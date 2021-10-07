SALEM — It took almost the entire 48 minutes, but the Salem High football team's winning streak continues.
Michael Ready’s school-record 90-yard interception return with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the Witches a 12-6 victory over Saugus on Thursday at Bertram Field.
Salem (4-1) has won its fourth straight game. It’s the first time the Witches have won four straight since the end of the 2017 season and the first two games of 2018.
“I feel after all the adversity my class and the two classes before me faced, this is all worth it,” Ready said. “We just play relentlessly and nonstop on every play.”
With the score tied at 6, Saugus (0-5) had the ball on the Salem 18. Quarterback Sean O’Rourke threw to Drew Gardiner on the right sideline. Ready caught the ball at the 10 and raced into the Sachems' end zone to give the Witches their only lead of the game.
Ready’s return broke a school record of 70 yards that was set in 1985.
“I just saw the ball and caught it,” Ready said. “I thought they were going to catch me but I made a move and got into the end zone.”
Said Salem coach Matt Bouchard, “He’s probably visualized that many times. He does a lot of work when nobody is watching.”
The Witches trailed, 6-0 heading into the final three minutes of the game. After a Saugus punt, Salem took over at its own 32 with 3:21 left in the fourth. Three plays later, on third and 6, Ready found Corey Grimes at the Saugus 30 on the left sideline. Grimes tipped the ball from one hand to the other, pulled it in, and raced into the end zone to tie the score at 6 with 2:34 left. The kick to take the lead was blocked, leaving the score at 6-6.
Ready, who left the game for two series after sustaining a shoulder injury in the third quarter, completed 11 of 19 passes for 147 yards. Grimes took over for those two series and completed one of three for 8 yards.
Saugus took the lead with 4:11 left in the third quarter On third and 6, O’Rourke found Gardiner in the middle of the field and Gardiner finished the 76-yard catch and run in the Witches’ end zone. The kick failed and the score remained, 6-0.
There was no score at the half. Salem threatened on its last possession of the half, reaching the Sachems' 2 when Jeandavis Cardenas caught a 33-yard pass from Ready and got out of bounds. Two plays later, on second and goal, Saugus recovered a fumble at the 2 with 28 seconds left in the half.
On the Witches' first possession of the game, Saugus defensive lineman Rick Noel recovered a fumbled snap at the Sachems' 46 and returned it 37 yards before falling down at the Witches' 17. The Salem defense forced Saugus to turn it over on downs.
In the first half, the Salem defense held Saugus to 1 net yard and no first downs. The touchdown pass from O’Rourke to Gardiner was the Sachems’ first first down of the game.
At halftime, Salem's 1999 Super Bowl championship team was honored.
“I’m glad the 1999 team was here,” Bouchard said. “They got to see some old-style defense.”
Salem, Saugus
at Bertram Field, Salem
Saugus (0-5);0;0;6;0;6
Salem (4-1);0;0;0;12;12
Scoring summary
SG- Drew Gardiner 76 pass from Sean O'Rourke (kick failed)
SM - Corey Grimes 70 pass from Michael Ready (kick blocked)
SM - Ready 90 interception return ( failed)