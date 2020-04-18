Paula Brophy was a rising young star among the state’s woman amateur golfers when the 1970 WGAM championship got under way at Tedesco Country Club in late July.
The Salem native had made a fateful decision only months earlier when she quit her job as an instructor at Massachusetts General Hospital’s School of Nursing -- after her boss would not grant her a six-month leave of absence – so that she could, for just one go-round, play a full amateur golf schedule.
“I felt my game was in the best shape it’s ever been in and I wanted to see where it might take me for one summer against all the gals who played tournaments every week,” Brophy, now in her 49th year of marriage to Peter Ainsworth, recalled. “I’m glad I did it. I knew I could resume my career in nursing soon enough.”
It proved to be a bittersweet summer of golf competition she would never forget. Leading up to Tedesco, the registered nurse had finished top ten the week previous at the New England championship in Waterville, Maine. “I was ready for the state championship,” Paula remembered from 50 years ago.
And she proved it. Representing United Shoe Country Club in Beverly, Paula tied for third with an 83 in the 18-hole qualifier to determine the 16 spots for match play. Barbara Thorner, the host club’s best hope, made the grade with an 85. But Brophy was considered the North Shore’s top contender.
And she showed it, especially when she defeated defending champ Pat O’Brien of Pittsfield, 2 and 1, in the quarterfinals. “I’d played Pat a couple times before and she’d beaten me both times,” Paula said from her retirement home in Bethlehem, N.H. “My strategy was to stay out of trouble and hope for the best.”
That victory made her the favorite going forward and she defeated Mrs. Robert Cronin of Foxboro, 3 and 2, in the semifinals. This was Brophy’s first – and only – appearance in the final. Previously she had failed to advance past the quarterfinals on three occasions.
Thorner, meanwhile, emerged as the surprise survivor in the other bracket as a 10-handicap no less, beating former champ Joanne Goodwin of Haverhill, 1 up, in the quarters, then teen sensation Ruthann Donahue of Andover, 1 up, in the quarters. Two stunners.
It made for a dream, All-North Shore final on Thorner’s home course, a rare development indeed. “That was Barbara’s week,” Paula admitted.
Thorner, 42, wearing sneakers throughout the week, spoiled Brophy’s title hopes, posting a 1 up victory after Paula reduced a 4-up deficit on the 13th tee to only 1 up on 18 tee after Brophy holed a 50-foot birdie putt on 17. She played 18 poorly, though, and could not force the match into overtime.
“I finally started putting my game together the back side with a few birdies but it was too late,” Paula lamented. “Barbara knew Tedesco like the back of her hand, better than I, though I’d played there quite a few times with Adele Barron in the Invitational.
“Barbara deserved to win. She was steady all the way. I’m pleased I did not pack it in after falling so far behind. Gave my family and friends watching some thrills down the stretch.”
The very next week Paula played in the Trans-Mississippi in Maryland, where she was paired in qualifying with a young – and future LPGA great – Sally Little, then lost in the third round to Carol Semple. She also played in that summer’s U.S. Amateur but failed to reach match play.
“That was my best summer of golf,” Paula declared. “After that it was back to work, marriage and two children. I played primarily club golf after that.”
Thorner, a phys-ed teacher at Lynn English, thus enjoyed her greatest win in front of her fellow members. Between 1955 and 1989 she won 20 club titles at Tedesco. She also won a New England Senior crown. She died in 2004, at 76.
Brophy won six ladies club titles at “The Shoe,” now known as Beverly Golf and Tennis. After marrying Peter Ainsworth (they had met on the New Hampshire ski slopes) in 1971 and moving to the western suburbs, she won four titles at Norfolk, three at Sharon, then eight at Charles River. She also won a batch of WGAM Mother-Son titles with Todd and Andrew and the 1970 Stone Cup with brother Jack.
Now settled with Peter in Franconia, N.H., year-round,
Paula, 77, has won 14 ladies titles at Bethlehem CC, and several NHWGA senior titles. Peter has won two Senior titles at Bethlehem.
“Hard to believe Barbara and I played for the state title 50 years ago,” Paula says with a chuckle. “One of my all-time fondest memories.”
***
Resurrected after several years as hostage in golf magazine purgatory, Golf Journal, the United States Golf Association’s once-magnificent quarterly publication, is back with its Spring 2020 issue and Salem Country Club is featured abundantly. A full page promo piece on the diamond anniversary 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, pushed back to December 10-13 from early June at Champions in Houston because of the coronavirus pandemic, features a photo collage including the famous winner’s wave from Babe Zaharias moments after she won the 1954 Open at Salem.
The lead photo on the accompanying story by Cape Cod resident Ron Sirak features a double-page image of Babe lining up her putt on the 72nd and final hole at Salem with a huge gallery watching. Two pages later a nice sidebar story on Babe’s bittersweet victory, by a mere 12 strokes, appears, with the same iconic image of Babe waving her cap in triumph, with Salem CC’s Lionel MacDuff entering the shot from the left.
This year mark’s Salem’s 125th anniversary.
We mourn the passing of Elaine Bolgatz.
###
