A change in putters, the most beloved – but also often most despised – club in the bag, thrust Kernwood’s Aidan Emmerich into the North Shore golf history books when he qualified for the USGA Junior Amateur recently on Long Island.
“I’d been using a blade putter for so long I couldn’t remember, maybe three years or so I guess, when I got this new one,” the Swampascott resident, St. Mary’s of Lynn grad and Michigan State-bound 18-year-old explained. “I needed a visual change in scenery looking down at it.”
Such are the nuances of top flight golf.
The switch he made in mid-May, trying out – and sticking with – an Odyssey mallet putter from Frank Dully’s Kernwood pro shop, made all the difference for Emmerich at Rockaway Hunting Club in Lawrence, New York on June 14.
Standing three over par after five holes (after a plugged bunker lie and an OB tee shot on a par-three) at Rockaway, Emmerich could have kissed off the round and been happy to head to JFK International to catch his evening flight for South Carolina. After all, he was slated to play in the 50th Southern Junior Amateur starting the very next day at Country Club of Charleston (where he finished fifth shooting 5-under 205, 4 shots off the winning score).
“I’d been in this situation before with a poor start,” he said. “I just had to play one hole, then one hole more and see what happens; try and get back to even par.”
He did himself one better, getting to one-under par by the end of the round to get into a 3-players-for-1 sudden-death playoff. His phenomenal comeback was keyed by a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8, a 50-foot two-putt for birdie on No. 10 after driving the 305-yard hole, a two-putt birdie on No. 12 after a 280-yard second shot, then, dramatically, sinking par putts of five, 10 and eight feet the last three holes, knowing he needed every one of them to even have a chance.
The playoff was easy after all that, Emmerich putting his approach shot two feet on the 343-yarder and tapping in for birdie.
“The putter is the reason I qualified,” Emmerich declared. “It was a little windy, a tough little track, and my putter saved me, no question.
“I’d talked to Craig (Pitman, long-time Kernwood assistant pro and Aidan’s instructor for 13 years) about changing putters and he agreed with my thinking. The putter seems to have let me down too often, so I made the switch in the pro shop and it’s worked out.”
Thanks to his putter switch, not an easy decision to make when you play at Emmerich’s level, he has made North Shore golf history. He is the first player in this region to qualify for two USGA Juniors and he has accomplished the feat in back-to-back years. He did not qualify for match play in his debut showing last year at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, but he hopes his new putter will carry him into the match play round of 64 at famed Bandon Dunes on the Oregon coast.
“Last year’s experience should help Aidan this year at Bandon Dunes,” Pitman observed. ”That week gave him new perspective on how he needed to improve to reach the next level of performance, and he seems to have reached that.
“He’s done this in several ways, too. He works out three, four days a week to build up his strength, to gain clubhead speed, to give him more distance. He’s also got the physical and mental drive, like what he did to get to the Southern Junior for a 7:30 tee time the next day from Long Island and shoot three-under 67 right out of the box. Great stuff. That’s the sign of maturity.”
“It’s pretty sweet to get to the U.S. Junior again,” Emmerich, who was the youngest player, at 16, to reach the round of 32 at the 2020 Massachusetts Amateur, said. “The putter is a big part of it, but I’m also hitting the ball farther. Everyone hits it so far. Length had been holding me back a little, but not so much now. I’m driving it 280, 290, so I’m out there with most everyone else.”
He will carry the North Shore banner to Bandon Dunes with his fellow local qualifier, Aidan LeBlanc of Beverly and Ferncroft, July 25 to 30.
¢¢¢
Belated congrats for fine play of late from: Brandon Neals and Sean Patrikas for winning the 94th Salem CC Fourball; Sam Cregg of Myopia and Todd Moores of Essex for winning the 61st Pickman Cup; David Donovan, Jr. and Anthony Raymond for winning the net division and Brad Tufts and David Greiner for winning gross at the 58th Tedesco Cup; Salem’s Diane Carter and Jenny Ceppi for placing third at the Curtis Bowl at Mattapoisett.
¢¢¢
The annual GolfWeek course ratings are out, with Myopia listed at No. 32, Essex at T-44 and Salem at T-88 among the country’s top 200 classic courses built prior to 1960. As marvelous “antique” courses, Myopia and Essex stand alone. As great championship layouts that have stood the test of time, Salem (opened I 1926) far outranks those other two beauties in this humble observer’s estimation.
¢¢¢
We mourn the passing of Wayne Marquis, Niles Berry and Bruce Fleisher.
¢¢¢
Gary Larrabee, a sportswriter at The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for over 50 years. Contact him at gary@garylarrabee.com