A professional journey that started as an assistant for Paul Barkhouse at Ferncroft in 1978 has reached a milestone for John O’Connor. The former St. Mary’s of Lynn and Salem State golfer marks his 35th year as the head PGA professional at Far Corner Golf Course in West Boxford.
“It’s been a wonderful, gratifying 35 years,” says O’Connor, who is among a group of more than 25 men who learned their golf as junior players at Larry Gannon Municipal golf course in Lynn (previously known as Happy Valley) before becoming PGA professionals, most of whom were inspired by the legendary Gannon himself.
“I’ve lived all these years a five-minute drive from Far Corner. Very nice situation. More important than that though, is the rewarding relationship I’ve had working here with Bob Flynn (Far Corner general manager) for many of those 35 years. We’ve been a good team running this place.”
“I give my father all the credit in recognizing John’s potential as our PGA pro when he hired him way back when,” says Bob Flynn, referring to father Bill’s signing on the youthful O’Connor. “He knew how right John would be as our head professional.”
Bill Flynn certainly valued the experience O’Connor had gained working for Barkhouse (6 years), for Spring Brook Country Club as head pro for three years in Leeds, Maine, outside Augusta, then for Kirk Hanefeld for one year at Salem.
“I learned from some of the best pros in the New England PGA Section,” O’Connor said. ”Then I learned from the very best in Bill Flynn. He gave me what proved to be the offer of a lifetime. He would visit us at Far Corner most every day and I learned from him every day as his employee and his friend.
“He was my greatest mentor, whether we were just talking about the golf business, or hitting balls together, or playing or having a drink.”
At the same time, O’Connor and Bob Flynn grew as partners, making sure the thousands of golfers who passed through Far Corner every year had a good experience.
“The Flynn family has been so good to me I don’t know where to begin,” O’Connor said. “My job here at Far Corner got better and better. I’ve always loved dealing with the people, working with the public. Whether it’s a charity outing, giving lessons and clinics, running our golf leagues, it’s always been fun; some work too, but always fun, making people happy.”
O’Connor’s reputation as an effective golf instructor is widespread. He was named NEPGA Teacher of the Year in 2006 and many of his North Shore peers state he would be a worthy recipient of the honor most any year.
“John’s good at everything he does,” Bob Flynn points out. “We’re fortunate to have kept him here all these years.”
O’Connor ranks among the longest serving (at one club) head professionals in the region, along with Gannon, Gannon’s successor Mike Foster, former Myopia pro Bill Safrin and recently retired Tedesco pro Bob Green.
Soft-spoken, polite and agreeable, O’Connor has been an excellent face for Far Corner, representing all the fine qualities a PGA professional should display.
As the only 27-hole facility north of Boston, Far Corner is busy virtually all the time, a constant challenge as Flynn and O’Connor, along with course superintendent Torey Kovalesky, supervise a staff of 65. “We’ve all fit pretty well as a team all these years,” Flynn said, ”and John has always set a fine example for everyone.”
“I wouldn’t change anything about my career and my years at Far Corner,” O’Connor said. “Far Corner has always been the right place for me.”
He received a tragic jolt 10 years ago when beloved wife Carrol died. “Carrol was the backbone of our family,” John said. But John kept his work course steady, supported by his two daughters who have blessed him with four granddaughters. He now receives loving guidance from his companion of five years, Deb Stevens, who was widowed several years ago.
“Like Carroll, Deb understands the nature of my job, and that’s a big help to me,” said John, who turns 64 in late June.
Along those same lines, no one understands the job of a public course head golf professional better than John O’Connor. Far Corner’s thousands of patrons have been the beneficiary spanning the last 35 years.
###
Following up on the amazing achievement recently of the Emmerich brothers at the Massachusetts Open qualifier at their home Kernwood course, grasp this. It is believed that they are the very first brothers threesome to qualify on the same day on the same course for either of the two major championships conducted by MassGolf spanning more than 100 years, the Open or the Amateur. Christian, who attends Holy Cross, shot 69, Aidan, a senior at St. Mary’s of Lynn, shot 70, even par, and Max, the oldest, shot 72, the final number that made it. Another piece of Mass. Open history: nine of the 11 qualifiers from the Kernwood eventy are amateur.
Belated congrats to Athan Goulos of The Meadow at Peabody for earning co-medalist honors at the Mass. Open qualifier at Cranberry Valley on Cape Cod with a three-under 69. Ditto to ex-St. John’s Prep ace Nick Maccario of Bradford, the 2020 MassGolf Richard Haskell Player of the Year award recipient, after winning the Norfolk County Amateur at The Presidents with a nifty five-under 68-67-135, edging Matt Parziale (63-73) of Thorny Lea and Brandon Parker of Worcester by one stroke. Christian Emmerich shot 140, Aidan Emmerich 148, one day before the Kernwood qualifier. Maccario has been busy. He missed in local qualifying for the U.S. Open, then teamed with Mike Calef of Pine Oaks to shoot 138 (135 was the cut for match play) at the USGA Amateur Fourball at Chambers Bay, a recent U.S. Open venue, in Washington state.
Kernwood is again hosting qualifying for the American Simpson Cup team June 21-25, giving injured U.S. servicemen and women the chance to make the U.S. squad of 13 golfers that will compete against a similar team of injured servicemen and women from Great Britain at The Creek in Locust Valley, N.Y. in October. Check out The Simpson Cup website or the Kernwood pro shop (978-745-1210) for details on how you can be a part of this marvelous event.
###
Gary Larrabee, author of ‘Reading The Greens’, is a former Salem News sportswriter from 1971-95. He has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.
||||