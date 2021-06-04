When David Emmerich and his wife, Kim, decided to join Kernwood Country Club 12 years ago, the Swampscott couple had no inkling they’d be setting the foundation for a golfing powerhouse among their three young sons. At the time Max was 10, Christian 8 and Aidan 5.
“The idea was I wanted to play some golf,” David Emmerich, an executive with Republic Bank, recalled. “But I also wanted to give the kids a chance to play. So I slowly exposed them to golf, one at a time, and the game really clicked with all three of them.”
‘‘Click’ might be the understatement of the year.
Fast forward and we find the brothers making headlines the last couple years with their exceptional play in competition, most recently at a Massachusetts Open qualifying round on, coincidentally, their home course in Salem.
The Emmerichs accomplished a feat that I believe is unprecedented in Massachusetts Open annals: they all qualified on the same day on the same course for the upcoming 111th Open, June 14-16 at Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg.
Christian, a rising junior on the Holy Cross golf team coached by former Salem CC assistant professional Steve Napoli, led the Emmerich success with a 69. His nifty one under par was good for second place among the 11 players (a record 9 of them amateurs) who qualified that day. Aidan, a junior at St. Mary’s High in Lynn, shard third place with two pros at 70, and Max, a senior at Salem State, was among five amateurs who shot the final qualifying score, a 72.
Not even the Quinn brothers from Worcester — Fran, Brian and Kevin — pulled off that rare success, though they are the only brother trio to each have won a Massachusetts Open.
“It only takes one bad swing to mess up a round that could have kept one of the Emmerichs from qualifying, but that did not happen,” offered Kernwood assistant pro Keith Bursey, who works with Christian. KCC head pro Frank Dully works with Max, and assistant pro Craig Pitman guides Aidan.
This is not the first time the Emmerich boys have brought attention to their games. Max shot an amateur-record 64 at Kernwood two summers ago. Dully and Geoff Sisk share the competitive course record of 64, registered during their dramatic, three-day head-to-head showdown at Kernwood during the 2006 Massachusetts Open won by Sisk.
Christian has already played in a U.S. Amateur. Aidan was qualifying medalist at last year’s Massachusetts Junior at Cranberry Valley in Harwich, firing a four-under-par 68, and also has won two Catholic Central League individual titles representing St. Mary’s.
“We’ve all had our moments individually in competition,” Christian, the only left-handed swinger of the three, said. “But we were pretty proud collectively to all make it through at Kernwood. We felt the pressure of trying to qualify on our home course. Then for all three of us to make it – we all felt we should and could qualify – that was still special.”
“It was exciting for all of us to qualify,” added Max. “It’s hard for one of us to make it. But 3-for-3, that’s really something. If it was easy, everyone would do it, but I have to believe it’s hard, really hard, for two brothers to advance. In our cases we all played steadily with no big mistakes. And when we needed to make an important shot, we did.”
“It was pretty cool for all of us to qualify,” added Aidan, “especially Max. He seemed to have lost the desire to compete the last couple years, so I’m thrilled he’s back competing hard.”
Dully gives the perfect example from the Kernwood qualifier. “They work extremely hard, support each other and have a passion for golf and competition,” he said.
“This is what Max did after he shot 72 early and knew he was on the cut line. He also knew his two brothers were out on the course and potentially could knock him out. No matter; he went out on the course and rooted them on. Even on 14, when Aidan chipped in from an impossible spot shouting ‘Let’s Go,’ only to be drowned out by his older brother’s ‘Way to go,’ even though at the time Max was on the outside looking in. I loved that.”
David Emmerich said his sons are dedicated both to the game and each other and enjoy playing on their home course against one another.
“Kim and I are just delighted they enjoy the game on every level, whether it’s competition between each other, or among members at the club or when they go to outside tournaments,” he said. “At the same time we see them growing up as young men, and that’s exciting to us as well.”
Mom doesn’t play, nor does their sister. But dad tries to improve on his 17 handicap playing at least once a week with any combination of the boys.
“I love to watch them play at such a high level all the time,” he noted. “Kernwood has been so right for them, especially with all the support they get from members and the pro staff. The pro staff has made a big difference in their development. It will be fun to see where their ability takes them from here.”
¢¢¢
Then there’s the Tufts and Goulos story lines.
Overlooked by the Emmerich story was the 72 at Kernwood that qualified Tedesco’s Roger Tufts for the Mass. Open for the first time. In addition, Athan Goulos’ 69 that made him co-medalist at the Cranberry Valley qualifier.
Roger is the younger brother of better known fellow TCC member Brad Tufts, an eight-time club champ who just missed at Kernwood with a 73. “I had a great putting day,” reported Roger, 32. “I think I got by on 26 putts, no three-putts. I made one long breaker on six.”
He stumbled going double bogey and bogey on Nos. 11 and 12, but steadied from there, making birdie on 13 and having room to make bogey on 18.
He won’t get wife Jennifer, a third-year resident at Boston Medical Center, to caddy for him at Oak Hill. She’s far too busy, but maybe Brad. “I’ve done some caddying for Brad,” says Roger. “Maybe it’s time for him to return the favor.”
It has been a long road back for Peabody’s Goulos, who recently turned professional, but it appears he has regained the best of his golfing skills after undergoing major wrist surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital last August.
Goulos, 26, was not sure if he would be able to return to major competition, but when he gained co-medalist honors by shooting a three-under-par 69 during a recent Massachusetts Open qualifying round at Cranberry Valley in Harwich, all doubts disappeared.
“It was a great feeling, knowing I hadn’t lost my game,” said Goulos, who plays out of The Meadow in Peabody.
Dr. Jesse Jupiter performed the successful surgery on Goulos’s right wrist nearly a year ago, removing a layer of metacarpal boss (mass, similar to a cyst, but internal, not external). The condition had caused chronic pain since shortly after his strong showing at the 2019 Massachusetts Open at Vesper Country Club in Tyngsboro.
Goulos had been among the leaders with a chance at winning low amateur honors after a 70-71-141, three under par effort for two rounds. But a 76 closing round dropped him into a tie for 35th place. Soon thereafter the right wrist started giving him pain, which more or less sidelined him for much of the next 18 months. His five-birdie, two-bogey showing at Cranberry Valley convinced him he was most, if not all the way, back, thanks primarily to Dr. Jupiter’s surgical expertise.
“I can’t thank the doctor enough,” says Goulos, who at 6-foot and 275 pounds cuts a unique figure as he walks tournament fairways., “I have my golf life back within reason, though I stgill have to treat my wrist pre- and post-rounds.”
Goulos also is enjoying his role as a certified golf instructor for Adan Kolloff’s Pure Drive Golf indoor practice facility in Woburn. Kolloff has been named Teacher of the Year by the New England PGA.
“Adam is helping me with my game and my career,” says Goulos. “I owe him a great deal.”
¢¢¢
Gary Larrabee, author of ‘Reading The Greens’ during the golf season, is a former Salem News sportswriter (1971-95) who has been writing about golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.
||||