2 and 1, Chip the son of Peabody native Ken Johnson and Salem native Anne Clancy.
“I was playing about the best I’ve ever played,” McNiff reflected. “I thought I could give Jim a battle, even beat him. That’s the only mindset to have in a match play setting.”
Veteran observers figured Hallet would dispatch McNiff early, but it never happened. McNiff gave Hallet his toughest match of the week en route to his championship run, extending the future PGA Tour player to the 19th hole before succumbing.
“I made par to Jim’s bogey to win 18 and force extra holes,” McNiff remembered. But the McNiff Magic - and the possible colossal upset – did not materialize on the first sudden-death hole. Hallet smashed his drive, wedged onto the green in regulation, while McNiff’s longer approach landed over the green. Hallet made routine par, but McNiff could not sink a 10-foot putt to advance the match another hole.
End of Cinderella story.
“Mike gave me all I could handle,” Hallet told this writer after the match. “I was fortunate to beat him. I figured he would give me a battle based on his match play experience, so I wasn’t surprised he took me right down to the wire and then some. Despite losing to Jim, it was a great week for me at Tedesco, with lots of friends there.
“Peter Dalton joked years later that losing to Jim was the best thing that could have happened to me, since it got me focused on my career goals in the real estate business.”
Hallet proceeded to win his next three matches all in routs, including his 6 and 5 win over Charles River’s Paul Murphy (one of the best players in the Bay State never to win an Amateur), in the 36-he final.
“I might have had a small advantage before the match since I knew Tedesco pretty well from having played the course several times with member Chris Shea,” McNiff said. “But Jim knew Tedesco well enough just from playing the course that week. That 69 he shot in qualifying proved that.”
McNiff got a boost, he said, in having good friend, fellow Beverly member and Peabody High golf coach George Hennessey as his caddy that week. “George Kept me calm,” McNiff said. “He knew Tedesco better than me. No question George was a big factor in my playing so well those four days. Plus we had more than a few laughs along the way; kept me loose.”
###
We mourn the passing of Roy Dirks, Doug Canney, Barbara Crowe, Bruce Abbott, Bill Wasserman, Dick Symmes, Bob Neumeier, Bob Smith, Jack Kennedy, Jim Nikitas, George Larcom, Stephen McNeill, John Riggs, Mary Rae Whalley, Rou Douglas Hall III, Tim Rosaforte, Joe D’Orazio, Phil Linsky, Ed Curtin, Bob Bolduc, Demo Agganis, Jim Velonis, John James O’Connor and Jack Nies.
###
Reading The Greens, a column on North Shore Golf, appears weekly during the area golf season. Author Gary Larrabee, a former Salem News sportswriter, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.