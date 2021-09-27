Nearly a half century later, they still talk in local clubhouse pubs about what Paul Barkhouse accomplished at Worcester Country Club during the 1976 Massachusetts Open – a mere 45 years ago.
At the peak of his playing ability while head professional at Ferncroft Country Club, even though he’d had a disappointing experience on the PGA Tour, Barkhouse in ’76 had established himself as a top contender in every tournament he entered around these parts. He’d won the ’75 New England Open at Indian Ridge by one stroke over Danvers native Don Cross, so no one was going to be surprised if he won another of the so-called “major” events for New England PGA pros.
And he did just that at Worcester in one of the most hotly contested competitions in Mass. Open history, the climactic final round involving nearly a dozen of the best players the region had to offer, including PGA Tour players, rivaling what often occurs in the final round of The Masters.
After it was all over, Lynn native Barkhouse had turned back in a sudden-death playoff PGA Tour winner and Gardner native Bob Menne, ex of Indian Ridge, and Thorny Lea’s Bruce Douglass, the 1975 and 1976 Massachusetts Amateur champion whom many felt was destined for the Tour but never made it. The trio had finished at 211, one over par.
Four of the top players in the region, including a second PGA Tourist, Curt Madson of Harwich, finished one stroke back. The others were Vesper’s Tom McGuirk, Nashawtuc’s Charles Volpone (who grew up at Ould Newbury) and two-time defender Dick Hanscom, all among the top-ranked players in the club pro category regionally.
Two shots further back were two more first-rate players: Dick Stranahan and Joe Carr. Further in arrears at 216 were future Champions Tour star Dana Quigley, former Red Sox slugger Ken Harrelson, then-PGA Tourist and future Duke University orthopedic surgeon Bill Mallon and future long-time European Tour player Peter Teravainen.
“That was probably the best win I ever had, and against possibly the strongest field I ever competed with in a Mass. Open or NEPGA,” Barkhouse, 80, recalled with more than a hint of satisfaction. “I was two shots behind Stranahan, the leader after 36 holes, and I saw all those other top-ranked players in the mix. I didn’t start the final round thinking I was going to win. I just went out to play the best final round I could and let the chips fall where they might.”
The chips fell Barkhouse’s way in extraordinary fashion as not a single player broke par 70 the final round. Seven players were “locked up in an unprecedented finish,” as The Globe’s Joe Concannon described it. Barkhouse closed with a 72, as did Menne and Douglass.
Madson shanked a pitch shot that could have set up victory on the home hole, while Hanscom, seeking to become only the fourth player to win three Opens in a row (joining Paul Harney, Harold McSpaden and Alex Ross), left an eight-foot birdie putt on the 54th hole short by an inch or he would have made the playoff a foursome. Barkhouse had a chance on the 54th hole, too, in his case to win the title outright, but his birdie putt came up agonizingly short as well.
“It was a great field of players,” Barkhouse said. “I felt fortunate to land in the playoff, never mind win it.”
He says that because he realized he was particularly fortunate to make a par on the par four eighth hole the final round, keyed by a dangerous second shot through a tight opening in the trees after a wayward tee shot that led to a saving par, and fortunate to make a bogey 5 on the 13th hole after sinking a tricky five-footer. He’d also missed a four-foot birdie putt on No. 15 and bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to fall back into the playoff.
“It’s awfully tough to recover from a double bogey the last nine holes when you are battling a bunch of fine players for the title,” Barkie observed from experience. “So I was glad to have made that bogey.”
The long-time North Andover resident made par-par to win the playoff after Douglass three-putted from 60 feet on the first extra hole to fall out and Menne got in trouble with his second and third shots on the second extra hole. That ended the first three-way Mass. Open playoff in decades.
And as satisfying as his victories in the New Hampshire and Maine Opens and NEPGA Match Play had been, none of them ranked as highly as Barkie’s win at Worcester.
It’s been five years since James Turner of St. John’s Prep and Bass Rocks and now of Dartmouth College won the New England Amateur with a record seven-under par 273 score at Hartford Golf Club ... Keyed by near holes-in-one each day on the third hole, Megan McCarthy and guest Kristin Phalen of Marshfield won the two-day Salem CC women’s invitational. On Day 1, Megan hit her tee shot within two feet of the cup on the 135-yard third hole and made birdie, then on Day 2 Kristin landed her tee ball on the same hole a mere 12 inches from the cup and tapped in for birdie ... Ferncroft’s Frank Vana, Jr. was the best local finisher at both the Massachusetts Mid-Amateur at Weston (4th, 144) and the rain-shortened New England Senior Amateur (T-13, 75) at Manchester (Vt.) CC. Far Corner’s Mike McKenna shot 78 after scoring 72 there a month earlier when he qualified for the USGA Senior Amateur ... Four players with local ties qualified for next April’s PNC (national club pro championship in Austin, Texas) with their top-ten finishes at the NEPGA Championship: Portland’s Dan Venezio, Nabnasset Lake’s Dan Gillis, Salem’s Kirk Hanefeld (who, at 65, may be the oldest player in the field) and Bass Rocks’s Todd Scarafoni ... Belated congrats to Salem CC’s Dr. John Fisher for registering his fourth hole-in-one, on the 140-yard 12th, all four of them at his home club ... Turner Hill’s Kyle Vincze and Bradford’s Nick Maccario, a former St. John’s Prep ace, were finishing their second rounds of on-site qualifying today at Sankaty Head and Miacomet on Nantucket in the and fog and rain-delayed 40th USGA Mid-Amateur after Nick shot 71 (T-58) and Kyle 74 (T-131) ... See you in the spring.
Gary Larrabee, a sportswriter for The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for over 50 years.