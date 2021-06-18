Chase Davies loved gymnastics. From the time she was in second grade, the Marblehead native trained up to 25 hours a week to fuel her passion.
But as she grew older, the sport didn't love her back. Two back fractures — one during her freshman year of high school, the other less than two years later — put an end to Davies' promising career.
Rather than let that be the end of her journey as a serious competitor, Davies chose to funnel all of her energy into other athletic ventures. That initially meant lacrosse, then track and field. The end result has worked out swimmingly for both the 21-year-old hurdler and her Bentley University Falcons.
Davies recently wrapped up a stellar junior season for Bentley in which she placed first in the heptathlon (3,851 points) and fourth in the 100 meter hurdles (15.26 seconds), setting school records in both events. On Thursday, she was one of three Falcons honored by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association by being named a 2021 Division 2 All-East Region selection.
"I'd like to do even better next season as a senior and really end on a great note," said Davies, who is taking five classes (management, business ethics, finance) at Bentley this summer.
"Track is so unique in that there's a men's and women's team that practice all at the same time. I love watching the sprinters, the other jumpers ... it's a great environment. And our coach, Kevin Curtin, went to the 1988 Olympic Trials in the 1500 meters and is so great to work with."
When you consider that Davies originally entered St. Lawrence University out of Marblehead High and played women's lacrosse for the Saints, it makes her exploits on the track for Bentley even more impressive.
Actually, Davies' entire athletic backstory is amazing when you consider everything that has transpired during it.
Tracking down success
Having competed for the MHS varsity as an eighth grader before focusing on club gymnastics, she suffered an L4/L5 fracture during her freshman year. Her back had been bothering her for a few months, she said, but she tried to push through the pain. One day on the uneven bars, however, it felt as though her back "bent in half" and she knew it wasn't good. Even walking after that proved to be difficult.
"I had to take four months off and was in a back brace," she said.
Through rest and rehab she was able to return to the gym, but her back began to hurt again as she approached her junior year. Turns out her vertebrae had never properly healed, and competing would only make it worse. She made the painful decision, along with her parents, to give up the sport.
"It's crazy to think about how much I trained for so long," she said, "so when it was all over, I was kind of lost. My mom, who had run track, said, 'Let's give this a try'. I started with the Boston North Track Club, and was introduced me to the sport, the hurdles and such. I had never stepped foot on a track before ... but I fell in love with it."
She then did two seasons of track for Marblehead as a junior and senior, earning Northeastern Conference all-star honors and qualifying for states while also being named team MVP.
"I knew it was what I wanted to do," said Davies, who was also part of Marblehead High's state championship ski team as a captain. "You take part in an event, you get a score, a time and/or a certain amount of points. It's not objective; it's a certain thing, just like gymnastics.
"Plus, I've always been a very competitive person and knew I wanted certain times going into that first (junior) season, like breaking 13 seconds in the 100 dash. Once I did that, it was 'What can I do now?'
Making the move back
Thinking she missed lacrosse, she went out for the sport as a walk-on at St. Lawrence.
"I practiced with the team from September to March and played a few games that spring. Then I realized I didn't miss it as much as I thought I did," admitted Davies. "The lacrosse field was also right next to the track, and I'd see the hurdlers and jumpers and felt like I could compete at that level, too. So I stopped playing lacrosse midway through the spring and joined the track team."
In just two months' time, Davies was named the Saints' Rookie of the Year after placing third in the hurdles and sixth in the heptathlon at the Liberty League meet. She also qualified for the All-Atlantic Regional Meet in the hurdles and placed 10th ... despite not taking part in the sport for almost a full year previously.
The eight-hour drive to upstate New York, plus the fact St. Lawrence didn't offer the major business major she wanted, made the decision to transfer easier for Davies. The fact that Bentley had "about 20 options for business majors" made it that much smoother. Working with assistant coach Brandon Beloin on the technique of hurdling, such as not to bound but to bend and lean over the hurdles to minimize time spent in the air.
So has her joining the track and field team. This past year, she and recently graduated teammate Sydney Hurwitz would push each other in the hurdles, one beating the other by hundreds of a second before the script was flipped. It ultimately made both of them better, said Davies.
"I'd like to break 15 seconds in the 100 hurdles this coming year, which I believe I can," said Davies. "I also hope to break the indoor pentathlon points mark (5 events, as opposed to 7 in the heptathlon) and break my 9.21 time in the 60 hurdles."
None of these are easy pursuits — but with recent history as a barometer, we've seen that backing away from challenges has never been part of Davies' DNA.
