An opportunity to caddy, then to work on the grounds crew as a teenager at the Country Club of Fairfield (Conn.) has led to an extraordinary career in turf management for Peter Hasak.
How extraordinary? This year marks his 35th year as director of grounds/course superintendent at Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead/Swampscott.
The term 'extraordinary' fits the 65-year-old Hasak, because the UMass-Stockbridge product ranks as the most senior member of an outstanding group of gentlemen in similar positions on the North Shore. That includes John Eggleston of Kernwood, Bill Rocco of Salem, Eric Richardson of Essex, Mike Cassidy of Ferncroft, Steve Murphy at Gannon, John Sadowski at Turner Hill, Jonathan Wilber of Myopia and Chris Donato of Bass Rocks.
Hasak is also the second-longest tenured course superintendent in this talent-rich region spanning the last 60 years. Recently-retired (2019) Kip Tyler of Salem ranks No. 1 with an iconic 38-year stretch that included hosting three USGA Opens (two Senior, one Women’s). The one longer tenured type is Eugene “Skip” Wogan, who served as both head golf professional and grounds superintendent at Essex, as Donald Ross’s successor, from 1914 until his death in 1957. That’s 44 years.
“Peter has done an exceptional job in every respect for the Tedesco membership, making our great course better every year,” says Mike McGillicuddy, general manager at Tedesco and a PGA professional. “Peter and his staff have maintained our course with the highest standards. His 35 years in a job that is so demanding every single day is testament to Peter’s talents. We are moist fortunate to have had Peter here at Tedesco all these years.”
Bob Green, recently retired after serving as Tedesco’s head golf professional for 41 years, lauded Hasak as the best among many superb turf managers/superintendents in these parts.
“Peter and I worked together for 32 years, so I can attest without hesitation that Peter has been committed to excellence in the work he and his staff have performed since the day he arrived at Tedesco. His superintendent skills are second to none," said Green. "That’s reflected most significantly in the fact that Tedesco has always been considered one of the best conditioned courses in New England.”
Hasak counts his blessings when recounting his life in golf that landed him at Tedesco in 1988.
“I’m fortunate, first of all, to have grown up in a golf-oriented community in Fairfield,” he began. “I liked caddying, but I loved working on the grounds crew. So I decided to go into the business after studying for two years at UMass-Stockbridge.”
After graduation from UMass/Stockbridge (which has always been considered among the top schools of its kind in the country), Hasak moved down the street for his first job in turf management at the nine-hole Amherst Golf Club. After two years there he shifted to the 18-hole Hickory Ridge course, also in Amherst, for more two years, then worked four more at Hampden Country Club, now named Great Horse, in western Mass.
His final year at Hampden led to a positive dose of fate. “We hosted my organization (Golf Course Superintendents Association of New England) for a golf outing,” he recalled, “That day I met Jim Feran, grounds chairman at Tedesco, through Paul Miller, their superintendent. Later that season I learned Paul was leaving Tedesco after a great stretch of years to take the job at Nashawtuc. I liked Jim, as well as what Paul had told me over the years in passing about Tedesco, and I applied.”
Lucky for Hasak. Lucky for Tedesco. Kudos to the committee that selected Peter, a Tedesco “Who’s Who” – Feran, Ted Carangelo, Don Durkee, Ron Dion, Bill Crane, Norm Stone and Charlie Irving.
The club knew what it was doing, as it had been a few years earlier in promoting assistant professional Green to the head job on the golf staff.
“I’ve been blessed, so fortunate to be at Tedesco,” Hasak said. “The property is so beautiful, so rewarding to work on every day; challenges sure, but gratifying all the time as well. I’ve always gotten wonderful support from the membership and my staff.
“After my experience at CC of Fairfield, I’d hoped to find my career at another great, old, historic course. The club and I got it at Tedesco”
Hasak came to Tedesco as a member of a new breed of turf manager with new ideas -- and he has delivered. Tedesco has always been in championship condition, featuring its famously fast greens, which means it’s always on the radar to host major tournaments for the region’s golf organizations, i.e. MassGolf and the New England PGA, among others.
He's been a key contributor during Tedesco’s long-term restoration program, aided by noted course architects Steven Kay and Ron Forse. The program has covered all the bases, including the first practice range. “The process has reaped major dividends and taken the course to new levels of championship quality,” Hasak said.
“The membership has always had a progressive approach. It’s been exciting for me, for everyone at Tedesco.”
Gary Larrabee, a Salem News sportswriter from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years. Contact him at gary@garylarrabee.com..