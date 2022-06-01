In order to be the best, you have to beat the best.
St. John’s Prep junior Nathan Lopez did just that at the Catholic Conference championship meet — then again at this past weekend’s state Division 1 Meet.
The Lynnfield native had come close to breaking the St. John’s Prep school record, set by Tristan Shelgren, a year ago. This time around he did so at the Catholic Conference Meet, setting a new mark in 4:16.22 without anyone pushing him.
But he wasn’t done yet. After finishing second in the 2-mile race (9:20.30) this past Friday, Lopez went out and bested the field in the Division 1 mile race Sunday, breaking his own record in a time of 4:13.30.
“At the conference meet we thought Nathan should go for it if the conditions were right,” said Prep head coach Zach Lankow. “He knew it would be a solo effort, and he’s strong enough to do it. We’re all so happy he was able to come away with that record, and I know Tristan will be happy for him, too.”
Lopez, a three-season track star, had to take a long time off to recover from an injury at the end of the cross country season. He was unable to compete for the Eagles in December and January in indoor track, but cross-trained.
As a sophomore Lopez set a new school 2-mile record with a time of 9:06.14 at the All-State Meet last June; the week prior he won the Division 1 North mile in 4:18.61.
He had to take things slowly to get back on the track this year. “We were excited to get him back to training again in March,” said Lankow.
“Nathan is a pretty special talent obviously, but his maturity in approaching races is really what impresses me. He’s intentional about making a plan with coach (John) Boyle and me about where we’re going to try to race fast opposed to when we’re trying to get a different kind of effort in a dual or team-oriented meet like state relays.”
The Catholic Conference Runner of the Year, Lopez knew he had to go hard early if he had any chance to beat the record he was chasing. It was a windy day at the conference championships, and on the later laps that was definitely a factor he had to deal with.
“I knew in order to do it on my own I had to push pretty hard early,” said Lopez. “It’s always harder to run alone with nobody pushing you and have a fast time, but the goal was to run hard the first three laps to set myself up to get it.
“On the later laps I really felt that wind blowing in my face, which was tough. But I was determined to go for the record.”
Lopez played a role in the Eagles capturing the league crown by also helping the 4x400 relay team take first place. A brief rest after his mile performance, and he was ready to join the relay team.
“We had planned to have him race a hard mile at the Connecticut Distance Festival in April, which he accomplished, taking third place in 4:20,” said Lankow. “We also wanted Nathan to run a hard 2-mile effort at the Weston Twilight Meet a few weeks ago, which he won in 9:13.
“At State Relays it was all about the team, and the 4-x-mile relay set the tone there in the first event of the day, winning in 18:08 with a 4:32 average and his split of 4:22 on the second leg. Nathan came back to lead off the DMR 1200 leg in 3:09, giving off the baton in first place. We managed a third place finish, and both his efforts were huge to help us win the team title.”
He now has a couple of big goals remaining, the primary of which is to defend the 2-mile state championship.
“It’s definitely my main goal,” said Lopez, who hasn’t decided where he’ll run at the collegiate level, but is looking for a strong Division 1 program at a top academic school. “I want that championship and hopefully the mile, too, but realize I’ll have stiff competition.
“I’m peaking at the right time after a very slow build up from my injury, and I feel better and better every time I step on the track.”
