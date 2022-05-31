The North Shore boasts an insider working behind the scenes for The Country Club in Brookline as it prepares to host the 122nd U.S. Open June 16-19, hopefully with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the field.
Salem’s Chip Tuttle, a principal in the Boston advertising and public relations agency CTP (Conover Tuttle Pace), will be there as part of the firm’s team that has been providing public relations expertise for the famed club ever since the 1999 Ryder Cup.
“The Country Club was one of our very first clients back in 1998 leading up to the Ryder Cup the following year,” the 59-year-old Tuttle, Salem-born, bred and still a resident, said. “I guess we worked well with the club then because it has been a client ever since, including for the 2013 U.S. Amateur. They have a terrific management team led by their new general manager and first woman GM, Kristen LaCount, and an outstanding leadership group among the members.
“It’s been exciting for us the last few years to assist the club in getting ready for its first U.S. Open in 34 years,” added Tuttle, a St. John’s Prep and Fairfield University grad.
The United States Golf Association, the same organization that has conducted six national championships at Salem Country Club (Tuttle’s club), most recently the 2001 and 2017 U.S. Senior Opens, conducts the U.S. Open. It handles 90 percent of the media relations for the competition, Tuttle noted.
“We’re happy to provide assistance dealing with the other 10 percent and representing TCC’s interests where we can, mainly on the local level,” says Tuttle. “We try to help prepare for local media issues and to help the club in its partnership with the town of Brookline; anything we can do to help promote the legacy of The Country Club and its position in the game of golf in the U.S. before, during, and after the U.S. Open.”
Tuttle relies on his associate, Todd Graff, to be the firm’s primary liaison, the PR pro in direct contact with The Country Club on a daily basis.
“Todd runs our sports division and knows the professional golf world and the country club culture,” says Tuttle. “He’s done a fine job doing the bulk of the work with the club over the past two-and-a-half years. I pitch in where I can from the periphery. Todd’s been the one managing the club’s local media outreach, heightening interest about the club, its history and its preparations for this year’s championship.”
“I enjoyed guiding the club’s local and regional communications for the Amateur in 2013,” Graff, 49, a graduate of Governor’s Academy, explained. “That was a good warmup for us in providing an all-encompassing communications strategy plan for the U.S. Open, a much bigger production than the Amateur. We’ve helped the club with media training, messaging and in connecting with the USGA. We’ve been an effective background voice in the whole process.”
Most importantly, the North Andover native and Sudbury resident echoed his boss’s words in stating, “The Country Club has been great to deal with from the very start regards the U.S. Open; a wonderful client with exceptionally genuine people to deal with, both staff and membership.”
The Country Club is only one of Tuttle’s major clients in the sports world. He and CTP have worked with the Red Sox for several years and for the Breeder’s Cup, the year-end Super Bowl of thoroughbred racing, since 2004. The latter is a relationship that stems from Tuttle’s work as head of public relations for Suffolk Downs from 1992-97.
CTP also has worked closely with Pinehurst, considered the “St. Andrews of American Golf,” for the run-up to the 2014 U.S. Opens, men’s and women’s, held on successive weeks on the famed resort’s No. 2 course, a first for the USGA.
The firm, too, has worked with the Tiger Woods Foundation and the Golf East Lothian campaign for Scotland’s “Golf Coast.”
It’s all added up to a marvelous career success story for Tuttle, who admittedly struggles to maintain a 12.2 GHIN at Salem CC. It's a career that started, after graduating from college, with a two-year stint as a correspondent for The Salem News sports department.
“At the time I wanted to be a sportswriter,” says Tuttle, “and Bill Kipouras, the sports editor at the time, gave me that chance, for which I will always be grateful.”
Grateful to the N-th degree, because in 1991 Kipouras assigned him a story interviewing Hamilton horseman Jim Mosely, who hoped to reopen Suffolk Downs after it had been closed in 1989. Tuttle got the story and the pair hit it off, thus beginning Tuttle’s career in the racing world.
Tuttle worked closely with Moseley and the Suffolk Downs team on the revival of the Massachusetts Handicap won by the legendary Cigar in 1995 and 1996, part of the horse’s record-tying 16-race win streak.
“I’ve loved thoroughbred racing ever since,” says Tuttle, who attends the Triple Crown races for the firm.
Tuttle has served as the track’s chief operating officer and spokesman since 2008. The track discontinued live racing in 2019 but remains open for simulcasting and is a candidate to serve as a venue for sports betting should the Massachusetts Legislature legalize it prior to the end of the legislative session on July 31.
“We’ve been most fortunate to have had such outstanding clients over these past 25 years,” says Tuttle. “We’ve built a firm of 50-plus employees; a lot of talented people who have worked hard to provide value to our clients.”
He has glowed with the golf-related work and counts down the days with Graff until U.S. Open week arrives. “We’re excited to help The Country Club any way we can,” Tuttle says.
Now, if he can only find time to work on that 12.2 handicap.
###
Gary Larrabee, a former sportswriter at The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for over 50 years.