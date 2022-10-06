‘Tis a bittersweet column I write about my kid brother Mark Larrabee, the chap who got all — or at least most of — the golf-playing talent in the Larrabee clan.
After 37 years in the PGA club professional business, the last 17 as head golf professional at Eastman Golf Links in Grantham, N.H., the former Danvers High and Springfield College golf captain is retiring from the business.
“Ever since my aspiring golf-writing brother drove me to Ferncroft (then known as Topsfield Country Club) in 1970 to start caddying, golf and the business of golf have been a very important part of my life,” said Larrabee, 66. “But that’s enough. It’s been a rewarding, gratifying career. Lots of fun, lots of hard work; made a lot of friends. But it’s time to retire.”
Larrabee is part of a small but impressive group of Danvers natives who have thrived in the golf business the last half-century. That list is topped by the late, great Bill Flynn, who became a giant in the New England PGA as player, teacher, marketer, huge champion of junior golf and founder of Bill Flynn Golf Course Development. PGA pros Don Cross, Larrabee and Phil Leiss, current golf director at Ferncroft, have followed.
“Bill set a wonderful example for all of us, though none of us could match Bill’s achievements,” Mark noted. “More personally, I was inspired by a couple of assistants at Kernwood, Jeff Taylor and Brian Hamilton, when we all worked for head pro Cotton Dunn. I wanted to follow them, and it seems to have worked out well for all of us.”
Taylor, from Amesbury, was a golf course owner and long-time head professional in New Hampshire. Hamilton, from Peabody, was head pro at Concord (N.H.) CC initially; he recently retired as head pro at Eastward Ho! in Chatham after 20 years in charge. He now serves as a rules official for New England PGA and PGA of America tournaments.
“I learned a lot from both of them,” said Larrabee, who pointed out his biggest supporter all these years in a challenging business has been wife Betty. “I was with Brian for four years as his assistant, then worked for Jeff at Derryfield and Goffstown.”
Those opportunities set him up for a 10-year stint as head pro at Oxford (later Pine Ridge) CC near Worcester before moving north to Eastman.
While at Oxford he joined the Natural Golf staff for six years, the swing concept that made Canadian Moe Norman famous. He was named National Natural Golf Teacher of the Year in 2002.
Oddly enough, after graduating college Mark took a job as a teacher-coach at a private school in Corona del Mar, Calif., where one of his students was tennis legend Rod Laver‘s son and where John Wayne was a nearby resident.
In early spring of his third year there, Mark got a call from Hamilton, whose assistant had quit his job at Concord as the new golf season approached. “Brian said if I ever thought about changing careers and getting into the golf business, this would be my shot. I decided to take the plunge,” he said. “So I quit my school job, got my father Russ to drive with me back to New England, and it’s been golf ever since.”
He’s had his moments as a player, too, dating back to his unexpected advancement to the semifinals of his one and only appearance in the Massachusetts Junior at The Country Club; his contending one year at the NEPGA at Ocean Edge; and winning the NEPGA Pro-Press with his hacker big brother at Ferncroft.
But he has been proudest of his golf career as an educator in two different ways: one, as a teacher of the game to hundreds of students at his various clubs, and two, in helping younger NEPGA professionals better themselves in their profession. The latter talent earned him the 1994 Horton Smith Award from the NEPGA for “outstanding and continuing contributions to professional education.”
“I guess I carried my education background from my job with youngsters in California to my students and peers in golf,” Mark observed. “That makes me feel good. The PGA of America played a huge role in my development as a professional. The National organization gives their members vital continuous educational opportunities for self-improvement.”
It’s dramatic, he said, how the job as a PGA professional has changed since he jumped in nearly four decades ago.
“Initially the job demanded you be primarily around the counter in the pro shop,” Mark recalled, “teaching, playing, selling equipment and apparel, to the point today where half your job is administrative. At least that’s reflective in how much time you have to spend dealing with websites and software platforms. Like it or not, the digital world has taken command of at least half the time a pro has to spend working, and that makes it challenging for a good work/life balance.
“At the same time, our job has become for many of us a year-round situation – six days a week in season, five days a week off season. Bottom line: you really need to love the game and the work to be a club pro today.”
Mark has loved it all these years, and this big brother can state proudly and unequivocally that the game has been better because of him.
■■■
The region had three players finish in the top 11 at Monday’s New England PGA Avidia Cup final at Salem. Vesper’s Rich Berberian, the favorite, won the event with a masterful two-under 70 on a cold blustery day. Winchester’s Eric Barlow (71) was the only other player to break par. Myopia’s Greg Kelly was the area’s best with a 73, while Ipswich CC’s Nathan Myers returned a 74 and ageless wonder Kirk Hanefeld, at 66, tied for 11th at 76. Also making the top 20 out of a field of 54 were Tedesco’s Ron Coiro (77), Gloucester native Dan Gillis (77) and Kernwood’s Frank Dully (78) ... Only two locals, Ferncroft clubmates Chuck Costello and Steve Camara, made the cut at the ninth Mass Golf Super Senior championship at Taconic for players 65 and older.
■■■
A few words about Peter Fischl, Salem Country Club’s general manager for five years, who died recently. He was 58.
Peter loved his tenure at Salem, did a terrific job steering the club through the pandemic, and helped the club make a dynamite choice in Bill Rocco as Kip Tyler‘s successor as grounds superintendent. GMs of five-star clubs like the Austrian-born Fischl always have to keep tuned in to their network for advancement, and the affable Fischl found a new opportunity he could not pass up at 45-hole Woodmont CC in Rockville, Maryland, one of Greater D.C.’s very best private clubs.
Salem’s members appreciated Fischl’s contributions. They did not begrudge him in his decision to move on; in fact, they were happy for him despite their inevitable loss of a top-notch professional administrator.
His death, meanwhile, rocked the membership, coming only hours before his official departure. They will not forget Peter Fischl.
We also mourn the passing of Francis P. Sears III and Jack Marshall.
■■■
Coincidentally, Mark’ Larrabee’s big brother is also signing off with this column after a marvelously blessed second act writing golf for The Salem News and North of Boston Media Group publications, most recently starting in 2015, before that starting in 1971.
There is no better region in New England to cover this great game than Boston’s North Shore – the people, the courses, the history, the enthusiastic readership. I thank executive sports editor Phil Stacey for this encore privilege spanning eight years. It has been glorious.
Gary Larrabee, who was a sportswriter for The Salem News from 1971-95, has written about golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.