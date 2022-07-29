We have already told you the homecoming story of Manchester’s Peter Bronson, who now runs The Golf Academy at Ferncroft Country Club after more than 20 years of sharing his golf instruction expertise with students in Europe.
But Bronson’s appointment is only part of the story behind the upgrading of the Ferncroft golf operation. Danvers-bred Phil Leiss has begun his 17th year on the golf staff, 15 as head professional and now his second season as director of golf. He has happily welcomed Bill Cunningham as the Danvers/Topsfield/Middleton club’s new head professional, all part of club owner Affinity Management’s proactive approach to maximize the golfing experience for FCC’s members and their guests.
“When I came to work with Toby (Ahern, currently the head pro at Bear Hill) in 2006, I didn’t imagine I’d be here 17 years later,” Leiss said. “You can’t look that far ahead in this business. But I’m thrilled to still be at Ferncroft, especially as a Danvers kid who always loved this place. Now, to have Bill as a key member of our golf team makes my job even better.”
These have truly been exciting times for Leiss, his staff, 22-year course superintendent Mike Cassidy and the 500-plus members of the club founded by Joseph and Leonard Mass, owners of the neighboring Alfalfa Farm.
The new clubhouse opened in 2017. Famed golf course architect Rees Jones, whose first 18-hole design was Ferncroft under the guidance of his even more famous dad Robert Trent Jones, Sr., has been commissioned to direct a bunker renovation project he hopes to complete by the end of 2022.
Completion of that initiative could set the stage for Ferncroft to welcome back major championship golf to its 6612-yard, par-72 layout that was the focus of numerous New England PGA and New England Open championships in the 1970s and early 1980s and venue for the LPGA Tour’s Boston Five Classic from 1980 to 1990.
“It’s great to be as part of what’s happening at Ferncroft,” says Leiss, 52, who as a Danvers High golfer played his home matches on the very turf he now oversees as golf director. “I have it all here at Ferncroft: a top staff, a terrific championship course, a first-rate practice facility and a seven-hole practice (par-3) course. I hope to be a part of this wonderful Ferncroft story for a long time.”
Leiss is proud to work where there is a generous junior golf scholarship program geared to disadvantaged youth available, where high school golf is embraced (Danvers, Masconomet and Essex Tech play matches there) and where the very best in teaching is provided by noted instructor Cathy McPherson and the aforementioned Bronson.
“There is nothing like working at a club that fully promotes the golf culture like Ferncroft,” says Leiss, who came to Ferncroft after working for Steve Carter at Ipswich CC.
With a growing membership, the largest, in fact, on the North Shore, it was logical for Affinity’s chief, Damon DeVito, to expand the golf operation by elevating Leiss and hiring Cunningham.
Ferncroft is unique from other private clubs in the area in that it is not an equity club, i.e. owned by the members. They are happy to have a reputed management company own and manage the golf business aspect of Ferncroft, in this case Affinity Management, based in Charlottesville,Va. The membership has an advisory board that meets with Affinity’s bosses, DeVito and David Swales, co-managing directors of the firm, quarterly.
Cinningham, 51, comes to Ferncroft after working at Oakley CC for Peabody’s Scott Johnson, the club’s golf director.
“I had 11 great years with Scott,” says Cunningham, who grew up caddying at Bellevue in Melrose. “But both of us realized it was time for me to start a new chapter in my career and Ferncroft is a perfect fit.
“I’ve enjoyed working with Phil in all aspects of the golf operation, but especially in strengthening the bond between the golf staff and the membership. We’re working to rejuvenate the caddy program, for example. “We’re part of a service industry, all about giving our members and their guests the best experience possible every time they are on this beautiful property.”
Next year Bill will mark his 30th year working in the New England section of the PGA.
“Bill’s excellent background speaks for itself,” says Leiss. “He’s worked at Wellesley, Winchester and Sterling before working at Oakley, all fine clubs. It’s really good for Bill to now be with us. He rounds out an outstanding golf staff here at Ferncroft.”
Golf history continues to be made by our talented North Shore-connected players.
Rob Oppenheim fired a competitive career-low 60, 11 under par, to gain the co-lead after three rounds of the recent Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill., but stumbled the final round with a 74 and finished nine strokes behind the winner at Panther Creek Country Club on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The Salem-born, Andover-bred Oppenheim bogeyed the opening hole in his historic round, but recovered to shoot 33 the front nine. He sizzled after that, making nine successive threes the second nine, with two eagles and five birdies to score 27 and 60 total.
“That’s the best nine holes I’ve ever played in competition,” the former Massachusetts Open and Mass. Amateur champion, admitted to the PGA Tour’s website reporter.
Rob, 42, had previously shot two 61s on the Korn Ferry Tour, most recently at the 2019 Albertsons Boise Open.
“You don’t get these days very often,” Oppenheim said, “where the hole looks big. I got some good breaks and took advantage, made some putts and hit some good shots. Conditions were perfect. Everything lined up.”
It was Oppenheim’s 224th start on the Korn Ferry Tour. He stands 37th on the points list where the top 25 at the end of the season earn their PGA Tour cards. Last weekend he missed the 36-hole cut by one stroke, shooting four under for the first 36 holes. Not good enough.
Then Christian Emmerich of Kernwood CC, Swampscott and Holy Cross shot 62 the final round of the New England Amateur at Alpine in Cranston, R.I. and finished second, one stroke behind the winner. Amazing stuff.
Links magazine recently came out with a “Massachusetts Top 10” for courses and the North Shore copped three slots, leading with Myopia No. 2 behind The Country Club, with Essex fourth and Salem ninth. Only two modern courses made the group, No. 3 Old Sandwich in Plymouth and No. 7 Boston GC in Hingham.
GolfWeek came out with its “Best of 2022,” with Myopia No. 32 and Essex No. 44 among the publication’s top 200 classic courses in America built before 1960. Salem is T-88 with 2 other Donald Ross courses, Cedar Rapids CC in Iowa and Misquamicut in Rhode Island, and the Country Club of Scranton.
Criteria can vary in these “best” exercises, and in this observer’s humble opinion, “championship hosting capability” is a major standard of measurement. That is why I would rank Salem ahead of Myopia and Essex, two marvelous ”antique” courses limited in their ability to host significant competitions. Salem can host every kind of USGA championship except a U.S. Open. A seventh USGA championship, likely a third U.S. Senior Open for the Peabody club, might be in the works.
I like the idea of Rory McIroy becoming the voice (and conscience) of big-time professional golf going forward.
Congrats to Abbie Winskowicz and her Wenham Golf Club women’s division for raising more than $1000 during a recent golf event to benefit the effort to help the Ukraine people during the war with Russia. The Wenham gals and their guests wore Ukraine’s colors to mark the occasion. The Wenham women are givers. For more than 15 years they have been helping needy local families experience Christmas joy.
Gary Larrabee, a sportswriter at The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for over 50 years. Contact him at gary@garylarrabee.com.