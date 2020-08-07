The only seven-time Massachusetts Women’s Amateur champion has sage advice for entrants at next week’s 117th championship at history-rich Essex County Club in Manchester By-The-Sea.
“It’s all about ball – or call it shot -- placement at Essex,” says Anne Marie (Locke) Tobin, who won her second of seven titles – and first of a record five in a row -- at Essex in 1991. “You need not hit the ball long at Essex. It’s more important you keep the ball in the fairway and know what part of the green to shoot for.”
The best women in the state, led by defending champ Angela Garvin of Weston, 2018 champ Shannon Johnson of Thorny Lea and 2020 New England champ Megan Buck, also of Thorny Lea, top the entry list. The best North. Shore hopefuls are Barb Hecimovich of Beverly, 14th at the New Englands, and Krystal Knight of Bradford.
The format is 36 holes of stroke play to determine 16 spots for match play.
Tobin, long retired from competitive golf and a thriving law practice, has transformed into a successful newspaper and golf magazine writer as she glides into her pre-senior years with husband Jim Tobin, a career PGA professional, 30-year head pro at Bellevue, former NEPGA president and her life-long sweetheart, since they met as teens at Thomson Country Club.
Tobin is aware Essex has removed thousands of trees from the property, yet points out that will not change the nature of the course, nor the high degree of challenge, that she faced 29 years ago.
“Everybody wants to win at Essex,” said Tobin. “The course has such a fantastic tradition and history, starting with the Curtis sisters, and so much of the history is geared to women’s golf.”
It all started when Essex, the first North Shore club to open for business (1893), hosted the third USGA Women’s Amateur in 1897 won by Beatrix Hoyt, her second of three titles in a row. The Women’s Amateur returned in 1912 with Essex member Margaret Curtis winning her third and final national title.
After Margaret and sister Harriot established the Curtis Cup Match pitting top American women amateurs against their counterparts from Great Britain and Ireland, Essex hosted the fourth Curtis Cup Match in 1938, then the 2010 Curtis Cup Match as well.
This will be the fourth Women’s State Amateur contested at Essex Margaret Curtis won the 1907 renewal and Joanne Goodwin triumphed in 1954.
Tobin has fond memories of her championship run at Essex in 1991. “I was four months pregnant with my daughter Abby,” Tobin recalled, “and I almost quit during qualifying when I got sick during the round. But I held it together, got through the round and felt better as we got into match play the next day.”
Tobin beat future champion Mary Carr Gale in the final, 5 and 4.
That was title No. 2 and set the stage for the greatest championship run in Massachusetts Women’s Amateur history. She won four more in a row and one last title in 2000.
During the same time frame she won the 1990 New England Amateur and was a quarterfinalist at the 1990 USGA Women’s Mid-Amateur and 1991 USGA Women’s Amateur. Wonderful memories all, but none quite measure up to her win at Essex.
“That win in ’91 proved that my first win was not a fluke and restored my confidence that I might be able to win another,” said Tobin.
Essex tends to crown five-star champions –- from Curtis to Goodwin to Tobin. Who will join this star-studded trio next week. Stay tuned.
Sadly, spectators will not be allowed on the property because of COVID-19.
###
Belated congratulations to the Scanlon twins of Wenham Country Club, both of whom qualified for the Massachusetts Super Seniors (65 and over) at Bellevue last week. They play in the 36-hole main event at Blissful Meadows September 2 and 3.
Superb round by Kernwood’s Aidan Emmerich, a 68, in the stroke playing qualifying portion of the Massachusetts Junior at Cranberry Valley. He lost his first round match, unfortunately, by a 1 down margin.
We mourn the passing of Mary “Eileen” Sirois.
###
Author and historian Gary Larrabee has covered the North Shore golf scene for more than 50 years.
