Record breaking St. John's Prep distance man Nathan Lopez can add another spectacular honor to his final season running for the Eagles: Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.
Gatorade announced the honor on Thursday, selecting Lopez from among all the boys competing in spring track in Massachusetts from both the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and prep school ranks.
An Andover native, Lopez finished the season on fire in his favorite race, the 2-mile. He broke a 48-year-old All-State meet record (held by Boston Marathon winner Alberto Salazar) in winning the state title in 8:59.29. Three weeks later, he shaved another 15 seconds off that time with an amazing 8:44.54 at New Balance Outdoor Nationals to earn a silver medal.
"Nathan’s dramatic improvement — slicing 15 seconds off his PR in a national championship race that was the last of his prep career — capped a stellar stretch for the senior,” said Rich Gonzalez, editor of PrepCalTrack.com. “His breakthrough in the 2-mile race stamped the exclamation point on his high school legacy as he graduated as the fastest prep in state history in the event.”
Gatorade's award recognized academic achievement and character as well as on field success. Lopez has volunteered locally on behalf of the Boston Oasis Coalition, a non-profit organization providing empowerment and support to the unhoused. He also launched a shoe drive in association with the Got Sneakers Organization, which has upcycled 341 pairs of shoes to reduce landfill footprint. In addition, he has donated his time as a student-organizer for middle school track meets and by serving as a student ambassador at St. John's open houses and carries a 4.07 GPA.
A future runner at the University of Michigan, Lopez pulled off a rare triple feat at this spring's Mass. Meet of Champions when he took gold in the mile, 2-mile and as part of the Prep's 4x800 relay. As a state winner, he is now a finalist for the Gatorade's National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award. He also receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, an initiative that has totaled more than $3.5 million for more than 1,300 organizations.
Lopez is the first St. John's Prep runner to be named a Gatorade Player of the Year since Tristan Shelgren in 2018. Other recent North Shore Gatorade honorees include Danvers' Arianna Bezanson (girls soccer, 2020), Marblehead's Loeden Rodrigues (cross country, 2020), Peabody's Marcelo Rocha (boys cross country, 2016); St. John's Prep's Pat Connaughton (boys basketbal, 2011); Peabody's Hayley Dowd (girls soccer, 2011) and Peabody's Catarina Rocha (girls cross country, 2011 and 2012).